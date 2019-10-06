Education Guide 2020–21

Students in the Hale Elementary School choir perform during a 45th-anniversary celebration of the Hale and Field school pairing in November 2017. Photo by Nate Gotlieb

The beginning of the 2020–21 school year is a long way off, but deadlines to tour and register for schools are already approaching. In the Southwest Journal’s annual Education Guide, we help parents find the school or early childhood education program that best suits their child.

You’ll learn how to navigate Minneapolis Public Schools’ school-placement process and find listings of preschools, charter schools and private schools in and around Southwest Minneapolis.

Choosing a district school

Southwest Minneapolis parents have two overarching options when it comes to K–12 education: publicly funded and privately funded schools.

Publicly funded schools receive their operating revenue from the state and are open to any student for no cost. Privately funded schools receive operating funds from private sources and can choose whom they admit.

Eighteen of Southwest Minneapolis’ 22 publicly funded schools are part of Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS), which as of last spring had 33,700 K–12 students in over 70 buildings. Four are charters.

MPS operates two high schools, three middle schools, eight elementary schools, one alternative school and four combined elementary-middle schools in Southwest Minneapolis. Space permitting, any student is free to enroll in any MPS school.

To determine placement, the district asks families to fill out a school request form generally due in early February. It asks families of all upcoming kindergarteners and ninth-graders to fill out the form, along with families who wish to send their child to a new school.

The district considers requests submitted after the deadline on a space-available basis.

When a school gets more requests than it has spots available, the district generally prioritizes students who live in the school’s “attendance zone.” Typically, those zones include areas within several miles of the school and are bounded by major roads.

The protocol is slightly different for specialty or “magnet” schools, which have larger attendance zones. For those, the district prioritizes students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch and live in a specific high-concentration area of poverty over students who live in the immediate area.

Open enrollment is also an option for families, though they need to provide their own transportation. To apply to schools in districts outside of MPS, families must submit an application to the respective district by Jan. 15.

Families are not required to submit a new open-enrollment application each year once their children are accepted.

Minneapolis Public Schools enrollment

MPS hasn’t yet updated its student placement website with information for the 2020–21 school year. Generally, the district’s schools lottery opens in mid-November and closes in early February. Look for more information to come at studentplacement.mpls.k12.mn.us.

PRESCHOOLS

Academia Elze

4 W. Franklin Ave.

345-5370

academiaelze.com

Ages/Programs: 16 months–5 years/Toddler and preschool dual language immersion

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 29/4.5:1, toddler; 6:1, preschool

Administrator: Karina Elze and Nandi Solórzano

Tuition: $290–$360 per week, CCAP accepted

Berry Patch [Preschool]–Calvary

5300 France Ave. S.

952-836-1577

berrypatchschool.com

Ages/Programs: 18 months–5 years/Play-based morning program with afternoon options and enrichment programs that emphasize love, joy, respect, creativity and fun.

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 300/7:1, 18–month to 2-year-olds; 10:1, ages 3–5

Administrator: Molly Lounsberry Dykstra

Tuition: Fee schedule varies; call or see website for more information.

Caring for Children

5835 Lyndale Ave. S.

866-1632

cfcrumc.org

Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–5 years/Non-profit childcare center serving families

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 65/4:1, infants; 7:1, toddhttp://cfcrumc.org/lers; 10:1, 3- to 4-year-olds

Administrator: Andrea Patton

Tuition: Call for more information.

Casa de Corazón Intercultural Early Learning

3928 Nicollet Ave.

824-7831

casaearlylearning.com

Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–pre-K/Full-day, year-round bilingual childcare and preschool

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 150/4:1, infants; 7:1, toddlers; 7:1, preschool A; 10:1, preschool B and pre-K

Administrator: Daniela Tablada

Tuition: Call for more information.

