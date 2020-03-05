Celebrating women

In March, celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month with these events that inspire, empower and bring awareness to women’s issues here in Minneapolis and around the world.

Women’s History Month: The Historical Comedybration, The FUTURE Edition

Heather Mayer and a gang of funny feminists are back for a new edition of International Women’s Day laughs. With games, stories, sketches and historical reenactments, you’ll laugh your way through the waves of different women’s movements throughout history and into the future.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $13

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

No Man’s Land Film Festival

Celebrate International Women’s Day by watching inspiring films about incredible rock climbing women from around the world. There’s a family screening and an adult screening, during which beer from Pryes Brewing Company and hard seltzer from Lift Bridge will be served.

When: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Where: Minneapolis Bouldering Project, 1433 W. River Road N.

Cost: $15 for adult nonmembers, youth free with paid adult

Info: tinyurl.com/no-man-land

Women with Vision: Then and Now, Walker Art Center

The second weekend of March, the Walker Art Center highlights women filmmakers past and present. The festival includes a screening of shorts by female Minnesota filmmakers, a panel discussion of local female filmmakers, a screening of foodie Laura Gabbert’s new documentary and daily screenings of women-directed films.

When: Thursday-Sunday, March 12-15

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: Free-$10

Info: tinyurl.com/walker-women

The Rape of Lucretia

Arbeit Opera Theatre partners with women’s advocacy groups, including Women’s Advocates, Violence Free MN and Advocates for Human Rights, for its production of Benjamin Britten’s chamber opera, “The Rape of Lucretia.” Directed by Teresa Mock and produced by Kelly M. Turpin, the performance offers a piercing look at violence against women through a riveting piece of music. Because of the content, there will be trained response therapists on site at each performance.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 20-21; 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22

Where: The Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S.

Cost: Suggested donation $20

Info: tinyurl.com/lucretia-mn

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

A Parliament of Owls: Children’s Art from Russia

This exhibition presents Russian children’s artworks submitted to the owl art contest held by the International Owl Center, in Houston, Minnesota, for young people under 18 from across the globe.

When: Exhibit on view March 7-June 21; opening reception 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: General admission $13, seniors 65+ $11, students $5, children under 14 free

Info: tmora.org

Amazing Animal Eyes

Kids grades 1-6 will discover the eye adaptations made by animals and then make and decorate their own teleidoscopes, tools similar to kaleidoscopes with open ends that create patterns from any object you view. Materials provided.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7

Where: Washburn Library, 5244 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com/events

Rock the Cradle

This free day of family fun for kids and their grown-ups, presented by 89.3 The Current, features musical performances, hands-on activities, dance parties, experiences with station hosts and more.

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, March 8

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: artsmia.org

Violin Sonatas of the High Baroque

St. Paul-based baroque chamber music ensemble The Flying Forms will present four works on period instruments of the mid-to-late 17th century, including two pieces by Handel.

When: 3-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Where: Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Info: lakewoodcemetery.org/upcoming-events

The Theater of Public Policy

During each show, an expert guest participates in a live on-stage discussion of a big issue, topic or idea. Then the cast brings the conversation to life through unscripted improv comedy theater.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays, March 9 and 23, April 6 and 20 and May 4 and 18

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Redwood

A hip-hop dance class Greek chorus and opinionated long-dead ancestors help guide the relationship between Meg and Drew, an interracial couple whose lives are rocked when they learn Drew is from the family that enslaved her relatives in antebellum Kentucky.

When: March 11-April 11

Where: Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $40-$50

Info: jungletheater.org

Lipstick: A Queer Farce

Anna has invited Kelly over for dinner, but is it a date? Or just hanging out? A cavalcade of visitors crashes their evening in this farce for ages 18 and up.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 13-15, 20-22

Where: Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $20

Info: phoenixtheatermpls.org

Everybody’s Irish 5K/10K

Costumes are encouraged for three races: a 5K, a 10K and a kids’ race.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14

Where: Lake Harriet

Cost: $10-$55 participation fee

Info: andersonraces.com

Eva Moreimi presents ‘Hidden Recipes: A Holocaust Memoir’

“Hidden Recipes” tells the story of Ica and Ernő and their struggles to survive after their lives were shattered by Nazi cruelty. Eva Moreimi grew up in Czechoslovakia as the only child of two Holocaust survivor parents.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Where: Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: magersandquinn.com

Tamino

Of Belgian, Egyptian and Lebanese heritage, the 21-year-old musician Tamino is touring North America on the strength of his British debut single “Habibi” (Arabic for “my love” or “beloved”).

When: 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 18

Where: Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $15 in advance, $17 day of show

Info: icehousempls.com