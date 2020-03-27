In the spirit of social distancing, our regular Get Out Guide feature is turning into a Stay In Guide. We’re offering some great ideas for fun, entertainment and community, while staying safe at home.
Books & Bars
The popular literary event is heading to your computer screen, via Zoom. The discussion now takes place over video chat. Bring your own beer and join in the fun, emceed by local comedian Jeff Kamin. This month’s event takes on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book “Daisy Jones & the River Six,” set in the 1970s formatted in the style of an oral history.
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15
How to view: Zoom
Info: booksandbars.com
Through the Narrows
Z Puppets Rosenschnoz has turned its live puppet show into an on-demand audio piece. The work is about a 3,500-year-old Jewish woman and a 6-year-old Cherokee boy who have both witnessed unimaginable trauma. Shari Aronson and Cherokee tribal member Chris Griffith drew from their own ancestral history for the piece, working in collaboration with director Laurie Witzkowski. Z Puppets Rosenschnoz is also hosting a live Q&A session for people who register for the event.
When: Through May 1
How to view: Sign up via the website and you’ll be sent the audio piece.
Cost: Free for all Native American tribal members; pay what you can (starting at $5) for general access
Info: zpuppets.org
April Fools Telethon
The Four Humors transform their annual April Fools show into a telethon, streamed live from the Strike Theater. There will be jokes, music, theater and more, as the phone banks and operators stand by to take donations. It will be fun, but also needed, in this disastrous time for arts and theater groups.
When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, April 4
How to view: Watch Four Humor’s social media pages for updates about streaming
Cost: Free, donations encouraged
Info: fourhumorstheater.com
Mia at Home
What’s terrible about the impact of the coronavirus is that just in the moment of crisis, we need art more than ever. To stay safe you can visit the Minneapolis Institute of Art virtually. The museum has blog posts and articles that tell stories about the vast collection as well as a gallery-by-gallery tour. The website also has audio options, multimedia explorations and even a 3D section.
When: Ongoing
How to view: From the main web page (artsmia.org), click “Explore the Art”
Cost: Free
Info: new.artsmia.org/art-artists/explore
Front Steps Portraits
Graphic designer and photographer Sarah Karnas is requesting donations to Second Harvest Heartland in exchange for five- minute portrait sessions on families’ front porches.
When: To be arranged with the photographer
Where: Any home in Southwest Minneapolis
Cost: Donation to Second Harvest Heartland
School Age Child Care for Essential Employees
The YMCA is collaborating with local government and health officials to deliver school age care for children in kindergarten through sixth grade for essential employees and critical workers in 38 sites, including the Blaisdell location.
When: 8:30 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Where: YMCA, 3335 Blaisdell Ave.
Cost: $40 per day
Info: ymcamn.org/choose-your-child-care
Virtual Concerts
NPR is maintaining a long list of virtual concerts, including upcoming performances by the Vienna State Opera and jazz pianist Fred Hersch.
When: Almost every day
Where: Online
Cost: Varies
Info: tinyurl.com/virtual-concerts-npr
Explore the Walker’s Collections
Review the Walker Art Center’s featured artists, collection highlights, exhibition history and more on their expansive website.
When: Anytime
Where: Online
Cost: Free
Info: walkerart.org/collections
Beyond the Stage
Stages Theatre Company of Hopkins is releasing virtual theater activities for ages 18 months to 18 years through a special online program.
When: Anytime
How to view: Online
Cost: Free
Virtual Launch: The Happy Ever After Playlist
Abby Jimenez will launch her book “The Happy Ever After Playlist,” joined by Erin Campbell, Food Network Holiday Baking Champion.
When: Saturday, April 11
Where: Online via Magers & Quinn’s website
Cost: Access is granted after purchase of a copy of “The Happy Ever After Playlist” from Magers & Quinn.
Info: magersandquinn.com/event
Litter Outta Lyndale
The neighborhood cleanup continues with revised rules: Pick up litter on your own and take a photo that will be entered into a contest for $50.
When: Through April 12
Where: Lyndale Avenue
Cost: Free