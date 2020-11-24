Community Calendar: Staying in

KINETIC LIGHT: DESCENT

The Walker Art Center and Northrop co-present a virtual presentation of a new work called “DESCENT” by the disabled arts ensemble Kinetic Light. The duet between choreographers, performers and disability activists Alice Sheppard and Laurel Lawson elucidates a queer, interracial love story inspired by Rodin’s sculpture “Toilet of Venus and Andromeda.” Layered with video and lighting projects by Michael Maag, the multimedia presentation will be followed by a post-show artist conversation. The work aims to spark conversation as well as a new way of thinking about disability.

When: Opens 8p.m. Thursday, Dec.3. Available through Sunday, Dec. 5

Cost: $18.50

Info: walkerart.org