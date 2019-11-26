Holiday crafting and more

’Tis the season for crafting and this year there are a ton of options for craft lovers. Whether you’re shopping, simply admiring or want to try your hand at doing crafts yourself, here are some of our favorite craft-focused events.

Craft Market at Holidazzle

Take the plunge into the heart of cheer with the Minneapolis Craft Market located at Holidazzle in Loring Park. Peruse everything from hand-carved wooden toys to fiber art as you take in the beautiful lights.

When: Nov. 29–Dec. 22

Where: Loring Park, 1382 Willow St.

Cost: Free

Info: holidazzle.com

6th Annual Made By Hands Holiday Sale

Head to Bauhaus Brew Labs’ heated patio for an array of designs, home goods, rebel needlepoint and more.

When: Noon–8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

Where: Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE

Cost: Free

Info: bauhausbrewlabs.com/events

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

Head to the Midtown Global Market for this long-running event celebrating its 15th year and featuring live music.

When: 3–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: nocoastcraft.com

Fair Trade Holiday Market

Fair trade craft items support artisans from all over the world.

When: 8:30 a.m–3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

Where: Basilica of Saint Mary, 88 17th St. N.

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/ft-market-2019

Craft Bash

Curators Tricia Heuring of Public Functionary and Leslie Barlow of Studio 400 teamed up with the American Craft Council and Parallel Cafe + Events to choose 70 artists and artisans for this year’s Craft Bash. Besides shopping, you can make yourself a mini-portrait, try your hand at printmaking and watch live glassblowing. The “Decked Out” preview party the night before features craft cocktails, DJing by Sarah White, live painting and a donut cart by Nolo.

When: Preview 6:30–10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; main event 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Parallel cafe, 145 Holden St. N.

Cost: $25 for the preview party; Crash Bash is free

Info: tinyurl.com/craft-bash-2019

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

British Arrows Awards 2019

One of the Walker’s most popular traditions is back for the 33rd year, showcasing an eclectic mix of mini-dramas, high-tech extravaganzas, wacky comedy and vital public service announcements.

When: Friday, Nov. 29–Sunday, Dec. 29

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl.

Cost: $14, $11.20 Walker members, students and seniors. Ticket includes free gallery admission.

Info: walkerart.org

The Real Christmas Carol

It’s been seven years since his “special friend and partner” Jacob Marley died, so Ebeneezer James Caterwald Scrooge sets the record … well not straight, but right, in this one-man, R-rated show.

When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and Friday, Dec. 6; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Where: Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $15

Info: phoenixtheatermpls.org

Thrift-Store Re-Paint

Teens can help redecorate the library’s teen space using acrylic paint to add creatures, characters or monsters to thrift-store oil paintings. Materials provided.

When: 6–8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3

Where: Linden Hills Library, 2900 W. 43rd St.

Cost: Free

Info: hclib.org

Minnesota Star Watch Party with Mike Lynch

Join Mike Lynch, meteorologist at WCCO Radio, for an indoor orientation on constellations and then, weather permitting, move outdoors to view the universe through Lynch’s giant reflector telescope.

When: 6–7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4

Where: Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: hclib.org

Letters to Santa … ASSEMBLE!

In Janelle Ranek’s one-woman sketch comedy show, each character has their own bizarre requests for Santa — some naughty, some nice and some downright ridiculous.

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 5–21 and 27

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $15, $12 in advance

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Discovery Days: Coding

Try your hand at using code to control robotic creatures, program a light show and create music.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: The Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave S.

Cost: Included with museum admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors 62+, $8 ages 12–24, $5 ages 4–12, free for children 3 and under and members of The Bakken Museum

Info: thebakken.org/events

Fireside Chat: Uncovering a History of Incarcerated Girls

Sheila O’Connor discusses her book “Evidence of V: A Novel in Fragments, Facts and Fictions,” which reveals the little-known history of incarcerating adolescent girls from throughout Minnesota for “immorality” at the Minnesota Home School for Girls in Sauk Centre.

When: 2–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: $8, $5 students and seniors, free for members.

Info: hennepinhistory.org/events.html

Fuller Annual Gingerbread Adventures

People of all ages will be decorating and designing gingerbread creations.

When: 1–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Fuller Recreation Center, 4802 Grand Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

A Winter Souvenir – Mlada Khudoley & Denis Evstuhin in Concert

This celebration of 10 years of classical music programming at The Museum of Russian Art will feature works by Mozart, Rimsky-Korsakov, Johann Strauss, Irving Berlin and a host of traditional Russian, Ukrainian, Jewish and American holiday songs.

When: 7–9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: $30 general admission, $25 TMORA members, $15 students

Info: tmora.org

Sospiri di Natale

This concert of baroque music inspired by nativity stories includes guarachas, jácaras and villancicos from Spain and Latin America and songs by seicento Italian composers like Monteverdi and Merul.

When: 7:30–9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: The Art Gallery @ Hennepin Methodist, 511 Groveland Ave.

Cost: $15, $5 for MinnesotaCare/Medical Assistance cardholders

Info: sospiri.org

Zorongo Presents Ay Qué Calor (So Hot!)

All ages are invited to see flamenco music, song and dance performed by the Zorongo Dancers, La Conja, Juanito Pascual and Ben Abrahamson.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

Where: Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $20 advance, $22 at the door

Info: icehousempls.com

Festivus du Nord Party with The Bazillions

This concert celebrates the inaugural Merry Makers Studio holiday shop, which will showcase local brands in a manner reminiscent of the former eighth floor of Dayton’s Downtown Minneapolis during the holiday season.

When: 3:30–6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

Where: Third Haus, 4420 Drew Ave.

Cost: $10

Info: truenorthcollaborative.com/merry