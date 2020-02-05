Valentine’s Day events and more

Looking for something special to do with your sweetie? Check out these great date events, even if you are planning on a romantic evening with yourself!

Controlled Burn

Get a dose of powerful, experimental, queer performance with Controlled Burn, presented by 20% Theatre Company. Curated by Taja Will, Marcela Michelle and Ondine, this event features a new lineup each night and will give you plenty to talk about afterwards.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 13-15

Where: Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $5-$25

Info: tinyurl.com/controlled-burn

Unloved Creatures

Rogue Buddha is a cozy gallery that’s great for dates, and its annual “Unloved Creatures” exhibition offers a wonderfully macabre take on Valentine’s Day, with artists that set their work in dark, fantastical worlds. The show features returning artists Eli Libson, Alex Kuno, Heather Renaux and John Sauer, plus new artists Angel Hawari, DC Ice, Kao Lee Thao and Jessie McNally.

When: 7-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Where: Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE

Cost: Free

Info: roguebuddha.com

Valentine’s Day Romeo & Juliet

It doesn’t get anymore romantic than Shakespeare’s famous story about star-crossed lovers. Put on by the Classical Actors Ensemble and based on the company’s 2018 summer production, this touring version pops up for a special Valentine’s Day happening.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Where: Glanton Theater at Calvary Church, 2608 Blaisdell Ave.

Cost: $18-$42

Info: classicalactorsensemble.org/productions

Puppet Cabaret Day

Things might get a little wild and silly at In the Heart of the Beast’s Valentine’s Day Cabaret. With puppets galore, music by Lady Xok and projections by Madi Ballis, this will be a lively and fun event. Popcorn and waffles will be available.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14

Where: In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, 1500 E. Lake St.

Cost: $12

Info: hobt.org

After Hours: Jasper Johns

Get a sneak peek of the Jasper Johns retrospective exhibition at the Walker. The museum’s super hip After Hours event features live music by Nooky Jones, sets by

DJ Shannon Blowtorch and artsy activities. There will also be food and cocktails.

When: 8:30 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 15

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: $20

Info: walkerart.org

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Films by Man Ray, Music by SQÜRL

Director Jim Jarmusch and composer Carter Logan, aka avant-garde post-rock duo SQÜRL, perform semi-improvisational scores live to four surrealist silent films by artist Man Ray.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: $25; $20 for Walker members, students and seniors

Info: walkerart.org/cinema

Hibernation Celebration

Explore LynLake with open patios, ice bars, fire pits, outdoor games and all-day food and drink specials.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8

Where: 20+ participating restaurants

Cost: Varies

Info: lyn-lake.org

Windom Reads

This kick-off for a month of encouraging youth and adults to read will have authors reading to youth, face painting, a creation station and other family activities.

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Where: Windom South Park, 5821 Wentworth Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Make a Valentine

Create colorful cards for friends, family and folks in the community. Materials provided.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 8

Where: Washburn Library, 5244 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: hclib.org

Rock Kenwood!

A DJ will perform while families make guitars; get their hair, nails and makeup done for rock star photo shoots; decorate picture frames; sit for caricatures and more. Dress like a rock star and enter the costume contest or air guitar contest for prizes.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Where: Kenwood Park, 2101 W. Franklin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Sweetheart Valentine’s Dance

This opportunity for families and young kids to celebrate Valentine’s Day features a DJ, food, crafts, games and family fun.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Where: Lynnhurst Recreation Center, 1345 W. Minnehaha Parkway

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Writing Through Grief with Roxanne Sadovsky

Roxanne Sadovsky teaches Intuitive Writing and The Healing Memoir at the Loft Literary Center; her private healing practice, Writing with Rox, offers ongoing integrative workshops, healing groups, private sessions and more.

When: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10

Where: ModernWell, 2909 S. Wayzata Blvd.

Cost: Free

Info: modernwell.co

Toni Morrison — An Appreciation

Join English professor emeritus Toni McNaron for a discussion and appreciation of the vital American author, editor and Nobel Prize winner.

When: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12

Where: Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: hclib.org

Susan B. Anthony’s 200th Birthday Celebration

Over the course of the day, members of the public will participate in “The Cabinet Meeting,” a reader’s theater based on the premise that Susan B. Anthony is elected president. Stay for a Susan B. Anthony exhibit and a piece of cake.

When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Where: Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: $8 public, $5 seniors/students, free for members

Info: hennepinhistory.org

Carrellee Album Release Show with Thomas Kivi

Carrellee’s debut LP chronicles a decade of songwriting and touring and draws inspiration from the likes of Emmylou Harris, Etta James, Neil Young, Angel Olsen and Iron & Wine. Thomas Kivi opens.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Where: The Warming House, 4001 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: $5-$10

Info: thewarminghouse.net

Putting Government in Its Place: The Case for a New Deal 3.0

David Riemer’s book explains the major flaws of the New Deal and spells out the changes needed to revive its promise. Riemer will discuss his book with special guests Barbara Crosby and John Bryson of the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19

Where: Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: magersandquinn.com