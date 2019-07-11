International festivals and more

Film Screening: Jim Crow of the North

Learn about the spread of racist, restrictive real estate covenants in the early 20th century in this film based on the Mapping Prejudice research project. Following the film, producer Daniel Pierce Bergin and Mapping Prejudice project director Kirsten Delegard will participate in a panel discussion.

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11

Where: Linden Hills Park Building, 3100 43rd St.

Cost: Free

Info: hclib.bibliocommons.com

MidWest Mixed Conference

This three-day experience will provide spaces designated for the exploration of mixed, multiracial and transracial adoptee experiences through art, activities and conversations.

When: Friday–Sunday, July 12–14

Where: First Universalist Church, 3400 Dupont Ave. S.

Cost: $75–$250, plus a pay-what-you-can option

Info: midwestmixed.com

Midsummer Memory Mandalas

Watch artist Day Schildkret use natural materials he has gathered from the cemetery and its surroundings to create a large-scale tribute to love and loss.

When: July 12, 13

Where: Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: lakewoodcemetery.org

Walkin’ Around Checkin’ Stuff Out

Southwest Journal’s longtime illustrator WACSO creates graphically driven illustrations depicting iconic landmarks, classically historic sites, everyday folks, dive bars and more.

When: July 13–Aug. 11

Where: Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St.

Cost: Free

Info: gallery360mpls.com

Red Hot Art Festival

Including performances by Gully Boys, Mayda, Shamble Town Rebels, Open Eye Figure Theatre and many more, this annual festival is known for embracing emerging local artists and the DIY heart and soul of Minneapolis culture.

When: Saturday–Sunday, July 13–14

Where: Stevens Square Park, 1801 Stevens Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: stevenssquare.org

Leslie Rich Recording Live

Celtic singer/songwriter Leslie Rich’s solo acoustic performance of The Rocket Soul Choir’s third album, Idlerich, will be recorded for a future release.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13

Where: The Warming House, 4001 Bryant Ave.

Cost: $5–$12

Info: thewarminghouse.net

La Serva Padrona

Mill City Summer Opera presents a comic baroque opera of mistaken identity and unexpected matchmaking.

When: Monday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 17

Where: Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $15–$25 cover

Info: icehousempls.com

Cantus: Unrequited

The third installment of Cantus’ popular chamber music explores what it’s like to feel passionately about someone. Featured is Robert Schumann’s most famous song cycle, Dichterliebe (Op. 48).

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: $32 adults, $10 students

Info: cantussings.org

Mini Plays for Minneapolis (and St. Paul)

This showcase of new works from young, emerging playwrights takes on where the Twin Cities are, where they’re going and what they need to hear.

When: Friday–Sunday, July 19–21

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl, 801 W. Lake St.

Cost: $10

Info: bryantlakebowl.com/cabaret-theater

City of Lakes Tri-Loppet

The Tri-Loppet is a point-to-point triathlon — paddle 7K, run 5.5K and mountain bike 13K — using the Chain of Lakes and trails in Theodore Wirth Park.

When: Saturday, July 20

Where: Start at Bde Maka Ska

Cost: $20–$140 to participate

Info: loppet.org

Jazz at the Jungle with Connie Evingson

Evingson will perform the entirety of her 2012 album Sweet Happy Life, featuring Girl from Ipanema, Meditation, Agua de Beber, Killing Me Softly with His Song, Watch What Happens, I Will Wait for You and more.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Where: Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave S.

Cost: $30

Info: jungletheater.org

IN CASE YOU HAVEN’T GOTTEN THE UPDATE: Minnesota isn’t just Norwegians. Our state has connections and friendships with people all over the world, through people from elsewhere who make their home here, our rich immigrant history and the general support for globalism in our institutions, businesses and organizations. Celebrate being a citizen of the world at these local events.

Bastille Day Block Party

Ooh la la! Nothing says summer like Barbette’s annual homage to French culture. This free festival has got it all: great bands like Mark Mallman, the Brass Messengers and Sweet J.A.P., burlesque performers Foxy Tann and Nadine DuBois, and performances by aerial groups and the “Picnic Operetta” company Mixed Precipitation. There’s also an artist market, tons of food and great people watching.

When: 2 p.m.– 9 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Where: Barbette, 1600 W. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: barbette.com

Twin Cities World Refugee Day

With dance, music, spoken word and food vendors from all parts of the world, World Refugee Day highlights the Twin Cities’ diverse refugee cultures. It’s a chance to find out about the many different cultural groups that make up our community and gain a better appreciation of our rich array of people from all over the globe.

When: 2 p.m.– 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Where: Loring Park, 1382 Willow St.

Cost: Free, but you may donate at URL below

Info: tinyurl.com/tc-refugee-day

Sister Cities Day

Since 1961, when Minneapolis became a sister city of Santiago, Chile, Minneapolis has been a part of the Sisters Cities program, which connects our city to other places around the world. Bosaso, Somalia; Cuernavaca, Mexico; Harbin, China; and Uppsala, Sweden, are just a few of Minneapolis’ 12 sister cities. For “Minneapolis Sister Cities Day,” Meet Minneapolis is celebrating all dozen sister cities with free ice cream, music, performances and children’s activities. There will also be a special program honoring the 10th anniversary of sister city Najaf, Iraq.

When: 1 p.m.– 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Where: Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St.

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/mpls-sister-city

MNUFC vs. Aston Villa

The new Allianz Field soccer stadium is a dream, and the Loons’ upcoming match against the British Aston Villa soccer team will allow you to partake in a friendly rivalry with a team from across the pond.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17

Where: Allianz Field, 400 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul

Cost: $23 and up

Info: mnufc.com