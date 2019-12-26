New Year’s festivities and more

A New Year Celebration: Auld Lang Syne! (with the Minnesota Orchestra)
Get your bagpipes fix as conductor Osmo Vänskä leads the Minnesota Orchestra in a night of thrilling music. Kevin Kling joins as narrator.
When: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31; 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1
Where: Minnesota Orchestra, 1111 Nicollet Ave.
Cost: $29-$77
Info: minnesotaorchestra.org
Yoga + Cerveza = Calma
Get started on your self-care resolutions a little early with yoga and booze at La Doña. Your $10 ticket includes one beer, a little Spanish and a bit of yoga. Bring a mat for some low-key stretching and fun, led by Annie Hayes, certified by the Mayo Clinic of Rochester and the Yoga Center of Minneapolis.
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31
Where: La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N.
Cost: $10
Info: tinyurl.com/yoga-cerveza
Ring in the New Year in the Sauna
Rejuvenate yourself in the new year with a sauna. The 612 Sauna Society is set up at the Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park, which provides a lovely indoor/outdoor experience. Get nice and hot in the sauna, and then let yourself steam off amid the beauty of the snow and nature before hopping into your next session.
When: Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1
Where: The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway
Cost: $25
Info: 612saunasociety.com
Lizz Winstead in Snarknado X
Lizz Winstead returns to the Cedar Cultural Center for her annual year in review. The homegrown comedian cooks up a different show each year, looking back at politics, current events and more with plenty of snark.
When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31
Where: The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S.
Cost: $50 advance, $60 day of show, $70 VIP
Info: thecedar.org
2020 NYE BASH: Presented by Shannon Blowtorch & DJ Fundo
Shannon Blowtorch and DJ Fundo are putting together a party you won’t want to miss. Get ready to groove as a host of local DJs set the floor on fire. There will be cool visuals, special guests and a fun atmosphere.
When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31
Where: James Ballentine Uptown VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S.
Cost: $20
Info: tinyurl.com/blowtorch-fundo
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Nooky Jones 6th Annual Soulful Soiree
Nooky Jones’ sound has been described by NPR’s Heavy Rotation as “equal parts Stevie Wonder, D’Angelo and Prince.” Sarah White and DJ Shannon Blowtorch open.
When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28
Where: Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave.
Cost: $17 advance, $20 at the door
Info: icehousempls.com
A Christmas Carol: Unscripted
The audience is in control of the Dickens classic, supplying suggestions and lines of dialogue throughout the performance.
When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28
Where: HUGE Improv Theater, 3037 Lyndale Ave. S.
Cost: $10
Info: hugetheater.com
The Big Baby New Year’s Show
Comedy Suitcase brings an early-bird sketch comedy show for the whole family.
When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31
Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.
Cost: $14, $12 in advance or with a Fringe button, $8 kids 12 and under
Info: bryantlakebowl.com/cabaret-theater
It’s That Time of the Month
Sketch groups have 12 hours to come up with a sketch, six hours to rehearse and two hours to set up before the performance. Hang around after the show and ring in the New Year.
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31
Where: Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave.
Cost: $15
Info: phoenixtheatermpls.org
4th Annual Townes Van Zandt Day
Townes-loving musicians will play his songs. Bring a picnic dinner or food to share, plus your own nonalcoholic beverage.
When: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1
Where: The Warming House, 4001 Bryant Ave. S.
Cost: Suggested donation is $5-$50
Info: thewarminghouse.net
Winter Break Sledding and Hot Cocoa
Kids aged 6-11 will take a short trip over to Lyndale Farmstead for an afternoon of sledding and then return to the park for cocoa and popcorn. Dress warm and bring a sled if you have one.
When: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2
Where: Bryant Square Recreation Center, 3101 Bryant Ave. S.
Cost: Resident $5, non-resident $7.50
Info: tinyurl.com/sledding-cocoa
Party in the Rec Room
Lorna Landvik’s popular solo improv show is filled with characters created on the spot. Lorna is known nationally as the author of 12 novels, including “Patty Jane’s House of Curl” and her latest, “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes).”
When: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 3–25
Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.
Cost: $18 in advance, $20 day of show
Info: bryantlakebowl.com/cabaret-theater
Space Engineers
Grade-school kids will create a scale model of a spaceship to transport people to the Andromeda Galaxy, 2.5 million light-years from Earth, using recycled materials, which will be provided.
When: 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3
Where: Linden Hills Library, 2900 W. 43rd St.
Cost: Free
Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com/events
Free First Saturday: Story Time
Listen to stories or create your own. Free First Saturdays feature free gallery admission on the first Saturday of every month, plus performances, games, art making and kids’ films.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4
Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place
Cost: Free
Info: walkerart.org
Music at the Museum: Stars of the MN Orchestra
A lineup of Minnesota Orchestra Musicians will be joined by Denis Evstuhin, TMORA’s curator of classical music.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4
Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.
Cost: $30 TMORA member, $35 general admission, $15 student
Info: tmora.org
Tiny Funny Women Fest Showcase 2019
Three ensembles will showcase skills learned from Jill Bernard (pictured), Lauren Anderson and visiting improviser Trish Berrong.
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5
Where: HUGE Improv Theater, 3037 Lyndale Ave. S.
Cost: Pay what you want
Info: hugetheater.com