Child Garden Total Environment Montessori

1601 Laurel Ave.

377-1698

childgardenmontessori.com

Ages/Program: 6 weeks–6 years/All day, full-time programs

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 200/3:1, infants; 5:1, toddlers; 10:1, preschool

Administrator: Jennifer Bowron

Tuition: $1,848/month, infants; $1,646/month, toddlers; $1,346/month, preschool

City of Lakes Waldorf School

2344 Nicollet Ave. S.

767-1550

clws.org

Ages/Program: 3–5 and potty trained/Half day or full day, two, three or five days per week with extended day available until 5:30 p.m.; parent/tot classes for children ages 6 months–3 years; Toddler Childcare Program (year-round licensed daycare), ages 18–36 months certified Waldorf programs

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 45/8:1, preschool; 6:1, toddler

Administrator: Marti Stewart

Tuition: Preschool starts at $382/month; parent/tot classes are about $300 for 8–10-week sessions: fall, winter, spring. Call for more information.

Community Child Care Center

8 W. 60th St.

861-4303

ccccmpls.org

Ages/Program: 6 weeks–11 years/Preschool; before- and after-school education for school-age children; enrichment; breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack provided; additional extracurricular activities available

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 106/3:1, infants; 5:1, toddlers; 8:1, preschool; 10:1, school-age children

Administrator: Lynn Hoskins

Tuition: Call for more information.

Edina Morningside Preschool

4201 Morningside Road

952-926-6555 ext. 108

emcucc.org

Ages/Programs: 3–5/Half-day (9 a.m.–11:30 a.m.) and extended day (9 a.m.–1 p.m.), play-based program focused on social development two to four days per week, Tuesday through Friday.

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 40/8:1

Administrator: Jessie Holly and Destiny Rock

Tuition: $205 for two half days to $345 for four half days; $283 for two extended days to $495 for four extended days. Programs are priced by number of days and by half or extended days. Full and partial scholarships available.

Golden Years Montessori School

4100 W. 42nd St.

952-929-4211

tinyurl.com/Golden-Years-Montessori-School

Ages/Programs: 4–5/Half day (9 a.m.–noon) and full day (9 a.m.–3 p.m.) before school (7:45 a.m.–9 a.m.) after school (3 p.m.–4:30 p.m.)

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 129/10:1

Administrator: Terri Recke and Christine Oberstar

Tuition: $7,450/year for half day; $8,400/year for full day

Grace Neighborhood Nursery School

1430 W. 28th St.

872-8131

gracenns.com

Ages/Program: 33 months–6 years/ Child-centered, play-based curriculum focused on the whole child; Preschool classes two, three or five mornings (9 a.m.–noon) or three afternoons (1 p.m.–3:30 p.m.); Options for Early Risers (8 a.m.–9 a.m.); Lunch Bunch (noon–2 p.m.); enrichment and extended day (Monday, noon–2:30 p.m. and Friday, noon–3 p.m.). Eclectic model drawing from Reggio, Montessori, Waldorf and High Scope. Bus service offered in a three-mile radius.

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 100/10:1 or less

Administrator: Barb Murphy

Tuition: $206, two-day; $346, three-day; $552, five-day. Additional cost for bus service, extended day and enrichment class.

Grandma’s House Children’s Center

625 W. 31st St.

455-4113

grandmashousechildrenscenter.org

Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–10 years/Group family daycare located on first floor of Redeemer Health & Rehab, featuring intergenerational activities with senior residents.

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 14/3:1, infants; 4:1, toddlers; 6:1, preschool and school-age

Administrator: Elissa Rislov

Tuition: Infants and toddlers $1,490/month; preschool $1,310/month

Joyce Bilingual Preschool

3400 Park Ave.

823-2447

joycepreschool.org

Ages/programs: 3–5/Bilingual Spanish and English preschool, plus Family Fridays, an optional multicultural parent-child class each Friday. Morning and afternoon part-time programs two or four days/week at Park Avenue and Windom sites. New full-time preschool program at Joyce-Hiawatha site, 1611 E. 46th St., for ages 3–5. Joyce parents shape the community through the Comité de Padres en Liderazgo (Parent Leadership Committee), and support each other as part of the monthly Asociación de Padres de Familia. August Spanish-immersion camp sessions for children 3–8. June summer camps at Hiawatha.

