In the spirit of social distancing, our regular Get Out Guide feature is turning into a Stay In Guide. We’re offering some great ideas for fun, entertainment and community, while staying safe at home.

Books & Bars

The popular literary event is heading to your computer screen, via Zoom. The discussion now takes place over video chat. Bring your own beer and join in the fun, emceed by local comedian Jeff Kamin. This month’s event takes on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book “Daisy Jones & the River Six,” set in the 1970s formatted in the style of an oral history.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15

How to view: Zoom

Info: booksandbars.com

Through the Narrows

Z Puppets Rosenschnoz has turned its live puppet show into an on-demand audio piece. The work is about a 3,500-year-old Jewish woman and a 6-year-old Cherokee boy who have both witnessed unimaginable trauma. Shari Aronson and Cherokee tribal member Chris Griffith drew from their own ancestral history for the piece, working in collaboration with director Laurie Witzkowski. Z Puppets Rosenschnoz is also hosting a live Q&A session for people who register for the event.

When: Through May 1

How to view: Sign up via the website and you’ll be sent the audio piece.

Cost: Free for all Native American tribal members; pay what you can (starting at $5) for general access

Info: zpuppets.org

April Fools Telethon

The Four Humors transform their annual April Fools show into a telethon, streamed live from the Strike Theater. There will be jokes, music, theater and more, as the phone banks and operators stand by to take donations. It will be fun, but also needed, in this disastrous time for arts and theater groups.

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, April 4

How to view: Watch Four Humor’s social media pages for updates about streaming

Cost: Free, donations encouraged

Info: fourhumorstheater.com

Mia at Home

What’s terrible about the impact of the coronavirus is that just in the moment of crisis, we need art more than ever. To stay safe you can visit the Minneapolis Institute of Art virtually. The museum has blog posts and articles that tell stories about the vast collection as well as a gallery-by-gallery tour. The website also has audio options, multimedia explorations and even a 3D section.

When: Ongoing

How to view: From the main web page (artsmia.org), click “Explore the Art”

Cost: Free

Info: new.artsmia.org/art-artists/explore

Front Steps Portraits Graphic designer and photographer Sarah Karnas is requesting donations to Second Harvest Heartland in exchange for five- minute portrait sessions on families’ front porches. When: To be arranged with the photographer Where: Any home in Southwest Minneapolis Cost: Donation to Second Harvest Heartland Info: sarahkarnas.com/front-steps-project