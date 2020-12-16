Community Calendar: Holiday events

As with seemingly everything, holiday events are different this year. The safest choice is of course to stay home and view something online. But there remain a few options for going out: You can drive through a light show or attend an indoor concert that observes strict mask-wearing and social distancing. Here are a few ideas for each:
STAYING IN
British Arrows Greatest Hits
A collection of the most inventive ads compiled from more than 40 years of British Arrows Awards will be shown online.
When: Through Thursday, Jan. 4
Where: The Walker Art Museum website
Cost: $12 per household
Info: tinyurl.com/british-ads
‘Tis the Season
Join public historian and filmmaker Alex Weston to examine the history of various holiday traditions as they have been observed in Minnesota over the last 150 years.
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19
Where: Zoom
Cost: Pay what you can
Info: hennepinhistory.org/event/tis-the-season/
Gingerbread Wonderland
See a large collection of gingerbread houses ranging from humble family-made shacks to professional-grade recreations of Minnesotan and world landmarks. View the houses online or register for an in-person visit.
When: Dec. 19-Jan. 3
Where: Online or at The Norway House, 913 East Franklin Avenue
Cost: $5 to view online, $0-$10 in person
Info: norwayhouse.org
Minnesota Boychoir Holiday Concert
The popular Sundays at Landmark event will be broadcast online this year.
When: Dec. 24-Jan. 1
Where: The Landmark Center website
Cost: Free
Info: landmarkcenter.org
GOING OUT
GLOW Holiday Festival
Drive through a mile of the State Fairgrounds and visit a dozen stops featuring holiday lights, illuminated trees, icicles and art installations, a gingerbread house and a State Fair food court finale.
When: Through Sunday, Jan. 3
Where: State Fairgrounds, St. Paul
Cost: $46 plus fees per car. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Info: glowholiday.com
Sever’s Holiday Lights
This drive-through display of more than a million lights is synchronized to holiday music.
When: Through Sunday, Jan. 3
Where: Sever’s Festivals, Shakopee
Cost: $7 per person or $25 per car maximum
Info: seversholidaylights.com
An Andy & Bing Christmas
Mick Sterling and U of M alum and Super Bowl Champion Ben Utecht sing songs from the “Andy Williams Christmas Album” and Bing Crosby’s “Merry Christmas.”
When: Saturday-Thursday, Dec. 26-31
Where: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Cost: $40-$58
Info: chanhassendt.com
An Evening with Ella
The Minnesota Jazz Orchestra’s Chamber Ensemble joins Courtney Burton in celebrating Ella Fitzgerald. Face coverings will be required at all times and groups will be separated by empty seats.
When: Sunday, Dec. 31
Where: Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, Bloomington
Cost: $34-$40
Info: masonicheritagecenter.org