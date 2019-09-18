Global perspectives and community events

What does it mean to be global citizens? How can people in Minneapolis reach across divisions of race, geography, citizenship status and culture? Here are four events that help answer these questions.

Being Somali Panel Discussion

The Hennepin History Museum and Humans of Minneapolis team up for an event that takes stock of the challenges for Somali Americans living in the Twin Cities. Stephanie Glaros, the photographer behind Humans of Minneapolis, moderates a conversation with activist Saciido Shaie, founder of the interfaith Ummah project; medical professional Ecram Abde and community organizer Suud Olat. They’ll discuss ways to bridge cultural divides and foster understanding between Somalis and non-Somalis in the community.

When: 5 p.m.–7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19

Where: Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free, reservation requested at tinyurl.com/hhm-somali

Info: hennepinhistory.org

Artist Talk: Jonathan Herrera Soto

Jonathan Herrera Soto will talk about his haunting exhibition at the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s MAEP gallery, called “In Between / Underneath (Entremedio / Por Debajo).” The powerful work highlights murdered and missing Mexican journalists, with their images etched on the floor.

When: 7 p.m.–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: artsmia.org

Citizenship Series: Filling the Void

The Walker Art Center continues its series around immigration and citizenship, prompted by Carey Young’s interactive installation, “Declared Void II,” in the Walker’s “I Am You, You Are Too” exhibition. Artist Syed Hosain, writer and performer Rebecca Nichloson and interdisciplinary artist Safa Sarvestani are the latest artists chosen to use art to “fill the void” as they address issues of immigration, citizenship and nationalism. The show is followed by a discussion led by Michele Garnett McKenzie, from the Advocates for Human Rights, and Deepinder Mayell, from the James H. Binger Center for New Americans at the University of Minnesota Law School.

When: 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl.

Cost: Free

Info: walkerart.org

Kinngait Studios

One of the best art exhibits of last year occurred when the Highpoint Center for Printmaking hosted Inuit artists from Kinngait Studios, a printmaking studio at the West Baffin Co-operative in Nunavut, Canada. The imaginative, often surrealistic prints were clever and captivating, and Minneapolis is so lucky to have them back. Do not miss them this time around.

When: On view Sept. 30–Nov. 4

Where: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: highpointprintmaking.org

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Intergenerational Dance Hall

The Linden Hills-based organization Kairos Alive! is celebrating its 20-year anniversary by bringing a family-friendly event for all ages and abilities to the historic space above Wild Rumpus, a dance hall in the 1940s and 1950s and now a private home.

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20

Where: 3rd floor above Wild Rumpus, 2720 W. 43rd St.

Cost: Free

Info: kairosalive.org/events

The King’s Fair

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Seward’s History,” and there will be music from local bands, offerings from local artists and crafters, activities for kids and food.

When: Noon–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: Matthews Park, 2318 29th Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Avant Garden 2019

Featuring legendary rapper MC Lyte, DJs Coco & Breezy and local band Ringing Bell, the Walker’s annual benefit offers gourmet food, craft cocktails, a premier art auction, live music and dancing.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: Walker Art Center

Cost: From $125 per person

Info: walkerart.org

If Your Walls Could Talk House History Workshop

House detective Kathy Kullberg will introduce you to tools and procedures for discovering the history of your house, including city directories, census records and building permits. This is a single class that meets twice, with time in between to research.

When: Noon–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28

Where: Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: $40; $30 for museum members

Info: hennepinhistory.org

Open Streets Nicollet

At each Open Streets Minneapolis event, local businesses, artists, community groups and institutions come out into the street to play.

When: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Nicollet Avenue from West Lake Street to 46th Street West

Cost: Free

Info: openstreetsmpls.org

CIDNA Fall Festival

The event will feature firefighters and a fire truck, face painting, a moon walk, refreshments and more.

When: 1 p.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Park Siding Park, 3113 W. 28th St.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Jonathan Wilson

Singer, songwriter, record producer and guitarist Jonathan Wilson’s grandiose 2013 rock album “Fanfare” features contributions from Graham Nash, David Crosby, Jackson Browne, Josh Tillman (aka Father John Misty) and more.

When: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25

Where: Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave. S.

Cost: $20

Info: icehousempls.com/events

Jamie Loftus & Sarah Sherman: Live from the Gutter

Spit Take Comedy Series brings a double feature of absurd and grotesque standup comedy from two of Vulture’s 2018 Comics to Watch.

When: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $18/$15 in advance

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

The Washburn Games

Play rugby, soccer, lacrosse, cricket, karate, football, yoga and more at this noncompetitive sports sampler for children ages 4–12 and benefit Washburn Center for Children, a Twin Cities nonprofit providing children’s mental health care.

When: 1:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: Bryn Mawr Meadows Park, 601 Morgan Ave. S.

Cost: $15/$10 in advance

Info: washburngames.org

Artists Respond: American Art and the Vietnam War, 1965–1975

Organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum, this exhibit presents nearly 100 works concerning the Vietnam War and the concurrent rise of feminism and the Black Arts Movement.

When: Sept. 29–Jan. 5

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art

Cost: $20/$16 for museum members

Info: new.artsmia.org

Screenagers

This documentary, for families of children ages 10 and older, offers an opportunity to hear about the benefits and challenges of living in this digital age, and to discuss how to manage our devices so we can live whole, healthy lives.

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30

Where: Mount Olivet Church, 5025 Knox Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: bit.ly/MtOlivetScreenagers