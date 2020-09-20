Homes keep selling during pandemic

“There are not enough homes, and there are a lot of buyers,” he said. “With interest rates hovering around 3%, this is pushing a lot of buyers back into the market, and they can afford more than they were able to previously because of those lower interest rates.”

According to data provided by Minneapolis Area Realtors, the inventory of homes for sale in areas around Lake Harriet was slightly down — 182 in July of this year compared with 191 in July 2019 in the neighborhoods of Armatage, East Harriet, Fulton, Kenny, Kingfield, Linden Hills, Lynnhurst, Tangletown and Windom. Meanwhile closed sales in those neighborhoods went up from 83 last July to 123 this year.

Over in neighborhoods around Cedar, Isles, and Bde Maka Ska, meanwhile, inventory was slightly up— from 1,046 last July to 1,090 this year. Closed sales were down by 5 percentage points in those neighborhoods — Bryn Mawr, Kenwood, Lowry Hill, Cedar-Isles-Dean, East Isles, Lowry Hill East, West Maka Ska, ECCO and South Uptown.

Taylor said now is a great time to get prequalified as a buyer to stay “ahead of the pack in a competitive market.”

“Even if you do not have a home in mind, call a mortgage broker to find out what you need to do to get pre-qualified so you are ready to go when a desirable property does hit the market,” he said.

Realtors say that while homes under $300,000 or $400,000 are often going into bidding wars, higher-priced houses are tending to sit a bit longer and sometimes require price reductions.

The impact on more expensive homes particularly affects the high-priced homes in neighborhoods around Lake Harriet. Data from Minneapolis Area Realtors show that while

the new listings and sales have gone up in July compared with last year in those neighbor- hoods, the change in median sales price went down. In addition, the median sales price for the area dropped 9.2 percentage points, from $468,000 in July of last year to $424,750 this July.

It’s a bit of a different story in neighborhoods around Bde Maka Ska, Isles and Cedar, where new listings have also increased, and sales have gone up as well — even the expen- sive homes in Kenwood, where the median sales price rose from $799,000 in July 2019 to $865,000 this July. Still, the rolling average for that neighborhood has basically flattened, so it’s possible prices may take a drop there in the future as they have in Linden Hills.