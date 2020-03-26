Creating a wellness refuge

“Twenty steps into your backyard is an escape,” said local sauna enthusiast Glenn Auerbach.

Auerbach, a Kenny resident, literally wrote the book on building your own sauna. The founder of the “SaunaTimes” blog published a do-it-yourself guide, “Sauna Build, From Start to Finnish,” that breaks down the best size and style of projects for any individual.

Auerbach has been a sauna evangelist for years and says the demand today is higher than ever before. He built his first backyard sauna in his old home at 35th & Aldrich in 1991 and built another at his Kenny home in 2003. Today he is part of the sauna community that gathers at Sauna Village, formerly known as The Yard, at 47th & Nicollet, run by Stokeyard Outfitters.

The most common questions he gets from people looking to build their own sauna are about setback requirements, wood versus electric stoves and the ideal room size for the hot room.

When taken as a do-it-yourself project, saunas can be built for between $6,000 to $7,000, he said.

“The other thing about the DIY build is it’s very empowering,” Auerbach said.

People can work with friends or relatives on the project and complete it at their own pace. And unlike tiling your own bathroom, a sauna doesn’t have to be the most aesthetically pleasing thing in the world, it just needs to be well-insulated with a good stove.