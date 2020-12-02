Bravo, Brasa

His cooking at Brasa carries a strong Southern accent — the Creole flavors wafting from our Southern states, and even farther south, the kettles of the Caribbean. The menu is simple: Brasa’s trademark roast pork and rotisserie chicken, joined by a more recent addition, fried catfish. Choose your side dishes from a lineup you’d find in many a Southern meat-and-three, plus a couple of salads for the likes of those who do not consider mac and cheese a vegetable. Everything may be ordered a la carte or as a plate ($12 range), sandwich ($11 range) or bowl ($12 range).

We ordered several bowls to share, simply out of greediness. They supplied several of the tastes of the side dishes we’d otherwise have summoned separately (mostly $4). The chicken bowl featured tender bits of juicy meat consorting with a heap of yellow rice and beans. They’re united with a sofrito of the usual Southern suspects — onion, sweet peppers and tomato — this time with the added scent of ham (though hard to detect on my simple palate). Green olives add pop. Together they complement a mild andouille-tomato gravy. If you’re thinking “arroz con pollo,” you’re close.

We also summoned a piece of chicken solo ($3.75) — swooningly moist under a faint hint of its Creole rub (and miles more tender and tasty than the six-buck cluck from you-know-where). It comes with a side of the house green sauce. That sauce is an addictive blend of cilantro (which, wisely, does not overpower the mix), lime and a subtle touch of ginger, all stirred into mayo. You can order it by the pint ($4.75) if you secretly yearn to chug it, as I do.

Next, the fried catfish bowl. The slender fillet arrived robed with a crunchy crust of cornmeal-cum-rice flour — OK but not habit-forming. It rested on a mound of nicely cheesy grits along with tangy collard greens dotted with bits of smoked chicken and wheels of pickled jalapenos.

The pulled pork, which we ordered a la carte, proved satisfyingly tender, thanks to slow-cooking with a garlic-lime mojo. Side orders of Brasa’s sauces helped it along — that lovely green invention; a robust red sauce born from tomatillos, roasted tomatoes and chilies, carrying a bit of heat; and a nicely atypical, un-cloying barbecue number.

Order those collard greens separately if you wish (nice to see them marbled with smoked chicken instead of the usual ham) — also the yellow rice and beans, the dreamy grits or yams. From a separate list of “special” sides, we summoned the creamed spinach, livened with jalapenos. I’m a sucker for creamed spinach, and this version made my day.

Desserts ($3.50-$4) include lemon buttermilk pound cake served with berries and a chocolate bar that boasts crispy sweet potato and sea salt in its pedigree. Instead — big mistake — we ordered the two oh-so-Southern-sounding puddings. The butterscotch version came jazzed with toffee and whipped cream, the coconut-tapioca rendition with additions of fresh pineapple and sesame. Both were underwhelming.

Order in person or online at this family-friendly operation. To find it, just open your windows and follow your nose. Maybe they could bottle that addictive fragrance, too?