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 115/8:1 or 9:1 with additional support staff

Administrator: Laura Tompkins

Tuition: Part-time tuition is $250 per month for two days and $475 per month for four days. Full-time program tuition is $1,435 per month. Eligible site for Pathways scholarships (4-star Parent Aware rating).

Judson Preschool

4101 Harriet Ave.

822-0915

judsonpreschool.com

Ages/Programs: 2 years, 9 months–5 years/Play-based preschool. Non-sectarian educational philosophy. Judson Preschool is dedicated to bringing together children and early childhood educators in an environment of self-growth, achieved through socialization and spontaneous learning. School year is September–May.

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 112, Tue–Thu; 26, Fri/10:1

Administrator: Kelly Hollis

Tuition: Mornings (9 a.m.–11:45 a.m.) are $300/month and afternoons (12:45 p.m.–3:15 p.m.) are $280/month for Tue–Wed. Add Fridays (9 a.m.–1 p.m.) for $750 per year.

Kinderstube German Immersion Preschool c/o Mayflower Church

106 E. Diamond Lake Rd.

651-353-5147

kinderstubepreschool.org

Ages/Programs: 3–5 years/German immersion preschool, half-day and full-day options

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 40/7:1

Administrator: Babett Larimer, director

Tuition: Varies

Kumi’s House of Children

3450 Irving Ave. S.

824-2717

kumishouseofchildren.com

Ages/Programs: 16 months–5 years/Montessori preschool

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 27/10:2, toddlers; 17:2, preschoolers

Administrator: Kumi Gunasekera

Tuition: $300–$1,000 depending on age and schedule

Lake Area Discovery Center at Annunciation Catholic School

525 W. 54th St.

651-762-7884

ladcfamilies.org

Ages/Programs: 3–5 years/Non-profit Christian-based early childhood program staffed by licensed teachers; part- and full-time schedules available; summer program begins in June

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 88/10:1

Administrator: Janet Miller, executive director

Tuition: Call for more information

Lake Harriet Christian Child Care Center

5009 Beard Ave. S.

926-2283

lhccc.org

Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–6 years/Full-day childcare and education

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 55/3:1, infant; 5:1, toddler; 9:1, preschooler

Administrator: Meredith LaCount

Tuition: Infants $347/week; toddlers $315/week; preschool $268/week. Tuition includes breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack, as well as all field trips.

Lake Harriet Montessori School

915 W. 45th Street

747-8284

lhms.org

Ages/Programs: 33 months–6 years/Traditional Montessori, hands-on learning

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 42/5:1

Administrator: Gay Luise

Tuition: $235/week full-time, $54/day part-time (3-day minimum)

Lake Harriet United Methodist Preschool

4901 Chowen Ave. S.

926-8043

lakeharrietumpreschool.org

Ages/Programs: 3–entering K/9 a.m.–11:30 a.m., 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; Enrichment programs available

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 50/10:1

Administrator: Andrea Wright

Tuition: Call for more information.

Linden Hills Child Care Center

4201 Sheridan Ave. S.

922-4501

lindenhillschildcare.com

Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–6 years/Full or half day, five days per week

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 81/12:3, infants; 7:1, toddlers; 10:1, preschoolers; 9:2, pre-K

Administrator: Robin Anderson

Tuition: Call for more information

Mayflower Early Childhood Center — Montessori Learning Environments

106 E. Diamond Lake Road

825-5914

mayflowerchildren.org

Ages/Programs: 16 months–6 years/Toddler Community; Children’s House; Before and After Care; Summer Program

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 95/7:1; 10:1 child care

Administrator: Amy Kennedy

Tuition: $715-$1250, depending on program and hours. Tuition assistance available. Mayflower is dedicated to economic diversity, currently offering $190,000 in financial aid based on need.

