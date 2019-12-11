Rocking the holidays, and more

Want to get into the holiday spirit with something just a little bit different than the common Christmas carol fare? Try these holiday-themed concerts and shows, which offer a holiday feel with a little bit broader selection of music and thematic content.

Ghost Wagon’s 3rd Annual Holiday Xtravaganza

Have yourself a country rock Christmas.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $12, $10 in advance

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Kinda Kinky

This annual rock show features Twin Cities vocalists from Curtiss A. to the Prairie Fire Lady Choir singing the Kinks repertoire. The show is a blast, and it’s all for a good cause.

When: 7 p.m.–12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: Eagles 34, 2507 25th St.

Cost: $10, $5 with food shelf item

Info: tinyurl.com/kinda-kinky

Carols and Cocoa

Lyric sheets are provided as visitors are invited to sing along to traditional holiday and winter music from Russia, Ukraine, Norway and the British Isles, as well as songs from the Jewish tradition in Europe and North Africa. Two local folk music ensembles, The Lacewings and Nanilo, provide the music, and hot cocoa is provided.

When: 7–8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: $5–10

Info: tmora.org

Bring the Sing

Meet at the Trailhead at Theodore Wirth for an evening of singing for the solstice, hosted by The Current and Classical MPR.

When: 4–8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Theodore Wirth Park, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy.

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/wirth-sing

Mark Mallman

Mark Mallman, the Twin Cities rocker and author of the recent memoir “The Happiness Playlist,” brings a little bit of secular joy for you this holiday season, with a lineup of special guests and a whole lot of energy.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: The Parkway, 4814 Chicago Ave.

Cost: $13

Info: theparkwaytheater.com

The Holiday Pageant at Open Eye Figure Theatre

Adding Lucifer to the story of the Nativity, this long-running tradition was created 34 years ago by puppet genius Michael Sommers, who based it on 15th-century medieval mystery plays.

When: Thursday–Sunday, through Dec. 22

Where: Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St.

Cost: $26 adults, $18 students, $12 children

Info: openeyetheatre.org

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

A Taste of Anwatin

Come for food from around the world, a band and dance concert, an arts and crafts fair, History Day exhibits and more. All money raised goes to stock a food shelf.

When: 5–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12

Where: Anwatin Middle School, 256 Upton Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/taste-of-anwatin

Families & Politics: How to Talk with Loved Ones on the Other Side

Better Angels co-founder Bill Doherty leads this workshop about developing strategies and skills for handling family political differences in a constructive way.

When: 9 a.m.–noon, Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: First Universalist Church, 3400 Dupont Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/better-angels-mpls

Santa and Pancake Brunch

The whole family is invited to meet Santa, try some arts and crafts and eat a pancake brunch.

When: 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: Painter Recreation Center, 620 W. 34th St.

Cost: $5 per person, online registration required

Info: apm.activecommunities.com/minneapolisparks

Stuffed Love Bugs

Grade school kids can create a bug design on paper and learn how to transfer it to fabric. Then, using a needle and thread, they can turn it into a stuffed animal. Materials provided.

When: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free, online registration required

Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com

Meditation and Journaling

Explore meditation practices using anxiety and stress relief as a framework. The meditations are designed for beginners and intermediate practitioners, though everyone is welcome.

When: 1–2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free, online registration required

Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com

Stories for the Season

Minneapolis actors Craig Johnson and Kirby Bennett tell true tales of Minneapolis winters past along with traditional Christmas stories, including “The Gift of the Magi” and “The Little Match Girl.”

When: 7–8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: $12, $10 members

Info: hennepinhistory.org

‘The Star Wars Holiday Special’ Toys for Tots Event

Watch the infamous “Star Wars Holiday Special,” which aired once on television in 1978 and never again. There will be food and a full bar.

When: 4–6 p.m., 7–9 p.m., 10 p.m.–midnight Wednesday, Dec. 18

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: Bring an unwrapped new toy for admission.

Info: facebook.com/starwarslifeday

Third Thursday: Solstice

Write poetry to set intentions for the new season, create your own winter herbal tea mix and design a luminary to add to the museum’s winter light installation.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: new.artsmia.org

Festival of Lights

Bryant Square staff will take adults on a van tour of local area houses with holiday lights. The van will also stop at a local coffee shop.

When: 5–9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19

Where: Bryant Square Recreation Center, 3101 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: $20 for residents, $30 for non-residents

Info: apm.activecommunities.com/minneapolisparks

Author Mikaela Casey at Holidazzle

“Lenny the Loon: An Adventure on Lake Minnetonka” author Mikaela Casey will present her follow-up book, “Lenny the Loon: A Tour of the Twin Cities,” in which the titular loon searches Twin Cities landmarks for his sister.

When: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20

Where: Loring Park

Cost: Free

Info: holidazzle.com

Breakfast & Gingerbread House Making

Bryant Square will be hosting a morning breakfast for families, after which they can decorate their own gingerbread houses.

When: 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Bryant Square Recreation Center, 3101 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: $10 for residents, $15 for non-residents

Info: apm.activecommunities.com/minneapolisparks

Winter Solstice Tea Ceremony and Grief Circle

A meditative tea ceremony will be used to facilitate processing of grief, followed by an optional grief circle. Resources will be offered for further grief support and community.

When: 1:30–3:30 p.m., 4–6 p.m., 6:30–8:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Lakewood Memorial Chapel, Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $35, online registration required

Info: tinyurl.com/Lakewood-solstice