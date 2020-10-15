Getting out and staying in: Halloween puppet show and more

WITH NEW LIGHT

The Minneapolis Institute of Art unveils its new Himalayan and South and Southeast Asian galleries, revamped for the first time in 20 years. The redesigned galleries, organized by curator Pujan Gandhi, mix contemporary pieces with historical objects, like the 1,000-year-old Indian sculpture of Shiva Natraja and other pieces going back as far as the eighth century.

When: Opens Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: artsmia.org

