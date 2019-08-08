Summer movies and more

As we move into the last days of summer, you might feel a little desperate to spend as much time outdoors as possible. This glorious weather only comes once a year, and there’s an urgency to enjoy every last second of it. This is why outdoor movie screenings are so appealing. You get to spend time outdoors while watching some artsy or cult classic film.

Hidden Figures

Get inspired by the story of black female mathematicians Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson working at NASA during the Space Race. Fighting against sexism and racism, the women prove instrumental and ultimately indispensable to important space missions.

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: Bde Maka Ska, near 3033 Excelsior Blvd.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Drop Dead Gorgeous

This classic B movie, filmed in Minnesota, is dead funny as it follows teen beauty pageant contestants doing whatever it takes for the crown.

When: 9:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12

Where: Loring Park, 1382 Willow St.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Sound for Silents 2019: Film + Music on the Walker Hillside

Find your spot on the Walker Art Center’s big hill for an evening filled with music and short films. Twin Cities-based funk, soul and hip-hop collective Astralblak plays a newly commissioned score to accompany five experimental silent films. Among them are three films by African American interdisciplinary artist Sondra Perry, whose incisive interactive work was recently seen at the Walker’s “Body Electric” exhibition. Also part of the lineup is Amir George’s psychedelic 2015 film “Shades of Shadow” and a 1948 film by avant-garde filmmaker Maya Deren called “Meditation on Violence,” featuring a Chinese boxer in a ritualistic dance. DJs Sanni Brown and Sean McPherson of 89.3 The Current start out the evening, with food trucks on hand.

When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 (DJs and food trucks start at 7 p.m.)

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl.

Cost: Free

Info: walkerart.org

Loving Vincent

A gorgeous animation by Dorota Kobiela in the style of Vincent van Gogh helps tell this autobiographical story of the famed painter’s life. Each frame of the film is hand painted with oils on canvas.

When: 9:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19

Where: Nicollet Island Pavillion, 40 Power St.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Downtown Longfellow Walking Tour

This tour will cover the area around 27th & Lake and its transition from a crossroads of an American Indian route to the bustling “Downtown Longfellow” that we know it as today.

When: 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8

Where: Northwest corner of Minnehaha & Lake

Cost: $12, online registration required

Info: preserveminneapolis.org/summer-walking-tours

The Big Corn Feed

Enjoy hot, fresh-roasted corn on the cob, live family-friendly entertainment, face painting, concessions, large inflatables and more.

When: 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8

Where: Linden Hills Park, 3100 W. 43rd St.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Music in the Chapel: Aby Wolf

Named “Best Female Vocalist” and “Artist of the Year” by City Pages, eclectic indie vocalist and songwriter Aby Wolf is the recipient of numerous industry awards.

When: 3 p.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Where: Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Info: lakewoodcemetery.org

Rosenau & Sanbourn

After a successful improv set at the Eaux Claires festival, Chris Rosenau and Nick Sanbourn collaborated to produce the ambient album Blackbird, which balances electronic sounds with an acoustic guitar.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Where: Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave. S.

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Info: icehousempls.com

Garden Sprouts

Bring the whole family to enjoy time working and playing in the garden followed by a family-friendly cooking project.

When: 6 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12

Where: Common Roots Cafe, 2558 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: commonrootscafe.com

Medieval Belarusian Music

Stary Olsa’s lineup includes bagpipes, flutes, shaums, lute, rebec, tromba marina and percussion (including wooden shoes), with front man Aleys Chumakov belting out vocals in Belarusian.

When: 7:30 p.m.–9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 3537 Zenith Ave. S.

Cost: $18 general admission, $15 TMORA member, $10 student

Info: tmora.org

Bakkenalia: On Tap

Learn about a multitude of ways beer and breweries are influencing science and helping us become more ecologically sound. Sample local craft beer, listen to music from Joseph Berg and Ar.birn and try food from Eat Street Social.

When: 5:30 p.m.–9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15

Where: The Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S.

Cost: $20

Info: thebakken.org

Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

This 96-minute theatrical program of seven short films was selected from this year’s festival, widely considered the premier showcase for short films and the launchpad for many now-prominent independent filmmakers for more than 30 years.

When: 7 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Friday–Sunday, Aug. 16–Aug. 18

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $8

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Our Beloved Community Festival

Free face painting, crafts, rides and games will fill the park. Ice cream and food will be available for a small fee.

When: 7 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Family Fun Night: The Science of Me

Meet leading scientists and engineers in fields related to the human body.

When: 6:30 p.m.–9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20

Where: The Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S.

Cost: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, free for children under 18

Info: thebakken.org