Winter poetry

“Have you made your burial plans?” asks one of our poets. Winter sometimes feels like that around here. We received a lot of serious poems anticipating our hibernation season. Some lighter ones, too. You’ll find poems about friends and dogs, fear and porch repair, strangers, icebergs and — briefly — family. Best wishes for the holidays!

Doug Wilhide is the poet laureate of Linden Hills and poetry editor of the Southwest Journal.

Politics and Food

John O’Connor

Someone with a megaphone is hollering in the plaza

With what seems to be real feeling.

I’m a political featherweight — lighter than a ballerina —

But I’m also a foodie,

And I choose my parties on that basis.

It’s the food and not the policy

Which commands my assent:

A Tea Party if it has Darjeeling,

Zionism if there’s rugallah,

Franco for some Spanish flan goodies,

Garibaldi for a pizza,

Zola for a (hopefully chocolate) croissant,

Scottish separatists if I never have to try haggis,

Anyone anytime for some decent coffee.

First Snow

Shannon King

First snow

falls

with deceptive simplicity,

touches bright leaves lightly,

sprinkles old grasses, gardens, shrubs,

with whiteness,

whispers softly,

“I’m back … are you ready?

Have you made your burial plans?”

The Stranger

Carol Rucks

When, on a quiet morning

as snow flutters down

and cars rest on pools of ice

some tall someone

steps up to the door,

be sure to let him in.

Offer up a cup of tea

to the black wind picking seeds

from wilted cornflowers.

No one will see

as he takes you by the hand,

examines your startled eyes

flickering with hope

and exhaustion.

You’ve been alone enough,

winter sun chafing your face,

snow-light burnishing your hair.

Let the guest surprise you

with silence and wonder.

Living Without Her

Lisa Calame Berg

A poet I respect once said

any poem with dusk in it

was okay by him. I have to say

I agree. I have never seen

a dusk that disappointed, even

those smothered in mist

or clouds or misunderstandings.

At dusk, we are all equal,

halfway between the sword of the afternoon

and night’s forgiveness.

We do not know ourselves

as well as we think by half,

probably more. At dusk,

it doesn’t seem to matter

until someone walks to the wall

and places a single finger —

there. One year later, we still

can’t quite breathe.

Yet.

Racism Redux

Gary Melom

I know someone

who no longer feels confident

walking down the street

who no longer feels secure

riding on a bus

who no longer assumes

the store clerk is just being helpful

who no longer feels neighborly

sitting quietly in his own home

who no longer believes completely

in the possibilities of his own person

Who once overcame dread

but could not stop living with it

Who does not know

where the hate lurks

or who it was — truly —

wove it so deeply —

so imperatively retrieved from the shadows

so completely timelessly immanent.

I know someone who overcame

but did not forget.

I know someone who lives fiercely

because that is the only vessel

to make hate impotent.

I know someone who weeps

while marching.

The Beauty of a Friend

Carolyn Light Bell

Real beauty radiates straight from the heart.

It lingers briefly in the eyes. It’s oft expressed

in words, but not always.

It might be found in a small gesture —

like pulling someone else’s sled up a hill

or giving her your last cookie.

It spreads across the face

the way dawn traverses earth,

filling the souls of those who daily wait

for this perfect, loving embrace.

Waking

Laurie Lykken

From where I lie, I can see

the waning moon through a leafless tree,

a Cheshire smile shining down on me

until, in the orange light of dawn,

the smile fades and is gone.

On the ground now fully lit,

the fallen leaves do more than sit.

A St. Vitus Dance with the wind they do

mingling their shapes and colors too.

Then the mist that’s filled the air

turns into snow and pins them where

they gather against fence and shrub.

There the shrouded leaves will be

until spring comes to set them free.

But what has this to do with me?

Out of my bed I must soon climb

to face a world less than sublime

until at some future time

I too fall not to rise.

I will then rejoin the earth

to wait in silence for rebirth.

Bird, bug, tree? Possibly all three.

But that will not be up to me.

Icebergs

Doug Wilhide

We are like icebergs most of our lives,

revealing just the parts that float above water,

using codes and passwords and acronyms,

abbreviating ourselves,

we submit only the outlines of our stories.

