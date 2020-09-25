Hot Tip: Nashville Hot Chicken

Here’s a vote for the food truck called Nashville Hot Chicken, which I spy parked near the Guthrie every so often. I run home for my credit card, then join the line to place my order: huge, meaty white-meat strips liberally coated in whatever degree of hot you claim to handle. (When, on the 1-to-4 thermometer, I chose the 4, they rang a bell in my honor.) I’d advise a 3 or under for most Minnesotan palates, including mine. The accompanying coleslaw serving is generous, as are the fries and Texas toast ($12). Way to go! Find the truck at nashvillecoop.com.