Community Calendar: Holiday events

As with seemingly everything, holiday events are different this year. The safest choice is of course to stay home and view something online. But there remain a few options for going out: You can drive through a light show or attend an indoor concert that observes strict mask-wearing and social distancing. Here are a few ideas for each:

STAYING IN

British Arrows Greatest Hits

A collection of the most inventive ads compiled from more than 40 years of British Arrows Awards will be shown online.

When: Through Thursday, Jan. 4

Where: The Walker Art Museum website

Cost: $12 per household

Info: tinyurl.com/british-ads

‘Tis the Season

Join public historian and filmmaker Alex Weston to examine the history of various holiday traditions as they have been observed in Minnesota over the last 150 years.

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19

Where: Zoom

Cost: Pay what you can

Info: hennepinhistory.org/event/tis-the-season/

Gingerbread Wonderland

See a large collection of gingerbread houses ranging from humble family-made shacks to professional-grade recreations of Minnesotan and world landmarks. View the houses online or register for an in-person visit.

When: Dec. 19-Jan. 3

Where: Online or at The Norway House, 913 East Franklin Avenue

Cost: $5 to view online, $0-$10 in person

Info: norwayhouse.org

Minnesota Boychoir Holiday Concert

The popular Sundays at Landmark event will be broadcast online this year.

When: Dec. 24-Jan. 1

Where: The Landmark Center website

Cost: Free

Info: landmarkcenter.org

GOING OUT

GLOW Holiday Festival

Drive through a mile of the State Fairgrounds and visit a dozen stops featuring holiday lights, illuminated trees, icicles and art installations, a gingerbread house and a State Fair food court finale.

When: Through Sunday, Jan. 3

Where: State Fairgrounds, St. Paul

Cost: $46 plus fees per car. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Info: glowholiday.com

Sever’s Holiday Lights

This drive-through display of more than a million lights is synchronized to holiday music.

When: Through Sunday, Jan. 3

Where: Sever’s Festivals, Shakopee

Cost: $7 per person or $25 per car maximum

Info: seversholidaylights.com

An Andy & Bing Christmas

Mick Sterling and U of M alum and Super Bowl Champion Ben Utecht sing songs from the “Andy Williams Christmas Album” and Bing Crosby’s “Merry Christmas.”

When: Saturday-Thursday, Dec. 26-31

Where: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Cost: $40-$58

Info: chanhassendt.com

An Evening with Ella

The Minnesota Jazz Orchestra’s Chamber Ensemble joins Courtney Burton in celebrating Ella Fitzgerald. Face coverings will be required at all times and groups will be separated by empty seats.

When: Sunday, Dec. 31

Where: Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, Bloomington

Cost: $34-$40

Info: masonicheritagecenter.org