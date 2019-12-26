New Year’s festivities and more

A New Year Celebration: Auld Lang Syne! (with the Minnesota Orchestra)

Get your bagpipes fix as conductor Osmo Vänskä leads the Minnesota Orchestra in a night of thrilling music. Kevin Kling joins as narrator.

When: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31; 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1

Where: Minnesota Orchestra, 1111 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $29-$77

Info: minnesotaorchestra.org

Yoga + Cerveza = Calma

Get started on your self-care resolutions a little early with yoga and booze at La Doña. Your $10 ticket includes one beer, a little Spanish and a bit of yoga. Bring a mat for some low-key stretching and fun, led by Annie Hayes, certified by the Mayo Clinic of Rochester and the Yoga Center of Minneapolis.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Where: La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N.

Cost: $10

Info: tinyurl.com/yoga-cerveza

Ring in the New Year in the Sauna

Rejuvenate yourself in the new year with a sauna. The 612 Sauna Society is set up at the Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park, which provides a lovely indoor/outdoor experience. Get nice and hot in the sauna, and then let yourself steam off amid the beauty of the snow and nature before hopping into your next session.

When: Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1

Where: The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway

Cost: $25

Info: 612saunasociety.com

Lizz Winstead in Snarknado X

Lizz Winstead returns to the Cedar Cultural Center for her annual year in review. The homegrown comedian cooks up a different show each year, looking back at politics, current events and more with plenty of snark.

When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Where: The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S.

Cost: $50 advance, $60 day of show, $70 VIP

Info: thecedar.org

2020 NYE BASH: Presented by Shannon Blowtorch & DJ Fundo

Shannon Blowtorch and DJ Fundo are putting together a party you won’t want to miss. Get ready to groove as a host of local DJs set the floor on fire. There will be cool visuals, special guests and a fun atmosphere.

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Where: James Ballentine Uptown VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $20

Info: tinyurl.com/blowtorch-fundo

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Nooky Jones 6th Annual Soulful Soiree

Nooky Jones’ sound has been described by NPR’s Heavy Rotation as “equal parts Stevie Wonder, D’Angelo and Prince.” Sarah White and DJ Shannon Blowtorch open.

When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28

Where: Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $17 advance, $20 at the door

Info: icehousempls.com

A Christmas Carol: Unscripted

The audience is in control of the Dickens classic, supplying suggestions and lines of dialogue throughout the performance.

When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28

Where: HUGE Improv Theater, 3037 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $10

Info: hugetheater.com

The Big Baby New Year’s Show

Comedy Suitcase brings an early-bird sketch comedy show for the whole family.

When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $14, $12 in advance or with a Fringe button, $8 kids 12 and under

Info: bryantlakebowl.com/cabaret-theater

It’s That Time of the Month

Sketch groups have 12 hours to come up with a sketch, six hours to rehearse and two hours to set up before the performance. Hang around after the show and ring in the New Year.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31

Where: Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $15

Info: phoenixtheatermpls.org

4th Annual Townes Van Zandt Day

Townes-loving musicians will play his songs. Bring a picnic dinner or food to share, plus your own nonalcoholic beverage.

When: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1

Where: The Warming House, 4001 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: Suggested donation is $5-$50

Info: thewarminghouse.net

Winter Break Sledding and Hot Cocoa

Kids aged 6-11 will take a short trip over to Lyndale Farmstead for an afternoon of sledding and then return to the park for cocoa and popcorn. Dress warm and bring a sled if you have one.

When: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2

Where: Bryant Square Recreation Center, 3101 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: Resident $5, non-resident $7.50

Info: tinyurl.com/sledding-cocoa

Party in the Rec Room

Lorna Landvik’s popular solo improv show is filled with characters created on the spot. Lorna is known nationally as the author of 12 novels, including “Patty Jane’s House of Curl” and her latest, “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes).”

When: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 3–25

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $18 in advance, $20 day of show

Info: bryantlakebowl.com/cabaret-theater

Space Engineers

Grade-school kids will create a scale model of a spaceship to transport people to the Andromeda Galaxy, 2.5 million light-years from Earth, using recycled materials, which will be provided.

When: 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3

Where: Linden Hills Library, 2900 W. 43rd St.

Cost: Free

Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com/events

Free First Saturday: Story Time

Listen to stories or create your own. Free First Saturdays feature free gallery admission on the first Saturday of every month, plus performances, games, art making and kids’ films.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: Free

Info: walkerart.org

Music at the Museum: Stars of the MN Orchestra

A lineup of Minnesota Orchestra Musicians will be joined by Denis Evstuhin, TMORA’s curator of classical music.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: $30 TMORA member, $35 general admission, $15 student

Info: tmora.org

Tiny Funny Women Fest Showcase 2019

Three ensembles will showcase skills learned from Jill Bernard (pictured), Lauren Anderson and visiting improviser Trish Berrong.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

Where: HUGE Improv Theater, 3037 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: Pay what you want

Info: hugetheater.com