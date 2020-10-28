Getting out and staying in: ASI’s 90th and more

LEADERS OF THE MASSES: MEGA PAINTINGS FROM SOVIET UKRAINE

The massive paintings currently on view at the Museum of Russian Art in Windom envelop you with their grandeur. These huge, stately pieces feature a who’s who of Russian history. Lenin, Stalin and Khrushchev loom over the canvases in many of the works. In others, farmers, peasants and fisher folk are shown in larger-than-life scenes. It’s realism at an impressive, if somewhat intimidating, scale.

When: Through Sunday, Jan. 10

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: $13

Info: tmora.org