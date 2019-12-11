Rocking the holidays, and more

Want to get into the holiday spirit with something just a little bit different than the common Christmas carol fare? Try these holiday-themed concerts and shows, which offer a holiday feel with a little bit broader selection of music and thematic content.
Ghost Wagon’s 3rd Annual Holiday Xtravaganza
Have yourself a country rock Christmas.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.
Cost: $12, $10 in advance
Info: bryantlakebowl.com
Kinda Kinky
This annual rock show features Twin Cities vocalists from Curtiss A. to the Prairie Fire Lady Choir singing the Kinks repertoire. The show is a blast, and it’s all for a good cause.
When: 7 p.m.–12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
Where: Eagles 34, 2507 25th St.
Cost: $10, $5 with food shelf item
Info: tinyurl.com/kinda-kinky
Carols and Cocoa
Lyric sheets are provided as visitors are invited to sing along to traditional holiday and winter music from Russia, Ukraine, Norway and the British Isles, as well as songs from the Jewish tradition in Europe and North Africa. Two local folk music ensembles, The Lacewings and Nanilo, provide the music, and hot cocoa is provided.
When: 7–8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18
Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.
Cost: $5–10
Info: tmora.org
Bring the Sing
Meet at the Trailhead at Theodore Wirth for an evening of singing for the solstice, hosted by The Current and Classical MPR.
When: 4–8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
Where: Theodore Wirth Park, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy.
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/wirth-sing
Mark Mallman
Mark Mallman, the Twin Cities rocker and author of the recent memoir “The Happiness Playlist,” brings a little bit of secular joy for you this holiday season, with a lineup of special guests and a whole lot of energy.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
Where: The Parkway, 4814 Chicago Ave.
Cost: $13
Info: theparkwaytheater.com
The Holiday Pageant at Open Eye Figure Theatre
Adding Lucifer to the story of the Nativity, this long-running tradition was created 34 years ago by puppet genius Michael Sommers, who based it on 15th-century medieval mystery plays.
When: Thursday–Sunday, through Dec. 22
Where: Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St.
Cost: $26 adults, $18 students, $12 children
Info: openeyetheatre.org
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
A Taste of Anwatin
Come for food from around the world, a band and dance concert, an arts and crafts fair, History Day exhibits and more. All money raised goes to stock a food shelf.
When: 5–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12
Where: Anwatin Middle School, 256 Upton Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/taste-of-anwatin
Families & Politics: How to Talk with Loved Ones on the Other Side
Better Angels co-founder Bill Doherty leads this workshop about developing strategies and skills for handling family political differences in a constructive way.
When: 9 a.m.–noon, Saturday, Dec. 14
Where: First Universalist Church, 3400 Dupont Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/better-angels-mpls
Santa and Pancake Brunch
The whole family is invited to meet Santa, try some arts and crafts and eat a pancake brunch.
When: 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, Dec. 14
Where: Painter Recreation Center, 620 W. 34th St.
Cost: $5 per person, online registration required
Info: apm.activecommunities.com/minneapolisparks
Stuffed Love Bugs
Grade school kids can create a bug design on paper and learn how to transfer it to fabric. Then, using a needle and thread, they can turn it into a stuffed animal. Materials provided.
When: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
Where: Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Ave.
Cost: Free, online registration required
Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com
Meditation and Journaling
Explore meditation practices using anxiety and stress relief as a framework. The meditations are designed for beginners and intermediate practitioners, though everyone is welcome.
When: 1–2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
Where: Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Ave.
Cost: Free, online registration required
Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com
Stories for the Season
Minneapolis actors Craig Johnson and Kirby Bennett tell true tales of Minneapolis winters past along with traditional Christmas stories, including “The Gift of the Magi” and “The Little Match Girl.”
When: 7–8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
Where: Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S.
Cost: $12, $10 members
Info: hennepinhistory.org
‘The Star Wars Holiday Special’ Toys for Tots Event
Watch the infamous “Star Wars Holiday Special,” which aired once on television in 1978 and never again. There will be food and a full bar.
When: 4–6 p.m., 7–9 p.m., 10 p.m.–midnight Wednesday, Dec. 18
Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.
Cost: Bring an unwrapped new toy for admission.
Info: facebook.com/starwarslifeday
Third Thursday: Solstice
Write poetry to set intentions for the new season, create your own winter herbal tea mix and design a luminary to add to the museum’s winter light installation.
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19
Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: new.artsmia.org
Festival of Lights
Bryant Square staff will take adults on a van tour of local area houses with holiday lights. The van will also stop at a local coffee shop.
When: 5–9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19
Where: Bryant Square Recreation Center, 3101 Bryant Ave. S.
Cost: $20 for residents, $30 for non-residents
Info: apm.activecommunities.com/minneapolisparks
Author Mikaela Casey at Holidazzle
“Lenny the Loon: An Adventure on Lake Minnetonka” author Mikaela Casey will present her follow-up book, “Lenny the Loon: A Tour of the Twin Cities,” in which the titular loon searches Twin Cities landmarks for his sister.
When: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20
Where: Loring Park
Cost: Free
Info: holidazzle.com
Breakfast & Gingerbread House Making
Bryant Square will be hosting a morning breakfast for families, after which they can decorate their own gingerbread houses.
When: 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
Where: Bryant Square Recreation Center, 3101 Bryant Ave. S.
Cost: $10 for residents, $15 for non-residents
Info: apm.activecommunities.com/minneapolisparks
Winter Solstice Tea Ceremony and Grief Circle
A meditative tea ceremony will be used to facilitate processing of grief, followed by an optional grief circle. Resources will be offered for further grief support and community.
When: 1:30–3:30 p.m., 4–6 p.m., 6:30–8:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21
Where: Lakewood Memorial Chapel, Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave.
Cost: $35, online registration required