Home gardening flourishes during the pandemic

Stepping into David Nicholson’s small Kingfield backyard, you see a couple of overgrown raspberry bushes expanding toward the back fence. Instead of a traditionally mown green grass lawn, Nicholson is cultivating a sort of urban garden.

In the center of the lawn he sprouts radishes, collard greens, rhubarb and asparagus. A check- ered plastic trellis stands ready to support the vertical growth of melons and a large arctic kiwi bush hides a couple of former beehive boxes.

“There is something special about being able to go into your yard and pick something right off the vine and eat it right then because the flavor, the texture, is so much better,” he says, breaking off a piece of lemony sorrel and putting it in his mouth.

Nicholson has been gardening in Kingfield for about two decades, but he’s particularly grateful for this year’s growing season. With many working from home, gardening has taken off throughout the metro, resulting in more urban gardeners getting their hands dirty.

During the pandemic, food shortages in grocery stores have challenged a long-standing reliance on store-bought food. Much of that produce is grown internationally or shipped in from places like California. The satisfaction, self-reliance and therapeutic quality of growing fresh food has drawn many first-timers to gardening this season. This do-it-yourself movement has the potential to stick, and many gardening stores in Southwest Minneapolis have seen its effects.