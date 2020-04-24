Spring poetry

Perhaps a little poetry can offer relief during a very difficult spring. In this collection, compiled before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Minneapolis, you’ll find celebrations, hikes around Lake Harriet, a little love, a little laughter, travelers, towering cranes, dancers, sailors and echoes of “Star Wars.” This is our 14th year of curating these poetry pages. Thanks to all who have contributed … and all who have enjoyed the journey!

Doug Wilhide is the poet laureate of Linden Hills and poetry editor of the Southwest Journal.

Prayer to Spring

James P. Lenfestey

Open the door.

So many births!

A sun!

And the vernal equinox,

what is that but words

In an ancient tongue

changing everything

to tulips?

Open the door,

what is out there but the rain?

Let the floods come.

Let the warblers tread

home to their nests.

Let the worms glisten in love

under the covers of old leaves.

Let jack-in-the-pulpit open his

sermon with praise.

Let new words erupt:

crocus, daffodil, jonquil,

petals moving their

colorful lips.

And buds! Billions of buds!

May they burst with joy.

Let the bumblebee stumble

from her grassy cave.

And the bear with her cubs

the same.

And the spade and the plow,

let them come,

punch seed into soil –

how much good the dirt knows!

Let oak and elm unfurl

their thousand paws

to shelter with shade

the open door.

Who can stop this clapping?

This audience of everything!

Worries

Shannon King

The grass doesn’t worry

no matter how many times it is stepped on,

smashed, trampled underfoot, driven over, mowed down,

over and over and over ….

It knows its nature is to rise again, delicately,

greenly, celebrating the soil, the sun.

Pledge Week

John O’Connor

The god is calling for Minnesota Public Radio.

His hammer is near by —

And a flagon of something disguised as coffee,

With persuasive faux steam

It’s a phone bank, after all — not a mead hall —

And he wishes to be Minnesota Nice.

He coaches himself to be pleasant.

And then someone in Edina says no.

Edina! Odin would be rolling his eye.

It’s not like they don’t have the money.

The hammer falls. The lightning strikes. There are screams.

And then — another renewal.

Sometimes, of course, he has to ask twice.

But his pledge rate is one hundred percent.

Take My Hand

— Laguna Beach, California

Carolyn Light Bell

Just after I said, “Come walk with me,

close to the waves,”

hoping you would see her strength,

the foamy beast surged up

and knocked you to your knees.

There you were, on all fours,

struggling to regain your stature.

You stood. She came again

to drive you down.

An angel came — a young man —

to help you upright.

However unsteady, your feet wobbly,

your knees and legs in pain,

we struggled to find a place

to sit and rest — some stairs.

We perched awhile.

Together once more,

at least for one more day,

we watched the surf at play

with children who were somehow

able to hold their ground.

How did it happen —

this reversal of power?

Conversations

Sandra Burwell

I stood still,

Still, now quiet

Quiet, now listening.

And sure enough,

It was real.

The murmur turned to giggling

And the giggles turned to words.

It was the seeds talking of Spring.

“I hear melting winter.”

“It’s tickling my toes.”

“I feel about to pop.”

Like the children talking and giggling

and ready to go without jackets.

Fellow Travelers

— for Jim and Roseann

Shannon King

Some people just throw things

into a suitcase, zip it up — and go!

But the packers

have to do all the dishes first,

close the windows,

pay all the bills,

clean off the table,

sort out the books

choose the shoes

go to the bank

change the cash

to pay for the washer

to wash the shirts

and clean the jeans

to put in the suitcase

and then zip it up.

Then open it

to make sure

they didn’t forget.

Yes, I know

there are many kinds of travelers,

But, dear Lord, why, oh why,

must they marry?

Sailors

Daniel Shaw

We are born sailors

abandoned to the arms of once-sailors

well-intentioned lubbers

ground-bound beasts on a planet of water.

They instruct us in the laws of land

a world of plans, intentions

as though desirable and undesirable

could be closeted, sifted, wheat from chaff.

They bind themselves

to the blessings of stasis,

refuge from rain and wind

presuming to parse the elemental.

They betray their roots

rocking us in our distress

instinctively offering the roll of the ocean,

the comfort of transition.

I will teach my children to be sailors

to learn of life ashore

to know the refuge of rock and roof

yet ever to treasure their sea legs.

Sister Lucille

John O’Connor

Sister Lucille, the Sith lord —

Cleverly disguised as a Catholic nun —

Roams the hallways of Holy Rosary,

Her light-saber at the ready.

She’s the most violent samurai chick

That Emperor Palpatine ever feared.

She is ready to strike you down.

