It’s taverna time again

From the abbreviated list of appetizers ($8-$9), I chose a trio without which Athens, Greece, would be no different from Athens, Georgia.

I started with tzatziki. This classic limpid, liquidy Greek yogurt proved plentiful with dill, but I missed the expected cukes.

Spanakopita fulfilled its promise as the best way yet invented to enjoy your spinach. It’s an inch-thick thicket of chopped greens bound by eggs and improved with yet more dill and nuggets of feta, with its promised sharp and salty kick, all bound by multiple layers of tissue-thin phyllo pastry.

The melitzanasalata, while not a candidate for a photo op with its gray demeanor of pureed roasted eggplant, comes pocked with bits of sweet peppers, garlic (lots of it) and parsley, all moistened with olive oil and red wine vinegar. Dip in a hunk of the kitchen’s robust pita rounds and you’re good to go. The classic Greek salads also get star billing on the menu.

On to the sandwich list ($8-$9): gyros, souvlaki skewers and, my choice, loukaniko. Wrapped in a pita along with threads of red onion and wedges of sweet, ripe tomatoes is a housemade pork sausage — dense in texture and enhanced by sharp-savory spices. I dipped it in tzatziki just because. I followed it up with an a la carte order of paidakia ($5.50), a meaty, char-broiled lamb chop, cooked a bit beyond my specified medium-rare but otherwise a tasty treat enhanced by a wedge of lemon.