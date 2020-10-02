Staying in and getting out: Aria Institute and more

Getting out

DESIGNS FOR DIFFERENT FUTURES

Take a foray into the future with the Walker Art Center’s extensive design exhibition, “Designs for Different Futures,” organized in collaboration with the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago. The show is smartly curated by Emmet Byrne and William Hernandez Luege, with hopeful visions quelled by dystopian satire. The show offers lots to think about, like what cities in the future will look like and how the way we eat should be designed (meat produced from human cells, anyone?). There are also some splendid future fashion designs, like seaweed leather clothes. The work won’t necessarily give you ideas for what to wear at this very moment — but it will get you thinking about what’s possible, what should or shouldn’t be possible and how thinkers are coming up with ways to prevent ultimate disaster.

When: Through April 2021

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: $10-$15

Info: walkerart.org