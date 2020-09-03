Staying in and going out: Monarch Festival and more

Whether it’s experiencing an arts and psychology lecture virtually, engaging in fun butterfly-related activities or watching dance online, there are many options for venturing out at a good social distance and experiencing culture and art while staying safe at home.
Staying in
MINNEAPOLIS MONARCH FESTIVAL
The Monarch Festival will take place virtually this year. Visit the website for bilingual, interactive activities and events featuring artist Lynette LaRue, Aztec dance group Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue and educational group Monarch Joint Venture.
When: Through Sept. 12
Where: Monarch’s website
Cost: Free
Info: monarchfestival.org
FIRES OF VARANASI
Ragamala Dance Company launches their season virtually with livestreamed excerpts of the company’s new work, “Fires of Varanasi,” set to premiere in 2021. The 45-minute program is part of Ragamala’s shift to digital platforms during the pandemic and features a pre-show cocktail tutorial by spirits expert Marco Zappio, a welcome by artistic directors Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparna Ramaswamy and a dance performed at the PAIKKA event space in St. Paul.
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16
Where: Give Lively
Cost: Free, $40 with hot Indian meal kit
Info: ragamaladance.org
HOW ART WORKS, A PSYCHOLOGICAL EXPLORATION
Ellen Winner, a professor of psychology at Boston College, chats about the psychology of art — what draws us to art, how it works on us emotionally — in a virtual lecture hosted by the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
When: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10
Where: Zoom
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/howartworks
Getting out
WORLD ROULETTE
Light Grey Art Lab is publishing a book all about world building, featuring artists from around the Twin Cities and the globe. The gallery, located in Whittier, is hosting a Kickstarter campaign as it works toward publishing the book. It also has images on view in the gallery. The exhibition includes black and white originals as well as framed prints from each artist. You can also see the works virtually via Light Grey’s online shop.
When: Through Sept. 28
Where: 118 E. 26th St.
Cost: Free
Info: lightgreyartlab.com
UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Frank Gaard is known for his recent portraiture work, but also for his flamboyant, sometimes shocking work from the 1980s that features an almost comic book, subversive aesthetic. With “Under the Influence,” the Minneapolis Institute of Art takes a look at Gaard’s early career in the height of the counterculture era. The exhibition includes his sketchbooks and his early prints and drawings, as well as a large-scale painting he made in 1975.
When: Through Nov. 29
Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: artsmia.org
BURN SOMETHING PUBLIC ART
It’s a zine that doubles as public art. The revolutionary Burn Something zine has a new project curated by fellows Gabby Coll and Adrienne Doyle. The work is located at Lake & Bloomington — the site of many protests following George Floyd’s killing — and claims space for artists building social connections and reclaiming narratives. The project features work by Genevieve DeLeon, Lane Eliyahu, Zola Ellen, Justice Jones, Lissa Karpeh, Katie Robinson and Kieran Myles-Andrés Tverbakk. Their work has been digitally enlarged, printed and adhered to wooden boards. You can also see images of the piece in the latest issue of the Burn Something zine.
When: Through the fall
Where: Lake & Bloomington
Cost: Free
Info: issuu.com/burnsomething