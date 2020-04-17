Community Calendar

Land of 10,000 Streams

Online Music Festival

This three-day live-streaming festival will feature dozens of bands and musicians each day, including Chris Koza, Charlie Parr, Jillian Rae, Martin Devaney, Ben Weaver, Carnage the Executioner, Katy Vernon and Dan Israel.

When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26

Where: Online

Cost: Free, but donations accepted

Info: landof10kstreams.com

Telling Stories, Becoming Virtual Neighbors: 8th Annual Virtual Gala

Have meaningful conversations and story exchanges in this fundraiser for Green Card Voices, a Minneapolis nonprofit committed to sharing immigrants’ stories.

When: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18

Where: Online

Cost: $55-$125

Info: tinyurl.com/gcv-fundraiser

Dare to Lead: a Call to Courage

The Daring Venture presents this virtual workshop about lessons derived from Dr. Brene Brown’s inspirational book “Dare to Lead.”

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22

Where: Online

Cost: $25

Info: modernwell.co