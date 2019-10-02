Fall fun and more

Fall is in the air. Enjoy the changing leaves, have some revelrous Oktoberfest fun and walk through the crisp air at this wonderful time of year.

Black Forest Inn Oktoberfest

The Black Forest Inn continues its 10-day Oktoberfest with revelry, music and ale. There’s a different theme each night — from reunification to vow renewal to schnapps— so join in on the fall bacchanalia.

When: Ends Saturday Oct. 5

Where: Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St.

Cost: Free

Info: blackforestinnmpls.com

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair Reboot

The first ever art fair at Minnehaha Falls Regional Park had to be cancelled over the summer due to some unfortunate weather. But all is well, because fall is a great time to experience one of the best parks in the city. Take in the sights, grab a fish taco from Sea Salt Eatery and check out works by dozens of local artists, all of whom will be offering items under $30.

When: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Where: Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: minnehahafallsartfair.com

Surly Oktoberfest

Another fun Oktoberfest celebration takes place around all of the spaces at Surly Brewery, with live music from the likes of The Bad Man, deM atlaS and others.

When: Noon–8 pm. Saturday Oct. 12

Where: Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE

Cost: $65 (includes stoneware mug, four beer refills, food voucher and t-shirt)

Info: tempotickets.com/surlyoktoberfest2019

Farmer Ken and Jan’s Pumpkin Patch

All aboard the Como-Harriet Streetcar Line! The Minnesota Streetcar Museum will be offering rides every 15 minutes between the Linden Hills station and Bde Maka Ska, where riders will find a pumpkin patch and pick out their favorite pumpkin for $6.

When: 12:30 p.m.–4 p.m. Saturday–Sunday, Oct. 12–13

Where: 42nd & Queen

Cost: $2.50, children 3 and under free

Info: trolleyride.org

Fall Colors Celebration at Lakewood

Take in the fall colors at Lakewood Cemetery. Free apple cider will be served for the event, and you can either take a free self-guided walking tour or a 45–50 minute trolley tour that covers Lakewood’s history, landscape, design and art.

When: Noon–4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Where: Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free, $10 trolley tour

Info: lakewoodcemetery.org/upcoming-events

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Deke Weaver’s TIGER

Interdisciplinary performer Deke Weaver returns with the fifth installment of Unreliable Bestiary, a lifelong endeavor to create one performance for every letter of the alphabet, each represented by an endangered animal or habitat.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl and Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $8–$15 sliding scale

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Litter Be Gone: Armatage and Tangletown

Residents of Minneapolis are invited to take part in this annual community-wide litter cleanup event.

When: Armatage: 9 a.m.–11 a.m.; Tangletown: 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, Oct. 5

Where: Armatage: Meet outside Book Club Restaurant, 5411 Penn Ave. S; Tangletown: Meet at Fuller Park on the corner of 48th & Grand

Cost: Free

Info: litterbegone.org

Skit Making Through Improv

Led by an experienced Guthrie teaching artist, children in grades 6–12 will use improv and sketch comedy story structures to create a skit.

When: 1 p.m.–2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Where: Linden Hills Library, 2900 W. 43rd St.

Cost: Free, but registration required

Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com/events

Lonnie Holley, featuring Nelson Patton and Shahzad Ismaily

Alabama-born Lonnie Holley’s first Minnesota performance will showcase his Sun Ra-meets-Sam Cooke sound.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Where: Walker Art Center

Cost: $26, $20.80 for Walker members

Info: walkerart.org/calendar

Artist Spotlight: Yana Payusova

Russian-born painter and sculptor Yana Payusova will discuss several of her works, including the Russian Prison Series, in which she studied and listened to incarcerated teenagers in St. Petersburg.

When: 6:30 p.m.–7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: $5, free for museum and Northern Clay Center members

Info: tmora.org

Hennepin & Lake Community Wine Tasting Fundraiser

All proceeds benefit six Uptown-area nonprofit neighborhood associations in their support of community gardens, movies in the park, bicycles and equipment for police officers, block clubs, supplies for disadvantaged students, ice cream socials, neighborhood activities and more.

When: 6 p.m.–9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10

Where: St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S.

Cost: $25, $35 at the door

Info: tinyurl.com/henn-lake-wine

Artist Talk: Nguyen Trinh Thi

Vietnamese artist Nguyen Trinh Thi discusses the U.S. premiere of her hybrid essay-film Fifth Cinema (2018), a single-channel installation that examines the power of film to reclaim indigenous history and land from colonization and Western influences.

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: $10, $5 for My Mia members

Info: new.artsmia.org

Dave Maher Coma Show

During his monthlong coma, Chicago comedian Dave Maher’s family almost unplugged him from life support. Then he woke up. After appearing on “This American Life,” Dave brings his one-man show about his coma

to Minneapolis.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10

Where: Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $9 in advance, $15 at the door

Info: phoenixtheatermpls.org

Provision’s Set the Table Series Fall Feast

Guests will enjoy a strolling cocktail party with signature cocktails/mocktails and an array of sweet and savory bites to support Minneapolis’ first pay-what-you-can restaurant.

When: 6 p.m.–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: Provision Community Restaurant, 2940 Harriet Ave.

Cost: $70

Info: bpt.me/4328844

Peace & Love Benefit for ArtAble

Enjoy food, drinks, a silent auction, Rod Gordon on piano and a special musical performance by Jeremy Messersmith (pictured).

When: 6:30 p.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: Simply Jane/ArtAble, 5411 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $75

Info: tinyurl.com/artable-benefit

Rupert Wates, Charlie Roth

Rupert Wates has won over 40 awards for his folk songwriting and performing. Americana/folk artist Charlie Roth opens.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16

Where: The Warming House, 4001 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: $5–$10

Info: thewarminghouse.net