Mount Olivet Preschool

5025 Knox Ave. S.

767-2216

mtolivet.org/education/preschool

Ages/Programs: 3–5/Christian preschool

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 100/6:1

Administrator: Linda Healy

Tuition: $225/month (two days/week); $280/month (three days/week)

New Horizon Academy — Uptown

2431 Hennepin Ave. S.

354-2470

newhorizonacademy.net/location/minneapolis-uptown-hennepin-avenue

Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–fourth grade/Learning programs for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, pre-kindergartners and school-aged kids; summer camps also available

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: Enrollment varies/4:1, infants; 6:1, toddlers; 10:1, preschool; 15:1, school-aged kids

Administrator: Becky Selzer

Tuition: Call for rates

New Horizon Academy — Lake Street

105 W. Lake St.

224-9249

newhorizonacademy.net/location/minneapolis-lake-street

Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–fourth grade/Learning programs for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, pre-kindergartners and school-aged kids; summer camps also available

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: Enrollment varies/4:1, infants; 6:1, toddlers; 10:1, preschool; 15:1, school-aged kids

Administrator: Noah Jacobs

Tuition: Call for rates

Southwest KinderCare

3708 W. 44th St.

922-6727

kindercare.com/our-centers/minneapolis/mn/000721

Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–6 years/Part-time and full-time programs designed for learning through play

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 87/4:1, infant; 7:1, toddler; 10:1, preschool and pre-K

Administrator: Amanda Korolchuk, center director

Tuition: Call for more information.

Southwest Montessori School

5000 Washburn Ave. S.

920-2311

southwestmontessorischool.com

Ages/Programs: 3–6/Montessori pre-school, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten; before- and after-school child care

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 25/8:1

Administrator: Heather Ollila

Tuition: Varies according to schedule; call or email southwestmontessorischool@gmail.com for information.

St. John’s Child Care Center

4842 Nicollet Ave. S.

827-1237

stjohnsmpls.org/child-care

Ages/Programs: 16 months–fourth grade/Preschool, day care and after-school programming

Child-to-staff ratio: 7:1, toddler; 10:1, preschool; 15:1, school-age

Administrator: Tina Shear

Tuition: $20/day for after-school care; Preschool is $240/month for three days per week and $215/month for two days per week; $292/week for toddlers; Preschool child care is $255/week for five days a week full-time.

St. Peter’s Edina Early Childhood Center

5421 France Ave. S.

952-927-8400

stpetersedina.org/ecec

Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–5 years/Infants, waddlers (12–16 months), toddlers, early preschool, preschool, pre-kindergarten and High-5. Full-time care with education component

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 4:1, infants and waddlers; 7:1, toddlers and early preschool; 10:1, preschool, pre-kindergarten and High-5

Administrator: Tosca Grimm

Tuition: Call for more information.

Sunshine Montessori School

4557 Colfax Ave. S.

827-4504

sunshinemontessori.net

Ages/Programs: 16 months–6 years/Toddler House (16 months–38 months); Children’s House (33 months–6 years); before and after care; summer program

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 54/1:5, toddlers; 1:8, preschool

Administrator: Alanna Nelson

Tuition: Rates vary by age; visit sunshinemontessori.net/tuition for more information.

Tayo Child Care Inc

312 W. Lake St., Suite 2931

825-1929

Ages/Programs: Infant through kindergarten/Part-time, full-time and after-school programs.

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 45/varies by age

Administrator: Brenda Felizarte

Tuition: Varies by age and length of school day

Temple Israel Early Childhood Center

2323 Fremont Ave. S.

377-8680

templeisrael.com/ecc

Ages/Programs: 16 months–5 years/ Two-, three- and five-day programs; early and afternoon care. Open until 6 p.m. Starts accepting applications in January for the following year.

