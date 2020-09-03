Staying in and going out: Monarch Festival and more

FIRES OF VARANASI

Ragamala Dance Company launches their season virtually with livestreamed excerpts of the company’s new work, “Fires of Varanasi,” set to premiere in 2021. The 45-minute program is part of Ragamala’s shift to digital platforms during the pandemic and features a pre-show cocktail tutorial by spirits expert Marco Zappio, a welcome by artistic directors Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparna Ramaswamy and a dance performed at the PAIKKA event space in St. Paul.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16

Where: Give Lively

Cost: Free, $40 with hot Indian meal kit

Info: ragamaladance.org