Minnesota State Fair and more

Sure, eating fried food on a stick and going on rides is fun, but there are plenty of other things to do at the Minnesota State Fair (Aug. 22–Sept. 2, $12 admission), including things that are actually good for you like arts, healthy foods, medicinal plants and more.

Arts A’Fair

Get a whirlwind tour of performing arts from Minnesota with Arts A’Fair, a showcase of dance, comedy, theater and storytelling.

When: Times vary; see the State Fair website for a daily schedule

Where: West End Market (West Dan Patch Avenue & Liggett Street) and North End Event Center (Hoyt Avenue & Underwood Street)

Cost: Free with fair admission

Info: tinyurl.com/arts-afair

Healing Garden

Learn the healing secrets of plants like aloe, lavender, fennel and the miracle plant ashwagandha at this hypnotic and meditative garden.

When: 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

Where: North of Judson Avenue, between Underwood and Cooper streets.

Cost: Free with fair admission

Info: tinyurl.com/mn-heal-garden

Agriculture Horticulture Building

The State Fair’s Agriculture Horticulture Building is a boon for anyone who loves green and grown things. You won’t want to miss the “Floralpalooza,” the gardening demonstrations, the flower show or the Common Table — Minnesota Eats exhibit (which connects farm to table in new and innovative ways).

When: 9 a.m.–9 p.m. (closes at 8 p.m. on Labor Day).

Where: Judson Avenue & Underwood Street

Cost: Free with fair admission

Info: tinyurl.com/ag-hort-building

Goat Booth

You’ve done goat yoga. But do you want to take your goat knowledge deeper at this new goat education station?

When: 1 p.m.–9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Saturday–Sunday, Aug. 31–Sept. 1; 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2

Where: South entrance of the Sheep & Poultry Barn, north of Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough streets

Cost: Free with fair admission

Info: tinyurl.com/goat-booth

The Sioux Chef Presents the Indigenous Food Lab at Dan Patch Park

Find connections between Indigenous foods, history and culture, and learn about medicinal uses for different culinary food items with James Beard Award winner Sean Sherman.

When: 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Where: Dan Patch Park, Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street

Cost: Free with fair admission

Info: tinyurl.com/indigenous-food-lab

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Strong Women, Full of Love: The Photography of Meadow Muska

Born and raised in Minnesota, Carolyn “Meadow” Muska used photography to record “beautiful, strong women, full of love and joy.” In an era of persistent legal and cultural prejudice against LGBTQ individuals, documenting her community was a radical act.

When: Through Dec. 13

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art

Cost: Free

Info: new.artsmia.org

Moscow Ballet’s New Horizons: A Children’s Program for Life

Children ages 4–10 will enjoy a one-on-one experience with Moscow Ballet ballerina Mariia Yevdokymova as they explore movement, learn about Russia and write a letter to Father Frost (the Russian Santa Claus) about a gift they would give to another.

When: 5:30 p.m.–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave. S.

Cost: Free, but registration is required

Info: tmora.org

Brexit, Pursued by Bad Hair

Join the Theater of Public Policy and John Crace, a sketch writer with the Guardian UK, for a night of Brexit talk and improv comedy.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl Cabaret Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $12

Info: bryantlakebowl.com/cabaret-theater

In Liberating Strife: Memoir of the Vietnam Year

Minneapolis resident Steve Atkinson will read from his recently published account of his days as a student at the University of Minnesota and subsequent service as a soldier in Vietnam. The second half of the program will be an open forum for discussing that era.

When: 2 p.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Where: Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: $8; $5 students/seniors

Info: hennepinhistory.org/events.html

Tangletown and Minnehaha Creek Walking Tour

Explore the winding streets, impressive homes and creek environment of the neighborhood originally known as Washburn Park. This hilly tour is about 1.5 miles and is not ADA accessible.

When: 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26

Where: Washburn Library, 5244 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $12, advance registration required

Info: preserveminneapolis.org/summer-walking-tours

Stuffed Animal Sleepover

Wear your jammies (optional) and bring a stuffed animal. Staff will give your animals an “owner’s tag,” tell them a bedtime story and help with a craft project. Leave your stuffed animals overnight. Pick them up the next day and see pictures of the fun they had.

When: 6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27

Where: Linden Hills Library, 2900 W. 43rd St.

Cost: Free

Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com

Ice Cream Social

The Lyndale Neighborhood Association is hosting this outdoor party featuring ice cream, music, kids’ games and more.

When: 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28

Where: Painter Park, 620 W. 34th St.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Mn Artists Presents: CarryOn Homes

CarryOn Homes, a multidisciplinary, international artist group, invites Minnesota-based creatives who have experienced immigration or emigration to re-envision the museum as an experimental classroom through installations, performances, workshops and more.

When: 5 p.m.–7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29

Where: Walker Art Center

Cost: Free

Info: walkerart.org

Stolie, with Xaris Waltman

Over the past quarter century, Stolie has written more than 100 published songs and has worked as a multi-instrumentalist and arranger, a loop-pedal artist and a bilingual traveling performer. Folk singer Xaris Waltman opens.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29

Where: The Warming House, 4001 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: Pay what you will: $5–$100

Info: thewarminghouse.net

Cornbread Harris

Legendary 92-year-old Twin Cities musician James Samuel “Cornbread” Harris Sr. is a singing pianist-composer and is the father of well-known music producer Jimmy Jam Harris.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

Where: Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: No cover

Info: icehousempls.com

After School Kick Off

Celebrate school being back in session with hot dogs, games and more.

When: 4 p.m.­–6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3

Where: Painter Park, 620 W. 34th St.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org