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 107/6:1, toddler; 8:1, preschool

Administrator: Sharon Rosenberg-Scholl

Tuition: Pricing available on the website

Tierra Encantada – Windom

5750 Wentworth Ave.

869-4226

tierraencantada.com

Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–5 years/Spanish immersion

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 210/range 3:1 to 10:1, depending on age

Administrator: Alba Segura, center director

Tuition: Varies depending on age and schedule. Email windom@tierraencantada.com for tuition rate sheet.

Whittier Wildflowers Preschool

2608 Blaisdell Ave.

877-8992

whittierwildflowers.org

Ages/Programs: Morning preschool for ages 2–5/9 a.m.–noon, 1-5 days/week with some early afternoons.

Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 12 toddlers/6:1; 15 preschool and 15 pre-K/7:1

Administrator: Ann Hotz, director

Tuition: Fair-share model based on family size and incomes

CHARTER SCHOOLS AND PRIVATE ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Academy of Holy Angels

6600 Nicollet Ave. S., Richfield

798-2600

academyofholyangels.org

Grades/Program: 9–12

Enrollment/Average class size: 650/22

Administrators: Thomas Shipley, president; Heidi Foley, principal; Mark Melhorn, assistant principal/activities director

Tuition and Fees: Call or visit website

Tours/Open houses: Call admissions to schedule a tour. Open house from 6 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 (starts with activities fair).

School day: 7:50 a.m.–2:40 p.m.

Annunciation Catholic School

525 W. 54th St.

823-4394

annunciationmsp.org

Grades/Program: Pre-K–8 (see also early childhood listing for Lake Area Discovery Center at Annunciation Catholic School)

Enrollment/Average class size: 430/20 (K-8)

Principal: Jennifer Cassidy

Tuition: $5,400 (Parish Investment Rate); $6,400 (Standard Rate); family discounts and financial aid available

Tours/Open house: Call the school office to arrange a tour. Preview night Nov. 7 in the evening and Nov. 8 in the morning. Call for times.

School day: 8 a.m.–2:45 p.m. (K–8)

Extended day: 7 a.m.–6 p.m.

Avail Academy — Edina Campus (Formerly Calvin Christian School)

4015 Inglewood Ave. S., Edina

952-927-5304

availacademy.org

Grades/Program: K–8

Enrollment/average class size: 150/17

Principal: Steve Groen

Tuition: $7,675 three-day kindergarten; $9,200 four/five-day kindergarten; $10,295 grades 1–5; $10,510 grades 6-8; $750 building and debt fee per family; financial aid available

Tours/Open house: Call for a tour

School day: 8:50 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Extended day: Before- and after-school care available on Thursday and Friday mornings beginning at 7:15 a.m. The after-school program runs until 5:30 p.m. Partners with Lake Area Discovery Center for preschool

Benilde-St. Margaret’s

2501 Highway 100, St. Louis Park

952-927-4176

bsmschool.org

Grades/Program: 7–12

Enrollment/Average class size: 1,166/23 (junior high) 21 (senior high)

Administrators: Adam Ehrmantraut, president; Susan Skinner, senior high principal; Claire Shea, junior high principal.

Tuition and Fees: Junior High: $12,980; Senior High: $15,150; International Students: $20,150; Technology Fee: $400; Registration Fee: $200; Graduation Fee: $150 (applied only to graduating seniors). Information reflects the tuition for the current school year.

Priority application deadline: Jan. 18

Tours/Open houses: Open houses: Oct. 14 (6 p.m.–8:30 p.m.), Jan. 6 (6 p.m.–8:30 p.m.), March 12 (8:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m.), April 30 (8:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m.). Learn more about visiting at bsmschool.org/admissions/visiting-campus

School day: 8 a.m.–2:40 p.m.

The Blake School

110 Blake Road S., Hopkins (Blake Campus — lower and middle school)

301 Peavey Lane, Wayzata (Highcroft Campus — lower school)

511 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis (Northrop Campus — upper school)

952-988-3420

blakeschool.org

Ages/Program: Pre-K–12

Enrollment/Average class size: 1,368/16

Administrator: Anne Stavney, head of school

Tuition: Go to website for more information.

