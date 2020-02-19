Beyond Black History Month

Don’t think of Black History Month as being something you celebrate just once a year. It is also a time to consider ways the African diaspora forges into the future. Here are a few events in February and early March we recommend:

The Future of Black Film in Minnesota

Check out the work of five black filmmakers in Minnesota at this event put together by SPNN. The lineup includes E.G. Bailey, David Buchanan, Alison Guessou, Leonard Searcy and Toussaint Morrison. The evening will include short pieces by the filmmakers and a panel discussion afterwards, where you’ll learn about their current and upcoming projects.

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25

Where: SPNN, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/black-film-mn

Third Thursday: Afrofuturism

Black history informs black futures at the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s celebration of Afrofuturism. The evening includes spoken word performances, yoga with Gabby Roberts of the hip-hop yoga studio 612 Jungle, numerous participatory experiences with local artists and spinning by DJ Yasmeenah.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: artsmia.org

Book Release: A Garden of Black Joy

Keno Evol, of Black Table Arts, has spent the past two years gathering poems from around the world for the book “Garden of Black Joy: Global Poetry from the Edges Of Liberation & Living.” Come hear from the poets in the collection at the Loft Literary Center.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21

Where: The Loft Literary Center, 1011 Washington Ave.,

Cost: $10 General Admission, $5 Loft members

Info: loft.org

Earthseed Reads: Beloved

Erin Sharkey and Junauda Petrus, of Free Black Dirt, continue their series of fun discussions at Moon Palace Books. This time, they dive into Toni Morrison’s masterpiece “Beloved,” which takes place in the years following the American Civil War. Talk ghosts, history and black history with the insightful artist duo, while enjoying beverages and snacks at the Geek Love Cafe.

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3

Where: Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: moonpalacebooks.com

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960-2018

In celebration of the artist’s 90th birthday, this exhibition surveys six decades of Jasper Johns’ practice in printmaking, highlighting his experiments with familiar, abstract and personal imagery that play with memory and visual perception.

When: Through Sep. 20

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl.

Cost: Included with general admission

Info: walkerart.org/calendar

Gather & Plant: Houseplant Experience

Designers will be on hand to share the latest trends in houseplants and design, give care tips and help you find the perfect plants suited for your light levels, schedule and style.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23

Where: Tangletown Gardens, 5353 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: tangletowngardens.com

Tangletown Winter Fest

The park will be lined with hundreds of luminaries and people of all ages will be sledding, making s’mores by the fire and warming up with indoor activities.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Fuller Recreation Center, 4802 Grand Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Art and Migration

Borrowing its title from Somali-British poet Warsan Shire, this exhibit highlights the diverse artistic responses to migration, ranging from personal stories to poetic meditations in a range of mediums.

When: Feb. 23-May 24

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: new.artsmia.org

Chilly Chili Fest

Come for hot chili (with a vegetarian option), fixings, desserts and a drink. This annual fundraiser features a silent auction and door prizes. All proceeds benefit the Joyce Uptown Food Shelf.

When: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Where: Bryant Square Recreation Center, 3101 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: $5 adults, $3 children

Info: minneapolisparks.org

MN Orchestra Musicians

This concert will feature works by Borodin, Prokofiev and Shostakovich.

When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: $13 adult, $11 65+, $5 student, free for children 13 and under

Info: tmora.org

Farm Series Dinner

Experience a sustainable farm-fresh meal while learning the connection between healthy soil, healthy plants and animals and healthy people. Tickets include a four-course, family-style meal followed by a 30-minute presentation by Farmer Dean.

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25

Where: Wise Acre Eatery, 5401 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $65 per person

Info: wiseacreeatery.com

MOTH

This 90-minute play follows misfits Sebastian and Claryssa as they take a warped journey through their past, reliving their most horrifying memories.

When: 7 p.m. Friday-Monday, Feb. 28-March 2

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $18 Friday-Sunday, $8-$20 sliding scale Monday

Info: bryantlakebowl.com/cabaret-theater

Kindred Folk, Illustrative Paintings by DC Ice

DC Ice’s exhibition is steeped in anthropomorphic reverie: visually storied and highly illustrative works that are carved and painted on scratchboard.

When: Feb. 29-April 12; opening reception 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

Where: Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St.

Cost: Free

Info: gallery360mpls.com

Minneapolis Polar Plunge and 5K

Register for a 5K race around Bde Maka Ska, followed by a full day of Polar Plunge and more.

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

Where: Bde Maka Ska

Cost: $35 race fee, $75 fundraising minimum required for the Polar Plunge

Info: plungemn.org

Space Engineers

Grade-school kids will each design a spaceship to transport people to the Andromeda Galaxy, 2.5 million light-years from Earth, and then create a scale model of their idea using recycled materials.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 29

Where: Washburn Library, 5244 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: hclib.org

Chris Kluwe presents ‘Otaku’

The debut novel from former NFL player and tech enthusiast Chris Kluwe, “Otaku” is a near-future novel that takes the reader to a virtual reality landscape.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3

Where: Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: magersandquinn.com/event

Joy on the Journey: Further, Faster, Together with Roxane Battle

Former KARE 11 TV personality and award-winning author Roxane Battle will share personal highlights from her career as a television anchor and

best-selling author.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3

Where: ModernWell, 2909 S. Wayzata Blvd.

Cost: $25-$30

Info: modernwell.co