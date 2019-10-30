Día de los Muertos and more

Each year, Día de los Muertos — observed on Nov. 2 — is a day for honoring loved ones and ancestors who have passed. A tradition with roots in Mexico and other parts of Latin America, the holiday is embraced by local communities here in Minneapolis, with a number of events taking place around town. Here are a few events that offer a window into this beautiful tradition and celebrate Latin American culture in Minnesota.

Día de los Muertos 2019 at El Colegio

Come hungry for this long-standing tradition at El Colegio, where you’ll see student-made ofrendas, or altars, and have an opportunity to taste pan de muerto, tamales and chocolate and to watch dance and music performances.

When: 5:30–9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Where: El Colegio High School, 4137 Bloomington Ave.

Cost: Free. $15 donation to purchase a Día de los Muertos t-shirt.

Info: tinyurl.com/el-colegio-dia

Community Ofrenda and more at Mia

Youth, parents and elders from the community organization Centro Tyrone Guzman have been working for the past several months with artist Monica Vega, from Michoacán, Mexico, to create a collaboratively made ofrenda. While you are at Mia, you may also enjoy “Graciela Iturbide’s Mexico,” on view at the museum. Her gorgeous photography captures Indigenous cultural practices and daily life in Mexico, including images of Día de los Muertos celebrations.

When: Community Celebration 6–8 p.m. Friday, Nov 1. On view through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: new.artsmia.org/event/dia-de-los-muertos-community-ofrenda

Día de los Muertos Concert/Festival de las Calaveras

The annual Día de los Muertos Concert, the culmination of the Festival de las Calaveras, is a lively scene with local Latinx bands as well as bands from Chicago (Malafacha) and Los Angeles (Olmeca), spoken word performances, live art making, Mexica Yolotl Aztec Dance, an art exhibition and craft vendors. It all takes place in the colorful skull decor of La Doña Cervecería, with mural designs created by Luis Fitch.

When: 6 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N.

Cost: $15 adults, $8 for children and youth ages 6–17, Free for children 5 and under

Info: festivalcalaveras.com

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Arty Costume Party

Dance to music from MAKR, go on a haunted garden tour and see Jim Jarmusch’s Only Lovers Left Alive, a critically acclaimed tale of love between two coolly cultured vampires.

When: 5–9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl.

Cost: Free

Info: walkerart.org

Lorelei Ramirez: Alive! (For Now)

This playfully morbid multimedia special is part of The Spit Take Comedy Series, which finds critically renowned artists that push the boundaries of traditional stand-up and improv comedy.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Where: Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $17 in advance, $20 at the door

Info: spittakeseries.com

60 Artists on 50th

This is the 68th semi-annual cultivated show of fine art, featuring works in glass, clay, wood, painting, jewelry, batik, fiber, sculpture, leather and drawing.

When: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Burroughs Elementary School, 1601 W. 50th St.

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/60-artists

Youth Skateboard Art with Artist Mark Rivard

Youth ages 12–18 can create a their own skateboard designs and be part of the public youth skateboard art exhibition at Cal Surf Skate Shop on Jan. 16.

When: 1–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Cal Surf, 1715 W. Lake St.

Cost: $60

Info: doradthings.net/studio

The Interfaith Amigos

Pastor Don Mackenzie, Rabbi Ted Falcon and Imam Jamal Rahman bring a message of deep hope and profound possibilities for healing both person and planet. All, of any or no religious affiliations, are invited.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/interfaith-amigos

Lake Street Bash 2019

Celebrate Lake Street’s business community with local beer, wine, aguas frescas, a silent auction and games.

When: 5–8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7

Where: FIVE Event Center, 2917 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: $25

Info: tinyurl.com/lake-street-bash

Reading from My Caesarean: Twenty-One Mothers on the C-Section Experience and After

Parents and anyone interested in the storytelling of birth are invited to a reading of the book, which has Twin Cities-based contributors, and to stay for a Q&A and discussion about writing their birth stories. Babies in arms are welcome.

When: 7–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7

Where: Blooma Minneapolis, 5315 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: blooma.com

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

The orchestra will perform Beethoven’s especially intense and audacious Razumovsky Quartet No. 3 for Strings, plus selections from Mozart and Donizetti.

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7

Where: Temple Israel, 2323 Fremont Ave. S.

Cost: $11–$26 for adults; Free for kids and students

Info: thespco.org

Bewitched by Weill

Mistress Ginger delves into the songbook of German-born composer Kurt Weill, who fled during the rise of fascism.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $15–$20

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Honoring Our Veterans

Major General Shadley, U.S. Army (Retired) will give opening remarks for a performance by the University of Minnesota Health Sciences Orchestra. A reception will follow. Donations will be accepted for homeless veterans.

When: 2–3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10

Where: Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove St.

Cost: Free

Info: ourcathedral.org/events

Give to the Max Day

HUGE Theater will attempt 28 straight hours of improv performances to raise money for its classes and programs. Donate any amount and visit at any time.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, to 12 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15

Where: HUGE Improv Theater, 3037 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: Donate any amount

Info: hugetheater.com

Sound Unseen 20 Festival: Cinema Lounge Short Film Showcase

Sound Unseen teams up with Cinema Lounge to present a collection of locally made short films and videos, followed by Q&As with the filmmakers.

When: 7–8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: soundunseen.com