Tours/Admission events: Call to schedule a tour. Admissions events: Blake Campus: 9 a.m.–noon Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m.–7 p.m. Jan. 14; Highcroft Campus: 9 a.m.–noon Nov. 2, 10:00 a.m.–12 p.m. Jan. 25; Northrop Campus: 7 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 7 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Admissions events also scheduled throughout October at local libraries (more info at blakeschool.org). Affording Blake-Financial Aid Meeting Jan. 4 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

School day: Varies by division

Extended day: Available, call for more information

Breck

123 Ottawa Ave. N., Golden Valley

763-381-8100

breckschool.org

Grades: Pre-K–12, all on one campus

Enrollment/Average class size: 1,150/16 (lower school), 16–18 (grades 5–12)

Administrators: Dr. Natalia Rico Hernández, head of school; Peg Bailey, lower school director; Sky Fauver, middle school director; Thomas Taylor, upper school director

Tuition and Fees: $20,755 half-day preschool; $26,980 full-day preschool; $26,975 three/two-day kindergarten program; $27,870 full-day kindergarten; $30,385 grades 1–4; $31,535 grades 5–8; $31,980 grades 9–11; $32,120 grade 12. Need-based financial aid available

Application deadline: Feb. 1 (Feb. 15 for financial aid)

Tours/Open houses: For individual tours or more information, call the admissions office (763-381-8200)./Open houses: 9 a.m.–noon Nov. 9, 5:30 p.m.–8 p.m. Jan. 16; Parent/Students Spend a Morning at Breck from 9:30 a.m.–11 a.m. Oct. 10; preschool–grade 12 curriculum information session from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Dec. 4; financial aid workshops 10 a.m.–11 a.m. Dec. 7 and 11 a.m.–noon Jan. 11.

School day: 8:30 a.m.–3:15 p.m. After-school care and door-to-door busing available.

City of Lakes Waldorf School

2344 Nicollet Ave. S.

767-1502

clws.org

Grades: Toddler, pre-K/K–8

Enrollment/Average class size: 285/20 (kindergarten); 24 (grades 1–8)

Administrator: Marti Stewart

Tuition: Rates vary for preschool, kindergarten, grades 1–5 and grades 6–8; email the admissions office at admissions@clws.org to request a tuition schedule or make inquiries about the tuition-assistance program.

Application period: Nov. 1–Feb. 1; tuition-assistance applications due Feb. 15

Tours/Open Houses: Individual and group tours available daily (email the admissions office or visit clws.org/schedule-a-tour)

Extended day pre-K-grade 8: Available 3 p.m.–5:30 p.m. ($8.50/hour); before care (grades K–8) 7:30 a.m. ($5/day)

School day: 8:30 a.m.–12:15/1:00 p.m. (Pre-K/kindergarten), with optional afternoons until 3 p.m.; 8:30 a.m.–3:20 p.m. (grades 1–8)

Carondelet Catholic School

2900 W. 44th St. (Lower Campus — pre-K–grade 2); 3210 W. 51st St. (Upper Campus — grades 3–8)

920-9075 (Lower Campus); 927-8673 (Upper Campus)

carondeletcatholicschool.com

Grades: Pre-K–8

Enrollment/Average class size: 400/20

Principal: Mary Yamoah

Tuition: Ranges from $4,995 for half-day kindergarten to $7,570 for full-day kindergarten–grade 8. Discounted rate available for parishioners of Christ the King and St. Thomas the Apostle. School will give multi-student discount to parents of two or more children enrolled, with the discount increasing per child. Financial aid is available to eligible families, with priority given to active members of the parishes of Christ the King of St. Thomas the Apostle. Visit carondeletcatholicschool.com/tuition-financial-aid for more information.

