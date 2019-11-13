Give to the Max Day events and more

Give to the Max Day (GTMD), hosted by GiveMN, is so popular it has become a kind of holiday in its own right, launching a holiday spirit that continues for the rest of the season.

While GTMD is an online event, some organizations actually hold “In Real Life” events as well to thank folks for giving to the best of their abilities. Here are a few local Give to the Max Day events to get excited about.

Redeemer Center for Life at Utepils Brewing Co.

Redeemer Center for Life, which supports job growth, attainable housing and youth development in the Harrison neighborhood, is hosting a party at Utepils Brewing Co., where $1 of each beer purchased goes toward the organization. Donate $20 and get a buy-one-get-one coupon, plus a chance to ring the Utepils taproom bell. There’s also a Venture North raffle table.

When: 6–9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

Where: Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N.

Cost: $20 optional donation for party

Info: givemn.org/organization/redeemer-center-for-life

Free Performance at Interact

Interact Center for Visual and Performing Arts, an organization that creates art that challenges perceptions of disability, will share original songs and stories in addition to hosting a gallery exhibition with hot cocoa.

When: Performance 1–2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; social hour until 3 p.m.

Where: Interact, 1860 Minnehaha Ave. W., St. Paul

Cost: Donation-based

Info: Interactcenter.org

Green Card Voices: Voice-A-Thon Give to the Max Day

Green Card Voices, a group that amplifies stories told by immigrant communities, hosts a Voice-a-thon for their event at their new office in Whittier’s FLOCK co-working space. You’ll be able to visit their latest exhibit, meet the storytellers, watch videos and share in a meal.

When: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14

Where: FLOCK, 2611 1st Ave S.

Cost: Donation-based

Info: givemn.org/organization/green-card-voices-1

Pints for the Park at Able Seedhouse + Brewery

Voyageurs National Park Association supports the national park near International Falls, Minnesota. Stop by Able Seedhouse + Brewery for music by Derek Callender, beer, door prizes, science stations and treats from the Animales Barbecue Co. food truck.

When: 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14

Where: Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE

Cost: Donation-based

Info: givemn.org/organization/vnpa

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Indigenous Voices Festival: Staged Readings

Sharon Day’s “I Will Do It for the Water” weaves the escapades of river walk troubadours as they attempt to undo the juju left by Lewis and Clark. In Carolyn Dunn’s “Soledad,” a teenager finds old cassette tapes of her Cherokee father’s once famous powwow songs and presents them as her senior project.

When: Friday, Nov. 15–Sunday, Nov. 17

Where: Pangea World Theater, 711 W. Lake St. #101

Cost: Pay what you can $5–$25

Info: pangeaworldtheater.org/indigenous-fest

Bakken to the Future

The 2019 Bakken to the Future Campaign Launch will unveil renovation plans and share the future of the museum.

When: 5:30 p.m. for the VIP reception, 6:30 p.m. for the main event, Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: The Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S.

Cost: $100 for the main event, $200 for the VIP reception

Info: thebakken.org

Opening Reception: Christmas with the Tsars

Be the first to view the holiday world of Imperial-era Christmas ornaments, greeting cards and other Christmas memorabilia from the museum’s collections.

When: 6–8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: General admission $12, senior admission $10, student admission $5, TMORA members and children under 14 get in free

Info: tmora.org

Minnesota Independent Scholars Forum: Oaxaca: Mexican Discoveries

Charlie Rogers shares his experiences in Oaxaca pertaining to cuisine, archeological sites, artisan crafts and mezcal.

When: 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: Washburn Library, 5244 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com/events

Chamber Music Concert: Me La Amargates Tú

One of the world’s leading Sephardic music ensembles will play romances incorporating Ladino language traditions with musical elements from Sephardic Jewish communities.

When: 4–5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17

Where: Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 3045 Chicago Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: mlat.org

Third Thursday: In Focus

Play with a photo booth installation, listen to Nur-d and tour the Graciela Iturbide and Meadow Muska exhibitions.

When: 6–9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: new.artsmia.org

Ted Hearne: In Your Mouth

The poetry of Dorothea Lasky inspired composer Ted Hearne’s 12-song suite, which will be accompanied by a real-time installation by conceptual artist Rachel Perry and stage direction by Daniel Fish.

When: Thursday, Nov. 21–Friday, Nov. 22

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl.

Cost: $26, $20.80 Walker members

Info: walkerart.org/calendar

MCAD Art Sale

Now in its 22nd year, this sale features nearly 7,000 pieces of art from more than 400 student and alumni artists.

When: Thursday, Nov. 21–Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 2501 Stevens Ave.

Cost: Thursday, $150; Friday, $30; Saturday, Free

Info: mcad.edu/about-mcad/events/art-sale

Theodore Wirth House Tours

Tours of this National Historic Site, designed by famed park superintendent Theodore Wirth in 1910, last 1.5 hours.

When: Noon–4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24

Where: Lyndale Farmstead Park, 3900 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org