The grade-school boys are restless and bored.

They wish they were having fun.

They daydream of something military —

Something dangerous and exciting and unsteady —

Not realizing that a fantastic,

Shape-shifting, dungeon-dimensions lizard has appeared

In a wimple and a habit in their hometown.

Tower Crane Weather Vane

David Griffith

On the west side of Bryant, near 36th Street

A 200 ft. boom on a crane tower

Moves concrete and steel beams

Wood framed wall sections and floor trusses

To the building rising

From the hole where the senior center

Once stood … where an old women once

Spoke to me about her classmates

In the one room schoolhouse

On the prairie south of Minneapolis

Where, as it happens, the boom points

When the workers have gone home.

The boom swings with the wind, looming …

One evening over the little houses south on Bryant,

Another over the old brick art deco building to the east

And, in a SE wind, over the donut shop to the NW.

That interests me about boom cranes:

In the days they raise the buildings.

In the nights, untethered, they tell

Which way the wind blows.

Dementia

Doug Wilhide

He thought

I don’t think I can think anymore

Not deeply anyway, anymore

Not like before, he thought.

Before, he not only thought

He knew — he even believed,

And others knew he thought

And believed him.

And then he began to think

That perhaps he had never thought

Really, that deeply, or that well —

That it had all been some kind of …

Delusion, a mental mirage, even a lie —

Though it wasn’t and it hadn’t been

He thought, on his better days.

Fonteyn and Nureyev

Toni McNaron

a single ring of light,

barely big enough to hold them —

all else empty darkness,

potent darkness for an audience

that seemed to give up breathing

so as not to disturb the air

though he was electric, my focus was on her

left leg planted, head almost on the floor,

right leg touching some imagined sky,

a perfect “six o’clock” beyond most 20 year olds;

right leg en pointe, left at 90 degrees,

her hand in his for crucial balance —

suddenly

he let her go

the audience gasped,

no usual tremor along her upper arm

no sudden rescue by his steady hand

no one had the nerve to clap

our noise might undo their bond

she’d topple back to earth

he held her with eye-beam threads

she stayed upright:

a miracle was complete

One Last Kiss, Cold and Wild

Kathleen Kimball-Baker

Weary Northerner,

tonight,

wrestle your cold feet into boots

this one last time. Glove your hands

and walk with me.

Now then, lift up your chin. Can you

feel it? The ping of infinitesimal darts,

the icy bites on the delicate skin of your nose,

before they vanish.

Can you hear it? The squeak of boots

that make your teeth itch.

Can you see it? The night that cannot go dark

because the ground billows white, scented

like a sheet pulled from a clothesline.

Tell me: is this really so bad?

April, yes,

but soon enough, slush will trickle down

the sidewalks, gray and messy. Green will shoulder

up through the mud. Sun will baste us sticky,

and sodden air will suck away our breath.

I know what you’ll do then …

You’ll hurry down to the lake, slip your skin

into the water’s dark cloak. You’ll pull

your head below the surface, propel your steamy form

to the underwater ladder of the floating dock

all the while cooled by water

not so long ago frozen

by our long and generous

winter.

Harriet Expedition

Scott Devens

Just finished running

around the lake

in about 15 degree temp

on a cleared asphalt path.

The conditions were cold and windy

and not very motivating.

What kept me going were

the grueling expeditions of

Bancroft, Steger, Dupre, Buettner and others.

I know Dupre crossed Antarctica

pushing a heavy sled

through bone-chilling, icy water.

Today, I had a bead of sweat

freeze on my forehead.

Buettner pushed a touring bike

loaded with tons of gear

through a Siberian swamp

for days.

I go all the way around the lake

without stopping.

When I get bored, or kinda tired

I think about those explorers

pushing on for days,

weeks,

months.

One foot in front of the other.

Keep pushing.

You can make it.

Someone must plant that flag

atop the summit

at the bandshell.

On Our Walks Around the Lake

Joe Alfano

A brush of the breeze,

against deep grooved bark,

the smell of wet loam,

cardinals, and red wing blackbirds

sing to all awake.

People congregate,

swimming birds dive,

the life we’re a part of

on our walks around the lake.

Leaves just emerged

reflect rays of daylight

in all shades of green.

Holy strollers roll,

dogs, children & adults

amble along the path.

This lucky life we live,

on our walks around the lake.

When the seasons flip,

the thermometer dips,

the wind bites,

over a landscape of snow and ice,

as the moon shines,

we seek memory of warmer times,

cold winter paths we will survive,

spring will arrive,

once again

we’ll be a part of all

renewed and alive,

on our walks around the lake.