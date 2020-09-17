Getting out and staying in: lantern lighting and more

Six months into this pandemic thing, artists, presenters, galleries and institutions are still figuring out ways to navigate safety with our need to connect. Some events are virtual, some are in-person with social distance and some groups are taking a hybrid approach.

GETTING OUT

LANTERN LIGHTING CELEBRATION

Honor those who have passed on at Lakewood Cemetery’s annual Lantern Lighting Celebration. You’ll decorate a floating lantern and write a message to a lost loved one. It will later be set afloat in the cemetery’s Jo Pond. Take part in this beautiful ceremony that celebrates the beauty of Lakewood Cemetery while reflecting on loved ones and others who are no longer with us. Registration required.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18

Cost: Free admission; lanterns cost $5 in advance, $10 at the door

Where: Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave.

Info: lakewoodcemetery.org

GREENWAY GLOW ARTS FESTIVAL

The Midtown Greenway’s annual Greenway Glow Arts Festival is offering socially distant and virtual ways to experience the fun this year as artists create installations between Uptown and Longfellow/Seward along the Greenway. For the in-person festival, visit the installations for free, or sign up as a VIP to help support the Midtown Greenway Coalition — and get goodies like free appetizers at Krishna’s Delight, ice cream, beverages from Eastlake Craft Brewery and other swag.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Midtown Greenway

Cost: Free; VIP is $59 for adults, $39 for youth

Info: go.midtowngreenway.org/glow

THE PEOPLE’S POSTER

For its Third Thursday event this month, the Minneapolis Institute of Art is teaming up with The People’s Library, an artist collective centered around social justice, arts and education. The People’s Poster will feature a new design selected by an online vote, which will get a live screenprinting at the museum on Sept. 17. Pick up your own copy of the poster for free at the event. Registration required.

When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, September 17

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/peoples-poster

UPTOWN ART FAIR: ART HEALS MINI EVENT

Women’s boutique fashion store Local Motion creates a socially distant, scaled-down homage to the Uptown Art Fair with its upcoming Art Heals Mini Event. The shop will be hosting 12 local artists in its parking lot and inside its doors — limited to 20 people. It might not be the same as the Uptown Art Fair, but it’s a taste of local artists done with an eye toward safety.

When: 4-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27

Where: 2813 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $5 entrance fee, applicable to purchase

Info: localmotionboutique.com

STAYING IN

BRILLIANT COLORS OF GARY R. MELQUIST

Get a virtual tour of the colorful nature and animal paintings of Gary R. Melquist, an artist who didn’t start to paint until he was in his 60s, courtesy of the Hennepin Theatre Trust and Avivo ArtWorks. Melquist, an advocate for mental health issues, will talk about his art and the therapeutic benefits that practicing art has brought him.

When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20

Where: Hennepin Theatre Trust

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/GaryRMelquist

THE GOLDEN ERA OF FAKE NEWS

The Hennepin History Museum dives into a historical perspective on the concept of “fake news,” circa the 1800s, when conspiracy theories were rampant, snake oil salespeople hawked miracle cures and the partisan press thrived. Historian and filmmaker Alex Weston, a program associate at the Minnesota Historical Society, offers his take on this topic via Zoom.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Zoom

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/goldenerafakenews