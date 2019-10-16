Halloween parties and more

A spooky, scary, silly fall

It might not be Halloween quite yet, but the celebrations have already started. Get into your spooky mood early with these events.

BareBones Halloween Extravaganza

Your Halloween season won’t be complete without visiting the BareBones Puppets Annual Halloween Puppet Extravaganza! This spectacle of puppetry, stilt-walking, storytelling, fire dancing, and theater takes place in the wooded Hidden Falls Regional Park. It’s a massive undertaking led this year by artists Rah Diavola and Angie Courchaine. The project involves a giant cast and crew of artists putting in hundreds of volunteer hours. Dress warm, bring a thermos of hot cocoa and get ready for an event that’s part entertainment, part ritual.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, 26 and 31, Nov. 2

Where: Hidden Falls Regional Park, 1305 S. Mississippi Blvd., St. Paul

Cost: $10–$20

Info: barebonespuppets.org

Folktopia Presents: Ms. Luisa Eats Tricks & Treats

Ms. Luisa loves to eat, loves to sing, and gets into lots of antics in this show filled with opera, social commentary, burlesque and guitar virtuosity. Performed by Parker Genné, who has taken the character to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well as San Francisco and New York, Ms. Luisa is joined by a cast of performers that includes Lauren Asheim, Morgen Chang, Sean Hansberry, Tom Johnson, Jacob Miller and Katherine Skoretz.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater

Cost: $12 advance, $15 door

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Cabarave: Madhous 2

Horror movies come to life with aerial arts, Cyr-wheel performers, live painting, music, dancing and more. It’s part party, part performance, rooted in pop culture, circus, dance and fire.

When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 26 and 31

Where: The Lab, 700 N. 1st St.

Cost: $30–$40

Info: thelabtheater.org

Halloween Dance Party

Party experts Flip Phone and DJ Shannon Blowtorch team up for a wild “Strange Things” Halloween Dance Party, with a wealth of drag stars including RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3 Winner RAJA and Season 1 contestant Meatball, who was also a contestant on the horror-themed drag contest Dragula. Local performer TYGRA hosts, with Blowtorch and Flip Phone’s DJ Fancy Restaurant operating the tunes. There’s a $500 cash prize, so pull out all the stops.

When: 9 p.m.– 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: First Avenue & 7th Street Entry, 701 N. 1st St.

Cost: $18, $40 VIP

Info: tinyurl.com/flip-phone-dance

Community Halloween Parties for Families

Armatage Fall Fest

This safe fall party for the whole family will have a decorated trick-or-treat trail in which kids stop at each station to receive treats and prizes. Other activities include a horse-drawn hayride, bonfire, s’mores, music and much more.

When: 6 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Armatage Recreation Center, 2500 W. 57th St.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Monster Mash Halloween Parties

Both parties, at Lynnhurst Recreation Center and Windom South Park, include a moonwalk, age-appropriate games, activities, crafts and treats.

When: 1 p.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Lynnhurst Recreation Center, 1345 W. Minnehaha Pkwy., and Windom South Park, 5821 Wentworth Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Halloween at the Hills

This annual Halloween party is in a fun and safe environment perfect for the whole family. Treats will be provided.

When: 3 p.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Linden Hills Park, 3100 W. 43rd St.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Thrill Kenwood

Activities include zombie makeovers and caricatures, live music and dance performances, a Halloween Creation Station, strolling performers, treat bags and a Global Simultaneous Thriller Dance at 5 p.m.

When: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Kenwood Community Center, 2101 W. Franklin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!

Minneapolis Musical Theatre presents a campy new adaptation of the classic George Romero zombie film.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17–Sunday, Oct. 27

Where: Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $25–$35

Info: phoenixtheatermpls.org

CASA Minnesota Trivia Night and Silent Auction

All proceeds will support CASA Minnesota and CASA Cares, which support and promote court-appointed volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children. Food is included in the ticket price; beer and wine will be available with a donation.

When: 5:30 p.m.–9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

Where: St. Mary’s Lake Calhoun Center, 3450 Irving Ave. S.

Cost: $250 for a table of eight; $35 for individuals in advance, $40 at the door.

Info: casamntrivianight2019.eventbrite.com

Lyndale’s Annual Fall Fundraiser

Come in your favorite spooky costume for a chance to win a prize while supporting the Lyndale Neighborhood Association.

When: 6:30 p.m.–9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

Where: HUGE Improv Theater, 3037 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: Suggested donations of $20 online and $25 at the door.

Info: tinyurl.com/lyndale-fall

Makaya McCraven and Astralblak

Makaya McCraven, a “beat scientist” who has helped to introduce jazz and improvisation to the next generation, performs a Walker co-commissioned performance debut. Twin Cities-based funk, soul and hip-hop collective Astralblak opens.

When: 7 p.m. for Astralblak and 9:30 p.m. for Makaya McCraven on Friday, Oct. 18

Where: Walker Art Center

Cost: $26, $20.80 for Walker members

Info: walkerart.org/calendar

Companions for the Transition — Understanding Options

From palliative care providers and hospice workers to death midwives, doulas and funeral celebrants, there are more resources to consider than ever before for the end of life. Join the discussion of these emerging roles with a panel of experts from the field.

When: 4 p.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

Where: Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/lakewood-end-of-life

Art Meets Experience

Everett and Charlie Gallery, owned by Suzie Marty (pictured), will host a Friday evening reception featuring a trunk show from leather artisan Darren Ouimette and live music from rock songwriter Steve Noonan.

When: 5 p.m.–7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Everett & Charlie Gallery, 2720 W. 43rd St.

Cost: Free

Info: everettandcharlie.com

Discovery Days: Design Challenge

Create a new invention, explore ways to improve existing technology and show off your creation with fellow innovators.

When: 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: The Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S.

Cost: With standard admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors and ages 13–24, $5 ages 4–12. Kids in costume get $1 off admission.

Info: thebakken.org/events

Borgen Project Information Event

This event will inform people about the Borgen Project and how they can help reduce global poverty and the issues that surround it through volunteering, fundraising or contacting their congressional leaders in support of legislation.

When: 4 p.m.–5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28

Where: Uptown’s Hero Community Spaces, 3554 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: borgenproject.org

Poet Louis Jenkins

Poet and playwright Louis Jenkins reads from his new book, “Where Your House Is Now.”

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28

Where: Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: plymouth.org