Helping people in a housing crisis

In some ways, 2020 has been a year of shining a light on problems that had been there all along but hadn’t been addressed properly. One place we’ve seen this is with the issues of housing and homelessness, which became especially visible as encampments popped up around the city.

In Minneapolis, the lack of affordable housing has been a growing problem. About 44% of renters live in housing that’s not affordable to them and 6.2% of students of Minneapolis Public Schools experience homelessness, according to a September report from HousingLink. Meanwhile, research- ers from the Wilder Foundation found that homelessness increased 10% between 2015 and 2018 around the state.

Right now, COVID-19 has made things even harder for people who don’t have a safety net. For those looking to help, here is a list of nonprofits that are providing aid to folks who are either at risk of becoming homeless or working to find stable housing.

One initiative to address the homelessness crisis came from Avivo. With the financial support from CARES Act funding, Avivo plans to build “Indoor Villages” as a form of temporary indoor shelter for unhoused people.

It’s an endeavor that continues what Avivo has already been doing in connection with the growing encampments in Minneapolis. Previously, the organization paid for hotel rooms for people who had been staying in encampments, both during the Minneapolis uprising in the spring and later in the year. Avivo has been at the front line working with unhoused people as they transition away from encampments into hotel rooms and more permanent housing solutions.

The organization has been around since the 1960s and was formerly called Resource. It works with people who face homelessness and is dedicated to addressing addiction, mental health struggles, racism, poverty and more. Avivo also does job training, chemical and mental health services, career education and employment services around the Twin Cities and St. Cloud.