We think in wild, weird, ice-carved ridges

blown around by waves and surface winds

as we feel, hope, remember and dream

in deeper currents.

Our joys, our sorrows — our happy and sad —

sound like terns or gulls or rock and roll,

while our deeper, fuller sympathies

extend like whale call symphonies:

I want to know your sweetest harmonies

I want you in my band

I want to sing your finest qualities

I wanna hold your hand.

Porch Work

Dave Griffin

On the first day of porch work

I removed soft floor boards

And discovered that this wasn’t

my last day of porch work.

On the second day,

I removed rotting framing

And found a gold wedding band,

a terrific find for the tenant who lost the ring.

On the third day I replaced the rotten framing

Found quite a bit more rotten framing

And an ancient pot of lead.

On the fourth day, as I lay with my tools and worklight

in an otherwise dark chamber under the porch,

I reflected on the passage of time:

Once there had been a more open porch skirting

That had let in the wind and the leaves.

Now there are the dried carcasses of animals,

old bottles, broken toys, lawn ornaments —

Where are the people who left these?

On the fifth day I closed up the porch

with new old style floor boards

That fit together tongue and groove, tight as a puzzle.

Of course I’d left something behind.

I’ll figure it out when I can’t find it in my tool bag.

Years from now a New World person will find it

And wonder what became of me.

Wing Nuts

Rusty Debris

I want to better understand how to use multimeters,

how I can employ various “workarounds”

and what’s so convenient about convenience fees

and how about a world with no need for keys,

except for the people’s key of “G?”

I don’t know how to precisely

lower Venetian window blinds

with minds of their own.

I don’t know the real reason

for so-called daylight saving time either.

Sun poisoning, love handles, tornadoes, vegetarian meatballs,

Northern lights — a hoo — all mysteries to me.

On the other hand, I fully — fully — understand

back scratches, chocolate donuts and wing nuts.

Fur

Christine Alfano

Here is the coat

that my mother bought for me

when I was in fourth grade.

A winter parka: fur.

Did you hear me? It was FUR!

Great pools of butterscotch, smooth on a field of white.

The zipper so heavy and thick, its teeth jumped to join one another

on their way up to my perfect chin.

I imagined the fur was from a giraffe — tall, exotic, precious.

And the coat, densely lined, so warm, it brushed the top of my thighs,

and its hood was trimmed with more fur,

framing my young face, softly, as though with love.

And I tell you

I walked like a queen when I wore the coat my mother gave me.

An empress of the snow, gift-wrapped in fur I was,

my spine, stiff, regal.

Why — the snowdrifts parted upon my approach.

Know too that I had Taystee Bread bags pulled over

the fourth-grade feet inside my boots,

which were worn and leaking.

My hair, beneath that hood, hosted a nest of wasps, I swear,

long brown strands, so knotted from lack of combing,

they bunched in a ball at the back of my neck.

Under the coat, I wore a dark wool uniform,

spotted with dried milk, spilled

from the rising spoon of my morning cereal.

Unclean, it carried sometimes a sour smell.

But my mother gave me a coat once.

And it was fur.

No One Ever Listens

Craig Planting

While walking to a lake

with a disputed name

I met a friend.

A caterpillar with orange and black stripes

was inching toward the noon traffic.

It had more hair than my boss,

and I called out: No! Turn around!

Stay in the bike lane

where no one ever rides!

Named By Animals

Kathleen Kimball-Baker

Not Mutton or Muffin,

not Misty or Missy.

These are not the names

animals would give us

if we stood on opposite

sides of the gate.

As for me,

my bug-eyed rescue hound,

who believes she alone hears

threats ahead, would call me:

She Who Shuts Down Baying.

My bossy Aussie mix,

all business and no fun,

would likely name me:

She Who Is Too Lenient

My blue-eyed mama’s boy

who came to me as a wee

puppy would surely dub me:

Traitor Woman Who Brings New Dogs

And my silly yodeling husky,

always preceded by clicking sounds,

would pronounce me:

She Who Lets Nails Grow Too Long

And they’d each be right.

My Whole Family Are Palindromes

Chuck Boe

There is Mom, Dad,

Hannah, Anna and Bob.

I’m Christopher.

I’ve never fit in.