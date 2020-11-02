They’ve read a biography of every president

Jan Emerson, Lynne Nyustek and Tama Pudvah page through some presidential biographies inside Pudvah's Lynnhurst home. In 2009, the three women joined together to form a book club dedicated to reading a biography of every American president. Submitted photo

Every few months for more than a decade, Lynnhurst residents Jan Emerson and Tama Pudvah have met up with Linden Hills resident Lynne Nyustek at a local restaurant to share food over a lively discussion of an American president’s biography.

Starting in 2009, the three women have chronologically read the biographies of the first 44 American presidents, averaging about four books a year. Born out of a love of history, the book club will soon discuss the biography of Barack Obama. Then they’ll most likely take a break.

“We’ve been debating, honestly, whether we can stomach Trump at this point,” Pudvah said. “I think Obama’s our last one for now.”

The book club initially included Emerson, Nyustek and Pudvah’s husbands, but the men quit after George Washington.

“One read the whole thing, one read half and then one had his phone underneath the table and was googling things to pretend like he read the book,” Emerson said.

Emerson and Nyustek, who are sisters, have known Pudvah for more than 20 years. In addition to reading presidential biographies, the three women participate in other book clubs and regularly attend forums hosted by the Minnesota Historical Society.

“It’s a good way to learn about the presidents and learn about trends in our country and politics,” Pudvah said.

After reading the stories of dozens of men, Emerson, Nyustek and Pudvah said this project has made clear that it is time the country had a woman president.

Nyustek said she was captivated to learn that Woodrow Wilson’s wife, Edith, practically ran the country in secret during his second term, after he suffered a severe stroke in October 1919.

“He was incapacitated for a year and a half, or something like that, and she ran the country,” she said.

Along with providing a framework for political discussions, the book club has offered a time for thoughtful reflection on past administrations.

“[During the Clinton administration], our kids were young, our heads were kind of into parenting and so much of that just kind of came and went when it was in the headlines, but I don’t know how much I was registering what was actually happening,” Pudvah said.

Reading through the pages of the country’s administrations, the book club has found much that rhymes with current events.

“Learning more about [the 2000 contested election] as we’ve gone through the books and even now, with the threat of another one, it’s just interesting to have that perspective,” Pudvah said.

Issues like abolishing the Electoral College and setting term limitations for the Supreme Court have appeared before in American history, Nyustek said.

“All those things are in every book that we read and so it keeps coming up,” she said. “There’s just certain things that always seem to bubble up to the surface during an election.”

Patterns of progress followed by reaction also repeat, Pudvah said.

“There was a lot of progress made after the Civil War, and when Abraham Lincoln was killed and Andrew Johnson came in, he just undid everything,” she said. “You kind of see that yin and yang through history where you gain a certain point, and then a different president, a different administration, just comes in, like Trump, and undoes it.”

Emerson, Nyustek and Pudvah plan to wrap up their 11-year project with a trip to Washington, D.C., and visits to presidential libraries.

“Reading the presidential books has made me aware of other issues, and why my vote and voice matters,” Emerson said.