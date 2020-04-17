Community Calendar

Land of 10,000 Streams
Online Music Festival
This three-day live-streaming festival will feature dozens of bands and musicians each day, including Chris Koza, Charlie Parr, Jillian Rae, Martin Devaney, Ben Weaver, Carnage the Executioner, Katy Vernon and Dan Israel.
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Cost: Free, but donations accepted
Info: landof10kstreams.com
Telling Stories, Becoming Virtual Neighbors: 8th Annual Virtual Gala
Have meaningful conversations and story exchanges in this fundraiser for Green Card Voices, a Minneapolis nonprofit committed to sharing immigrants’ stories.
When: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18
Where: Online
Cost: $55-$125
Info: tinyurl.com/gcv-fundraiser
Dare to Lead: a Call to Courage
The Daring Venture presents this virtual workshop about lessons derived from Dr. Brene Brown’s inspirational book “Dare to Lead.”
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22
Where: Online
Cost: $25
Info: modernwell.co