Holiday crafting and more

’Tis the season for crafting and this year there are a ton of options for craft lovers. Whether you’re shopping, simply admiring or want to try your hand at doing crafts yourself, here are some of our favorite craft-focused events.
Craft Market at Holidazzle
Take the plunge into the heart of cheer with the Minneapolis Craft Market located at Holidazzle in Loring Park. Peruse everything from hand-carved wooden toys to fiber art as you take in the beautiful lights.
When: Nov. 29–Dec. 22
Where: Loring Park, 1382 Willow St.
Cost: Free
Info: holidazzle.com
6th Annual Made By Hands Holiday Sale
Head to Bauhaus Brew Labs’ heated patio for an array of designs, home goods, rebel needlepoint and more.
When: Noon–8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30
Where: Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE
Cost: Free
Info: bauhausbrewlabs.com/events
No Coast Craft-o-Rama
Head to the Midtown Global Market for this long-running event celebrating its 15th year and featuring live music.
When: 3–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
Where: Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St.
Cost: Free
Info: nocoastcraft.com
Fair Trade Holiday Market
Fair trade craft items support artisans from all over the world.
When: 8:30 a.m–3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
Where: Basilica of Saint Mary, 88 17th St. N.
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/ft-market-2019
Craft Bash
Curators Tricia Heuring of Public Functionary and Leslie Barlow of Studio 400 teamed up with the American Craft Council and Parallel Cafe + Events to choose 70 artists and artisans for this year’s Craft Bash. Besides shopping, you can make yourself a mini-portrait, try your hand at printmaking and watch live glassblowing. The “Decked Out” preview party the night before features craft cocktails, DJing by Sarah White, live painting and a donut cart by Nolo.
When: Preview 6:30–10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; main event 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
Where: Parallel cafe, 145 Holden St. N.
Cost: $25 for the preview party; Crash Bash is free
Info: tinyurl.com/craft-bash-2019
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
British Arrows Awards 2019
One of the Walker’s most popular traditions is back for the 33rd year, showcasing an eclectic mix of mini-dramas, high-tech extravaganzas, wacky comedy and vital public service announcements.
When: Friday, Nov. 29–Sunday, Dec. 29
Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl.
Cost: $14, $11.20 Walker members, students and seniors. Ticket includes free gallery admission.
Info: walkerart.org
The Real Christmas Carol
It’s been seven years since his “special friend and partner” Jacob Marley died, so Ebeneezer James Caterwald Scrooge sets the record … well not straight, but right, in this one-man, R-rated show.
When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and Friday, Dec. 6; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
Where: Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave.
Cost: $15
Info: phoenixtheatermpls.org
Thrift-Store Re-Paint
Teens can help redecorate the library’s teen space using acrylic paint to add creatures, characters or monsters to thrift-store oil paintings. Materials provided.
When: 6–8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3
Where: Linden Hills Library, 2900 W. 43rd St.
Cost: Free
Info: hclib.org
Minnesota Star Watch Party with Mike Lynch
Join Mike Lynch, meteorologist at WCCO Radio, for an indoor orientation on constellations and then, weather permitting, move outdoors to view the universe through Lynch’s giant reflector telescope.
When: 6–7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4
Where: Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Ave.
Cost: Free
Info: hclib.org
Letters to Santa … ASSEMBLE!
In Janelle Ranek’s one-woman sketch comedy show, each character has their own bizarre requests for Santa — some naughty, some nice and some downright ridiculous.
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 5–21 and 27
Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.
Cost: $15, $12 in advance
Info: bryantlakebowl.com
Discovery Days: Coding
Try your hand at using code to control robotic creatures, program a light show and create music.
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
Where: The Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave S.
Cost: Included with museum admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors 62+, $8 ages 12–24, $5 ages 4–12, free for children 3 and under and members of The Bakken Museum
Info: thebakken.org/events
Fireside Chat: Uncovering a History of Incarcerated Girls
Sheila O’Connor discusses her book “Evidence of V: A Novel in Fragments, Facts and Fictions,” which reveals the little-known history of incarcerating adolescent girls from throughout Minnesota for “immorality” at the Minnesota Home School for Girls in Sauk Centre.
When: 2–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
Where: Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S.
Cost: $8, $5 students and seniors, free for members.
Info: hennepinhistory.org/events.html
Fuller Annual Gingerbread Adventures
People of all ages will be decorating and designing gingerbread creations.
When: 1–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
Where: Fuller Recreation Center, 4802 Grand Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: minneapolisparks.org
A Winter Souvenir – Mlada Khudoley & Denis Evstuhin in Concert
This celebration of 10 years of classical music programming at The Museum of Russian Art will feature works by Mozart, Rimsky-Korsakov, Johann Strauss, Irving Berlin and a host of traditional Russian, Ukrainian, Jewish and American holiday songs.
When: 7–9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.
Cost: $30 general admission, $25 TMORA members, $15 students
Info: tmora.org
Sospiri di Natale
This concert of baroque music inspired by nativity stories includes guarachas, jácaras and villancicos from Spain and Latin America and songs by seicento Italian composers like Monteverdi and Merul.
When: 7:30–9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
Where: The Art Gallery @ Hennepin Methodist, 511 Groveland Ave.
Cost: $15, $5 for MinnesotaCare/Medical Assistance cardholders
Info: sospiri.org
Zorongo Presents Ay Qué Calor (So Hot!)
All ages are invited to see flamenco music, song and dance performed by the Zorongo Dancers, La Conja, Juanito Pascual and Ben Abrahamson.
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
Where: Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave.
Cost: $20 advance, $22 at the door
Info: icehousempls.com
Festivus du Nord Party with The Bazillions
This concert celebrates the inaugural Merry Makers Studio holiday shop, which will showcase local brands in a manner reminiscent of the former eighth floor of Dayton’s Downtown Minneapolis during the holiday season.
When: 3:30–6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
Where: Third Haus, 4420 Drew Ave.
Cost: $10