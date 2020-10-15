Getting out and staying in: Halloween puppet show and more

The weather might be getting a bit chillier, but events are still taking place outside for better social distancing and safety. Get out while you can to the Bakken Museum for some entertainment, or enjoy these other options.
GETTING OUT
BUG GIRL
Open Eye Theatre teams up with the Bakken Museum for an outdoor production of a Halloween treat, “Bug Girl.” Previously shown at the Southern Theatre as part of the Twin Cities Horror Festival, Liz Howls’ large-format puppet show takes inspiration from comic books and B-horror movies. It arrives at the Bakken for a six-night engagement on the museum’s green roof. In the play, a young girl is overtaken by a parasite and ends up growing wings, shrinking in size and developing powerful new abilities. Live music starts the show, which is recommended for teens and adults.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 15-Oct. 24
Where: Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave S.
Cost: $15
Info: openeyetheatre.org
STAND UP PRINTS
Contemporary printmakers are shown alongside trailblazing artists of the past, like Francisco Goya and Käthe Kollwitz, in an exhibition about how artists communicate social and political messages. Kara Walker and Jose Guadalupe Posada are also in the mix of artists, as are Twin Cities- based artists Kelsi Sharp and Bayou, aka Donald Thomas.
When: Friday, Oct. 23-Saturday, Nov. 21
Where: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St.
Cost: Free
Info: highpointprintmaking.org
BLACK FLEA MARKET
Black-owned businesses will be highlighted at this event, which is organized by Black State Fair founder and producer Destinee Shelby and her team at Baked LLC. Attendees will include Bratty Hair Creations, Kid Editionz and the dessert shop Strawberries ‘n Things, among other businesses.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 16-17
Where: Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St.
Cost: Free
Info: midtownglobalmarket.org
WITH NEW LIGHT
The Minneapolis Institute of Art unveils its new Himalayan and South and Southeast Asian galleries, revamped for the first time in 20 years. The redesigned galleries, organized by curator Pujan Gandhi, mix contemporary pieces with historical objects, like the 1,000-year-old Indian sculpture of Shiva Natraja and other pieces going back as far as the eighth century.
When: Opens Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: artsmia.org
STAYING IN
POSTERS FOR PARKS
The annual Posters for Parks show, put on by LoveMplsParks. org and People for Parks, is a lovely event that features posters inspired by the beauty of Minneapolis parks, with half of all proceeds going toward protecting and preserving the city’s park system. This year, the event is going virtual, due to COVID-19 precaution. During the Zoom event, you’ll have the chance to peruse 35 different limited-edition posters created by local artists and designers. There will be live music, courtesy of DJ King Otto, and a sneak peek into the process of creating the poster designs. You’ll be able to purchase a poster to either pick up or have shipped after the event.
When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: Zoom
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/postersforparks
JOURNEYS THROUGH THE RUSSIAN EMPIRE
At the beginning of the 20th century, before the formation of the Soviet Union, Russian photographer Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky began to document Imperial Russia. Using a new method of photography involving glass plates and color images, Prokudin-Gorsky captured the architecture and landscape of a country that was swiftly shifting due to industrialization, railroad construction and political change. In his book “Journeys through the Russian Empire: the Photographic Legacy of Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky,” author William Brumfield compares the early 20th-century photographer’s work to his own photographs of the same locations, revealing ways in which Russia’s aesthetic heritage has and has not changed and offering a discussion of nostalgia, memory and heritage. For this virtual event hosted by the Museum of Russian Art in Windom, Brumfield will talk about his work and discuss Prokudin-Gorsky’s images.
When: 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21
Where: Zoom
Cost: Free
Info: tmora.org
The festival turns 20 this year. Authors Kwame Alexander, Kate DiCamillo, Kao Kalia Yang and many more will be virtually present for three days of book and literature goodness.
When: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 15-17
Where: Crowdcast
Cost: Free
Info: twincitiesbookfestival.com