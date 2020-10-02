Staying in and getting out: Aria Institute and more

Fall arts hum along into crisp October, even as we continue to live with the restrictions of a global pandemic. Getting outside to see the fall colors is a great option, but you may also be thinking about incorporating more virtual events into the way you connect with arts and culture, as that remains the safest way to experience the world without exposing yourself. Meanwhile, visiting an art gallery or a museum is something you can do while maintaining 6 feet of distance indoors as the weather begins to change.
Staying in
ARIA INSTITUTE: MEZZO EDITION SHOWCASE
Really Spicy Opera offers a collection of brand-new arias composed through its Aria Institute, where composers and librettists were paired together for a weekend to create innovative opera music.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8
Where: Zoom
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/spicyopera, spicyopera.com
AN EVENING WITH ALISON BECHDEL
Ever heard of the Bechdel test? It’s a test you perform on a movie to analyze whether it includes three-dimensional female characters. Primarily, the test asks: Does the movie feature at least two women who talk to each other about something other than a man? Besides the famous test, Bechdel is known for her comic book art and her graphic memoirs. Enjoy her lecture courtesy of the University of Minnesota English Department.
When: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7
Where: Zoom
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/bechdellecture, cla.umn.edu/english
Flip the Script goes online this year for a 48-hour festival of queer storytelling, from feature-length films to animated shorts, music videos, documentaries and more. Purchase single tickets or get a pass to have unlimited screenings during the two-day festival. Filmmakers come from the U.S., Canada, Europe and Israel. Also featured are Minnesota-based artists, like Nyala Sarita and Janet Kolterman, who have produced the short experimental film “Crush.” And check out Simone LeClaire’s piece about bathrooms and social anxiety, “Bathroom Break.”
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 2-3
Where: Streaming
Cost: $20 pass for two days; $1 for short films; $5 for features
Info: flipthescriptfest.eventive.org
Getting out
DESIGNS FOR DIFFERENT FUTURES
Take a foray into the future with the Walker Art Center’s extensive design exhibition, “Designs for Different Futures,” organized in collaboration with the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago. The show is smartly curated by Emmet Byrne and William Hernandez Luege, with hopeful visions quelled by dystopian satire. The show offers lots to think about, like what cities in the future will look like and how the way we eat should be designed (meat produced from human cells, anyone?). There are also some splendid future fashion designs, like seaweed leather clothes. The work won’t necessarily give you ideas for what to wear at this very moment — but it will get you thinking about what’s possible, what should or shouldn’t be possible and how thinkers are coming up with ways to prevent ultimate disaster.
When: Through April 2021
Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place
Cost: $10-$15
Info: walkerart.org
SOOVAC REOPENS
The LynLake gallery has reopened with a bang, hosting three separate exhibitions. The shows include “New Age Nostalgia,” featuring work about the Black experience and Black culture by mixed media collage painter Vitus Shell, and “Plates,” by Christopher Selleck, which combines photographic portraits of body builders with a small selection of cast ceramic weight plates as an entry point into an intersectional investigation of masculinity. Also on view is “Full Spectrum,” paintings by Chris Heidman and Lauren Krukowski.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, limited to six people at a time in the gallery
Where: SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 101
Cost: Free
Info: soovac.org