Getting out and staying in: ASI’s 90th and more

As temperatures get colder, there seem to be fewer and fewer outdoor entertainment options. We are all still figuring out the safest way to survive while keeping our spirits up. Here are a few ideas for visiting a museum with safety precautions, attending an outdoor event or catching up on virtual cultural events.
GETTING OUT
AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE
What a way to celebrate your 90th birthday. This year the American Swedish Institute planned a big celebration of its nine decades in the Twin Cities. Instead, they were shut down for months. Nonetheless, you can now visit its whimsical exhibition, “Extra/ordinary: The American Swedish Institute. At Play.” The show disperses childlike wonder into a featured display of objects from its permanent collection. Don’t forget to look up at the floating spoons in the Turnblad Mansion’s historic kitchen. Also on view is a lovely quilt show called “We Are the Story: We Who Believe in Freedom.” The quilts, created by the Women of Color Quilters Network, capture African American history and current struggles like the Black Lives Matter movement.https://www.asimn.org
When: Quilt show through Sunday, Nov. 1; Extra/ordinary through Sunday, Jan. 24.
Where: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave.
Cost: $12, $8 for seniors, $6 for ages 6-18, free for kids under 6
Info: asimn.org
LEADERS OF THE MASSES: MEGA PAINTINGS FROM SOVIET UKRAINE
The massive paintings currently on view at the Museum of Russian Art in Windom envelop you with their grandeur. These huge, stately pieces feature a who’s who of Russian history. Lenin, Stalin and Khrushchev loom over the canvases in many of the works. In others, farmers, peasants and fisher folk are shown in larger-than-life scenes. It’s realism at an impressive, if somewhat intimidating, scale.
When: Through Sunday, Jan. 10
Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.
Cost: $13
Info: tmora.org
FLORES OSCURAS HORROR SHOW
Xochi de la Luna serves as master of ceremony for this spooky night of music and performance, featuring Black, brown and Indigenous artists. There will be dance and poetry as well as music and comedy in this horror-themed variety show.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Nov. 1
Where: 2948 Chicago Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/floresoscuras
STAYING IN
LOST IN BERLIN
Linden Hills filmmaker Rod Martel has filmmaking in his genes, being the grandson of German American filmmaker Karl Freund, who did the cinematography for the classic film “Metropolis” and the “I Love Lucy” show. Martel got into filmmaking later in life and won awards for his 2013 documentary about his grandmother, who was murdered in the Holocaust. Bartel’s most recent film, “Lost in Berlin,” features his mother, who suffers from memory loss, and his own journey to find out about his family’s history. “Lost in Berlin” has been selected as the founder’s special pick for the Twin Cities Jewish Film Festival.
When: Through Sunday, Nov. 1
Where: Online
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/twincitiesjewishfilmfestival
NIKKI GIOVANNI VIRTUAL EVENT
As part of its Pen Pals series, the Hennepin County Library will highlight the work of poet Nikki Giovanni. Giovanni will appear virtually at this event and speak about her life and writing.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5
Where: Zoom
Cost: $45
Info: supporthclib.org/nikki-giovanni
STRIKE THEATER ONE-MINUTE FILM FESTIVAL
Strike Theater brings its all-new one-minute film festival to your home over three nights. Categories include best use of the word “collide,” best use of the color red and best use of peanut butter — in addition to audience winners and judge-awarded prizes. It will be goofy, surprising and fringe-y. Tune in!
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, Nov. 10-13
Where: Online
Cost: Free
Info: facebook.com/striketheatermpls