Pistol packin’ Jamie

Grand Café has been in the top tier of my dream-dining destinations ever since wunder-chef Jamie Malone stepped in to marry her kitchen talent with her hospitality gene: the combo it takes to get guests returning as well as critics gushing. So, as soon as I learned that she’d been tapped to create a new take-out menu concept for Downtown’s Eastside, life under COVID looked a whole lot brighter. I couldn’t wait.

Well, perhaps she should have. A few rehearsals might have worked out the kinks, which start in the cumbersome online-only ordering process. One cannot order via phone, as I’ve been doing during the reign of the virus, so that I can ask a few questions about the menu; in fact, one cannot even phone there before 3 p.m. or one is soundly chastised. Nor can one walk up to the window backing the sidewalk tables and place your bet. No online order, no food. And no bread, although a boule is listed on the menu anyway ($8, not available). The concept has been dubbed La Pistola (“the pistol” — don’t get me started), and its menu focuses on Southern seafood and ham, as in Louisiana. As in Spain. (Oh, there’s a pair of burgers — beef, mushroom — if you really must.) Southern beverages, too, ranging from bubbly cava, tempranillo and sherry to Red Stripe and lemonade.

Consider this prime picnic fare. Your take-away bag even supplies a handy list of nearby parks (Gold Medal, Stone Arch, etc.) if you cannot wait to hit the Chain of Lakes. And if you order the crawfish boil (two pounds for $38, geared to serve four polite, or two serious, eaters), you’ll find a brown paper “tablecloth” to unfold, plastic surgical gloves for the fastidious to use to peel the little varmints and those embarrassing bibs you get whenever you go to a lobster joint. Paper dishes and plastic cutlery are included, too. The crawfish — dozens of them, maybe three inches long with a slender inch of tail meat to prize out (and a wisp in the itty-bitty claws for the truly dedicated) — emerge from a spicy and modestly hot Old Bay-type brine, bits of onion clinging to their shells. They’re joined by a few rounds of meaty, mild-flavored andouille sausage, several flaky new potatoes and a few inch-plus lengths of broiled corn on the cob. A pair of too-tiny lemon wedges and a couple of tablespoons of a lovely, lemony mayo are terrific, if insufficient, additions. A dolly’s bottle of Tabasco completes the assortment. It’s a pretty accurate reconstruction of a small-town experience in the bayou, where elbows meet newspapers on a picnic table. Did I mention that bread would have been nice?