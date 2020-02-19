Beyond Black History Month

Don’t think of Black History Month as being something you celebrate just once a year. It is also a time to consider ways the African diaspora forges into the future. Here are a few events in February and early March we recommend:
The Future of Black Film in Minnesota
Check out the work of five black filmmakers in Minnesota at this event put together by SPNN. The lineup includes E.G. Bailey, David Buchanan, Alison Guessou, Leonard Searcy and Toussaint Morrison. The evening will include short pieces by the filmmakers and a panel discussion afterwards, where you’ll learn about their current and upcoming projects.
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25
Where: SPNN, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/black-film-mn
Third Thursday: Afrofuturism
Black history informs black futures at the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s celebration of Afrofuturism. The evening includes spoken word performances, yoga with Gabby Roberts of the hip-hop yoga studio 612 Jungle, numerous participatory experiences with local artists and spinning by DJ Yasmeenah.
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20
Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: artsmia.org
Book Release: A Garden of Black Joy
Keno Evol, of Black Table Arts, has spent the past two years gathering poems from around the world for the book “Garden of Black Joy: Global Poetry from the Edges Of Liberation & Living.” Come hear from the poets in the collection at the Loft Literary Center.
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21
Where: The Loft Literary Center, 1011 Washington Ave.,
Cost: $10 General Admission, $5 Loft members
Info: loft.org
Earthseed Reads: Beloved
Erin Sharkey and Junauda Petrus, of Free Black Dirt, continue their series of fun discussions at Moon Palace Books. This time, they dive into Toni Morrison’s masterpiece “Beloved,” which takes place in the years following the American Civil War. Talk ghosts, history and black history with the insightful artist duo, while enjoying beverages and snacks at the Geek Love Cafe.
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3
Where: Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave.
Cost: Free
Info: moonpalacebooks.com
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960-2018
In celebration of the artist’s 90th birthday, this exhibition surveys six decades of Jasper Johns’ practice in printmaking, highlighting his experiments with familiar, abstract and personal imagery that play with memory and visual perception.
When: Through Sep. 20
Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl.
Cost: Included with general admission
Info: walkerart.org/calendar
Gather & Plant: Houseplant Experience
Designers will be on hand to share the latest trends in houseplants and design, give care tips and help you find the perfect plants suited for your light levels, schedule and style.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23
Where: Tangletown Gardens, 5353 Nicollet Ave.
Cost: Free
Info: tangletowngardens.com
Tangletown Winter Fest
The park will be lined with hundreds of luminaries and people of all ages will be sledding, making s’mores by the fire and warming up with indoor activities.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22
Where: Fuller Recreation Center, 4802 Grand Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: minneapolisparks.org
When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Art and Migration
Borrowing its title from Somali-British poet Warsan Shire, this exhibit highlights the diverse artistic responses to migration, ranging from personal stories to poetic meditations in a range of mediums.
When: Feb. 23-May 24
Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: new.artsmia.org
Chilly Chili Fest
Come for hot chili (with a vegetarian option), fixings, desserts and a drink. This annual fundraiser features a silent auction and door prizes. All proceeds benefit the Joyce Uptown Food Shelf.
When: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23
Where: Bryant Square Recreation Center, 3101 Bryant Ave. S.
Cost: $5 adults, $3 children
Info: minneapolisparks.org
MN Orchestra Musicians
This concert will feature works by Borodin, Prokofiev and Shostakovich.
When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23
Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.
Cost: $13 adult, $11 65+, $5 student, free for children 13 and under
Info: tmora.org
Farm Series Dinner
Experience a sustainable farm-fresh meal while learning the connection between healthy soil, healthy plants and animals and healthy people. Tickets include a four-course, family-style meal followed by a 30-minute presentation by Farmer Dean.
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25
Where: Wise Acre Eatery, 5401 Nicollet Ave.
Cost: $65 per person
Info: wiseacreeatery.com
MOTH
This 90-minute play follows misfits Sebastian and Claryssa as they take a warped journey through their past, reliving their most horrifying memories.
When: 7 p.m. Friday-Monday, Feb. 28-March 2
Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.
Cost: $18 Friday-Sunday, $8-$20 sliding scale Monday
Info: bryantlakebowl.com/cabaret-theater
Kindred Folk, Illustrative Paintings by DC Ice
DC Ice’s exhibition is steeped in anthropomorphic reverie: visually storied and highly illustrative works that are carved and painted on scratchboard.
When: Feb. 29-April 12; opening reception 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29
Where: Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St.
Cost: Free
Info: gallery360mpls.com
Minneapolis Polar Plunge and 5K
Register for a 5K race around Bde Maka Ska, followed by a full day of Polar Plunge and more.
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29
Where: Bde Maka Ska
Cost: $35 race fee, $75 fundraising minimum required for the Polar Plunge
Info: plungemn.org
Space Engineers
Grade-school kids will each design a spaceship to transport people to the Andromeda Galaxy, 2.5 million light-years from Earth, and then create a scale model of their idea using recycled materials.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 29
Where: Washburn Library, 5244 Lyndale Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: hclib.org
Chris Kluwe presents ‘Otaku’
The debut novel from former NFL player and tech enthusiast Chris Kluwe, “Otaku” is a near-future novel that takes the reader to a virtual reality landscape.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3
Where: Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave.
Cost: Free
Info: magersandquinn.com/event
Joy on the Journey: Further, Faster, Together with Roxane Battle
Former KARE 11 TV personality and award-winning author Roxane Battle will share personal highlights from her career as a television anchor and
best-selling author.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3
Where: ModernWell, 2909 S. Wayzata Blvd.
Cost: $25-$30
Info: modernwell.co