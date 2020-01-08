Return of the art shanties

Winter doesn’t have to be a downer when art, color and activity abound. After a year hiatus, the Art Shanty Projects return with all new artist-designed shanties, performances, games and lots of beauty on Lake Harriet. Dress warm, bring your camera and get ready to create some memories. Here are a few highlights we’re excited about this year.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Jan. 18-Feb. 9

Where: Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway

Cost: Suggested donation $10-$20. No one is turned away.

Info: artshantyprojects.org

Pollinator Shanty

Sure it’s winter, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the buzzing pollinators that help keep nature alive. Artists team up with educators from the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge for this immersive forest full of monarchs, butterflies and other critters.

KOLD_TV Live

Art Shanty veteran Patti J. Paulson gets to the real story with KOLD_TV Live, the silliest news television this side of the Mississippi River.

zAmya Theater Project: That Reminds Me

zAmya makes its Art Shanty Projects debut with a show created by people living with homelessness in collaboration with Twin Cities theater artists. Performing scenes, songs and spoken word, this troupe of performers, led by artistic director Maren Ward, will build awareness and share hope with Twin Cities audiences.

-7° Entry Danceteria

When it gets a bit too cold, step into the -7° Entry Danceteria where things heat up with dance moves. An art shanty that doubles as a dance club, this is a must-visit shanty to check out during your trip.

Lady Bear!

It wouldn’t be the Art Shanty Projects without a friendly polar bear to bring cheer to all. Meet Lady Bear, a polar friend from up north who has made her way to Lake Harriet.

The World’s Only Tiny ArtCar Parade on Ice!

It’s a remote control extravaganza when miniature art cars and art bikes get ready for a magical parade on the ice, all taking place on an ice road created by the ArtCar and ArtBike artists.

Thakápsičapi (They Play Lacrosse)

Learn how to play lacrosse, a game invented by Native tribes. Twin Cities Native Lacrosse artists will have wooden lacrosse sticks on hand for this game of skill.

Nitka

Circle dances, shawl dances, quadrilles and singing games are among the offerings from Nitka, a folk performance group that studies, performs and interprets Russian vocal music and dance from old Russia. Mining Russian culture from the 19th century and earlier, they’ll be bringing their song and dance to the ice.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

‘Just Kids’ Photography Exhibit

Composed of nearly 200 objects partially curated by middle and high school students, this exhibition includes images of children and teens by both celebrated and emerging photographers, as well as photographic books and series created for and by young people.

When: Through June 14

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: artsmia.org

A Doll’s House, Part 2

In the final scene of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 groundbreaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision

to leave her husband and children and begin a life on her own. This play explores what could have happened next.

When: Jan. 15-Feb. 23

Where: Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $45-$50

Info: jungletheater.org

2020 songSLAM

This third annual festival is a competition for emerging composer/performer teams to premiere new art songs. Audience members vote on their favorite performances, and $1,000 in cash prizes is awarded.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9

Where: Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $20

Info: icehousempls.com

Is This A Room: Reality Winner Verbatim Transcription

By replicating, word by word, the FBI’s interrogation of Reality Winner, a 25-year-old former Air Force linguist, Tina Satter and Half Straddle demonstrate how military interrogation tactics, toxic masculinity and systemic marginalization resulted in her conviction for espionage.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9-Saturday, Jan. 11

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: $26, $20.80 Walker members

Info: walkerart.org/calendar

Dinner and a Movie: “Abominable”

Reserve your spot for dinner and the latest movie, appropriate for children 5 and up. Dinner includes cheese pizza, fresh fruit and milk.

When: 6-8:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10

Where: Armatage Recreation Center, 2500 W. 57th St.

Cost: $10 for residents, $15 for non-residents

Info: apm.activecommunities.com/minneapolisparks

Hip-Hop and History for Teens

In three sessions, children in grades 6-8 will explore the elements of hip-hop, learn how it is shared in different cultures worldwide and discover how its culture is embedded in our daily lives.

When: 2:30-4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11-25

Where: Washburn Library, 5244 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: Free, but registration required

Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com/events

Family Skate and Bonfire Night

The park will have s’mores, hot cocoa and music. Donated skates in a variety of youth and adult sizes will be available for use.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11

Where: Bryant Square Park Ice Skating & Hockey Rink, 3125 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: $5 for residents, $7.50 for non-residents

Info: apm.activecommunities.com/minneapolisparks

Paintings Do Not Burn: Artists and the Red Army

Dr. Nonna Tarkhova will focus on the benefits, consequences and costs associated with the Red Army’s emergence as patron of the arts during the 1920s. The presentation will be in Russian with English translation.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: Members free, general admission $5

Info: tmora.org

Petite Concerts

Led by early childhood music specialists, children ages 1-5 and their caregivers will listen to and respond to classical music together.

When: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17

Where: Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free, but registration required

Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com/events

Winter Fest

Bring friends and family for horse-drawn wagon rides, ice skating, music, sledding, roasting marshmallows, face painting and a medallion hunt.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17

Where: Linden Hills Park, 3100 W. 43rd St.

Cost: Free

Info: apm.activecommunities.com/minneapolisparks

Charlie Roth

Minnesotan Charlie Roth has produced eight solo albums, including 2019’s “I’m the Smile,” in more than 40 years as an Americana/folk singer and guitarist.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22

Where: The Warming House, 4001 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: $5-$8

Info: thewarminghouse.net