Application deadline: Jan. 18

Tours/Open house: Contact the school anytime for a personal tour./Open house Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Lower Campus

School day: 9:20 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (half-day kindergarten); 9:20 a.m.–3:45 p.m. (Lower Campus); 9:10 a.m.–3:55 p.m. (Upper Campus). Before- and after-school care available to registered Carondelet students in K–5 (located on the Lower Campus)

DeLaSalle High School

1 DeLaSalle Drive

676-7600

delasalle.com

Grades: 9–12

Enrollment/Average class size: 770/22

Administrators: Barry Lieske, president; James Benson, principal

Tuition and fees: Visit delasalle.com/about/business-office/tuition-financial-aid for more info.

Application deadline: Feb. 14 for ninth-grade admission; financial-aid applications due Feb. 25

Tours/Open houses: Contact the Office of Admission at 676-7679 to schedule a personal tour. Open house scheduled from 7 p.m.–9 p.m. Oct. 28 and Jan. 8

School day: 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Hennepin Elementary and Middle Schools (charter)

2123 Clinton Ave. S. (Hennepin Elementary School — grades K–4)

3109 50th St. E. (Hennepin Middle School — grades 5–7)

843-5050

hennepinelementaryschool.org

Grades: K–4, 5–7

Enrollment/Average class size: 380/23

Administrator: Julie Henderson, executive director

Tours/Open houses: Call to schedule a tour.

School day: 8:45 a.m.–4:15 p.m.

Extended day: Girls on the Run, Let Me Run, Snapology, etc.

Lake Country School (Montessori)

3755 Pleasant Ave. S.

827-3707

lakecountryschool.org

Grades: Preschool–8. Children’s House (ages 3–6); elementary (grades 1–6); junior high (grades 7–8)

Enrollment/Average class size: 300/28

Principal: Ben Moudry

Tuition: Ranges from $10,130 (half-day children’s house) to $18,290 (junior high). $175 yearly community fee. Tuition assistance available (information at lakecountryschool.org/tuition-assistance). Application fee $75

Application deadline: Feb. 1

Tours/Open Houses: Lake Country hosts visits for parents, without their children, from 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m. on Tuesdays (sign up at lakecountryschool.org/request-an-observation). Admissions information night scheduled for Nov. 1 from 7 p.m.–9 p.m. at the school

School Day: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Half day 9 a.m.–noon. Extended day programs available for students of all ages (information at lakecountryschool.org/extended)

Minnehaha Academy

1345 Mendota Heights Road, Mendota Heights, 55120 (Upper Campus — grades 9–12)

4200 W. River Parkway (Lower & Middle School — Pre-K–grade 8)

729-8321 (Upper Campus)

721-3359 (Lower & Middle School)

minnehahaacademy.net

Grades/Program: Pre-K–12

Enrollment/Average class size: Varies depending on grade and class

Administrators: Donna Harris, president; Jason Wenschlag, Upper School principal; Karen Balmer, Lower & Middle School principal

Tuition: $15,360–$22,610 K–12

Applications deadline: The school will accept applications until openings in each grade level are filled; financial aid application priority deadline is Feb. 15.

Tours/Open houses: Call the office of admission at 728-7722 or email the office at admission@MinnehahaAcademy.net to schedule a tour. Tours can also be scheduled online at info.minnehahaacademy.net/personal-tour-request. Lower & Middle School Open House: Oct. 24 and Jan. 30 at 6:45 p.m.; Upper School Open House: Oct. 29 and Jan. 27 at 6:45 p.m. More information can be found at minnehahaacademy.net/admissions/visitcampus

School day: Upper School: 8:15 a.m.–2:35 p.m.; Lower and Middle School:

8:40 a.m.–3:10 p.m.

Stonebridge World School (charter)

4530 Lyndale Ave. S.

877-7400

stonebridgeworldschool.org

Ages/Program: K–7; Global and arts focus; hallmarks of the school include small class sizes, full-day kindergarten, extended school day, art, technology and gym

Enrollment/Average class size: 290/20–25

Principal: Barbara Novy, executive director

Tours: Call to schedule a tour and ask for Shannon Lawler.

School day: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Extended day: Free before-school drop-off program starts at 7:15 a.m.