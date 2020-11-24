Community Calendar: Staying in

The holidays are looking quite a bit different this year, with many businesses shut down and the state recommendation to stay home with your household. It’s time to stay in, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your free time. One day we will gather again, but for now, here are a few online offerings from local venues.
KINETIC LIGHT: DESCENT
The Walker Art Center and Northrop co-present a virtual presentation of a new work called “DESCENT” by the disabled arts ensemble Kinetic Light. The duet between choreographers, performers and disability activists Alice Sheppard and Laurel Lawson elucidates a queer, interracial love story inspired by Rodin’s sculpture “Toilet of Venus and Andromeda.” Layered with video and lighting projects by Michael Maag, the multimedia presentation will be followed by a post-show artist conversation. The work aims to spark conversation as well as a new way of thinking about disability.
When: Opens 8p.m. Thursday, Dec.3. Available through Sunday, Dec. 5
Cost: $18.50
Info: walkerart.org
GROUP SHOW AT SOOVAC
Over at the SooVAC website, see brand new work by three different artists, including Rachel Breen’s “The Shapes We Take,” which continues Breen’s explorations of labor and the garment industry. The work features abstracted patterns made from a sewing machine using cloth Breen collected in Bangladesh. Breen recently closed a solo show at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, which had been postponed because of the pandemic. In “Uff Da Gestalt,” Nathanael Flink moves outside of the frame for his wild paintings and sculptures. Finally, in “I Love You 3000, A Farewell,” Yijia Li investigates the fleeting presence of memory through her paintings. SooVAC also has a number of “Virtual Connections” videos posted on its website, where you can catch past artist talks and its recent virtual programming.
When: Through Sunday, Dec. 20
Cost: Free
Info: soovac.org
VIE BOHEME
Dancer, singer, poet and actor Vie Boheme was all set to present her one-person show “Centerplay” at the Guthrie Theater last March, but COVID-19 had other plans, axing the production just as many theater, music and dance shows were being canceled throughout the state. As originally conceived,, the work fused live music, movement, spoken word and monologues for a piece that highlighted stories of different Black female characters. Now, Boheme has re-imagined a section of the piece as a radio production.
When: Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 8
Cost: $20
Info: jungletheater.org
MAYUMI AMADA AND MARLENA MYLES
The Hennepin County Government Center and Forecast Public Art are moving a planned exhibition for the government building into an online space. Identity serves as a major theme for the dual exhibitions. Mayumi Amada says her Japanese heritage informs her work, and Marlena Myles, who is Dakota, Mohegan and Muscogee, uses her art to celebrate the language and culture of Dakota people.
ROBIN WALL KIMMERER
Botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants,” is a featured Zoom speaker in a presentation by the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Kimmerer will talk about the give and take we have with our natural world and how knowledge of the land helps us connect to each other.
When: Noon Friday, Dec. 4
Cost: Free
Info: artsmia.org
TALK OF THE STACKS: IJEOMA OLUO
Friends of the Hennepin County Library will host Nigerian American journalist and commentary writer Ijeoma Oluo as part of its Talk of the Stacks series, now in a virtual format. Oluo will discuss her forthcoming book, “Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America,” which is set to be released in December.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8
Cost: Free
Info: supporthclib.org