2020 Holiday Events Guide: Take it outside. Or inside.

TEXTILE CENTER’S HOLIDAY GALLERY SHOP 2020

Browse the works of over 100 artists, and surprise someone on your gift list this year with a one-of-a-kind fiber art gift. Textile Center is dedicating its 2020 Holiday Gallery Shop to celebrating the richness and diversity of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) fiber artists in its expanded retail shop throughout November and December. While you’re there, view (virtually) the current “We Are the Story” exhibitions through Dec. 24. Purchases can be shipped or picked up curbside.

When: Nov. 5-Dec. 24

Where: Shop at textilecentermn.org/shop; optional curbside pickup at 3000 University Ave. SE. View virtual exhibitions at textilecentermn.org/ wearethestory

Info: textilecentermn.org, facebook.com/textilecentermn, 436-0464

SAFE HANDS RESCUE FUR BALL GALA VIRTUAL SILENT AUCTION

Just in time for the holiday season, this silent auction features an assortment of unique items to bid on, with the feel-good vibes of helping some pups in need. All proceeds go to Safe Hands Animal Rescue, whose mission is to save and improve the lives of companion animals.

When: Monday-Sunday, Nov. 9-15

Where: Bid at safehandsrescue.org/event/fall-silent-auction

Info: safehandsrescue.org, facebook.com/safehandsrescue. Purchases will be picked up curbside on Saturday, Nov. 21; details given at time of purchase.