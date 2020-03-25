One track to succeed

Editor’s note: Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Trax Burgers and Bar is temporarily closed.

There’s a new burger-and-shakes opera- tion in town, but never fear: It won’t put White Castle out of business. In fact, you could probably dine at the Castle for an entire week for the cost of a single patty here. Surgeons ought to be on call to provide the arm and a leg your tab may cost you; yet still patrons will flood the street, pleading for a table, because of that real estate requisite — location, location, location.

Trax Burgers and Bar is situated aside the Target Field light-rail station, serving the ball- park behind it and the new Fillmore music hall next door. It’s a cozy, 80-seater done in warming copper hues and clad with oriental-style rugs, sporting a compact menu orchestrated by long-time Twin Cities chef David Fhima (currently operating Fhima’s Minneapolis).

That’s probably why you may not find the proverbial ballpark hot dog on the food list, but you will discover bone marrow — one of the few kitchens in the entire state to feature that foodie-forward delicacy, $14, on the app list (mostly $10-$16). New Yorkers will know the drill. A primer for flyover land: A roasted shank bone is split to uncover a trickle of creamy, rich, ivory marrow to spoon onto toasts (three puny slices provided here). Deco- rate it, if you like, with a spot of highly flavored, crunchy bacon jam and a sweet-sour spritz of broiled Meyer lemon. Gives you braggin’ rights at the water cooler tomorrow.