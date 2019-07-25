Art fairs and more

It’s art festival season, your chance to check out work by local and out-of-town artists while enjoying the summer weather. Get your free Metro Transit ride to these three iconic happenings and enjoy the show.

Loring Park Art Festival

Loring Park offers the added beauty of ponds, trees, fountains and greenery to its line-up of 140 artists. Painters, sculptors, weavers, photographers and others are joined by musical groups such as the Americana-Rock band Zoë Says Go, the vocal group The Spots and The Stone Arch Jazz band. There are also ballroom dance lessons provided by Arthur Murray and activities by Improv Parenting, offering lots of creative activities for kids of all ages.

When: 10 a.m.– 6 pm. Saturday, July 27; 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Where: Loring Park, 1382 Willow St.

Cost: Free

Info: loringparkartfestival.com

Uptown Art Fair

Of all the summer art fairs in Minneapolis, the Uptown Art Fair is the biggest and the oldest, bringing in a whopping 350 artists to Hennepin Avenue and The Mall. Besides the exhibiting artists, there are 25 food vendors (including vegan options) and a beer garden run by Indeed Brewing Co., featuring the Uptown Art Fair Hibiscus Shenanigans Brew. Over at the Culinary Art Stage, watch chefs and artists put their mouth-watering culinary skills to the test, while Corner Coffee’s Latte Art Throwdown gives baristas the opportunity to share their creative talents.

When: 12 p.m.– 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; 10 a.m.– 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; 10 a.m.–5 pm. Sunday, Aug. 4

Where: Lake & Hennepin

Cost: Free

Info: uptownminneapolis.com/uptown-art-fair

Powderhorn Art Fair

New at the Powderhorn Art Fair this year is the first ever Wine Garden at the Fair, where visitors can peruse wines, cheeses and chocolates as sustenance for their day of art viewing and buying. Over 200 artists will be exhibiting at this year’s festival, showing off 20 different artistic disciplines. Young artists are part of the festival as well, taking part in a youth showcase now in its second year.

When: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Where: Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: ppna.org/powderhorn-art-fair

Community Calendar

Village Wardrobes: Traditional Dress from Western and Central Ukraine

Dating from the late 19th to the mid-20th century, the folk dress on display gives a glimpse into Ukraine’s rich regional clothing traditions.

When: On view through Sunday, Nov. 3

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave. S.

Cost: Included in museum admission

Info: tmora.org

Hot Off the Press: The 35th Cooperative Exhibition

This exhibition features 80 prints by 39 local members of Highpoint Center for Printmaking’s studio cooperative. The prints will be on view and available for purchase.

When: Through Saturday, Aug. 31

Where: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: highpointprintmaking.org

Kickin’ Back at Kenny Summer Festival

DJ JU!CE will be spinning family-friendly tunes and there will be family events like the Hokey Pokey and a hula hoop contest, free kids’ activities, a classic car show and information tables from local businesses and community partners.

When: 5:30 p.m.–8 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Where: Kenny Park, 1328 W. 58th St.

Cost: Donations of $5 per child are recommended

Info: kennyneighborhood.org

Manual Transmission: Entanglements

Entanglements looks at the layers of connections and networks that we live within and create for ourselves. Curated by artist Allison Ruby, Manual Transmission is Red Garage Studio’s summertime series of monthly exhibitions and participatory events.

When: Opening party 7 p.m. Friday, July 26; show runs July 26–Aug. 4

Where: Red Garage Studio, 3640 Garfield Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: redgaragestudio.com

Alchemy 365 at Aquatennial

Alchemy 365 combines yoga, strength and conditioning into one class. This workout is for all fitness levels and all are welcome. Bring a yoga mat and water. See also the many Minneapolis Aquatennial events occurring downtown.

When: Friday, July 26

Where: Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Cost: Free

Info: aquatennial.com

25th ArtCar+ArtBike Parade

The parade of decorated cars and bikes begins at 5 p.m. at Lake Harriet Rose Garden. There will be a post-parade party at House of Balls and fireworks at dusk.

When: Saturday, July 27

Where: Lake Harriet

Cost: Free

Info: artcarparade.com

Garden–Art–Music

In the morning, a self-guided tour will display gardens and local artists. Starting at 3:30 p.m., Tangletown Gardens and Wise Acre will be filled with Wise Acre street food, beverages and live music.

When: Saturday, July 27

Where: Tangletown Gardens, 5353 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: Self-guided tour: $35 in advance/$40 at the door. Music festival: $5 entry for non-tourgoers.

Info: tangletowngardens.com

Greenway Glow Arts Festival

This annual festival features illuminated art, live performances, local food and craft beer. Everyone is invited to join the VIP Bike Ride to raise funds for the Greenway. Riders will get free food, drinks, ice cream, glowing lights and more.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 27

Where: The length of the Midtown Greenway, including the Whittier neighborhood

Cost: Free

Info: go.midtowngreenway.org/glow

Cellular Cinema 48

Cellular Cinema is the only regularly occurring event in Minneapolis or St. Paul that features short-form, experimental contemporary moving image art.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl and Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $6–$12, sliding scale

Info: cellularcinema.org

8 Cellos

Join the Delphia Cello Quartet for a special performance of Heitor Villa Lobos’ “Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1” with eight female cellists. The ensemble will also be playing octet renditions of some of Delphia’s original arrangements.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Where: Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $10 advance, $12 at the door

Info: icehousempls.com

National Night Out

People from the Whittier neighborhood and beyond are invited to share in activities and food for all ages.

When: 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6

Where: Whittier Park

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org