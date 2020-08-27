Where the Wildlings are

Adults have few reasons to remember their middle school years — some may even actively choose to forget them. So when Megan Kaplan, founder of the nonprofit The Wildling, asked a roomful of adults at a late 2019 Story Jam to close their eyes and picture themselves as adolescents, it was met with nervous laughter.

“I want you to think about that person at that age,” she said. “Maybe you were feeling a little uncomfortable in your own skin. Maybe things were tumultuous. Maybe you weren’t sure where to turn and who to turn to.”

Kaplan then asked everyone to imagine a different type of middle school experience.

“Imagine a pair of hands at your back holding you there,” she continued. “Feel that. Feel that in this room. This is what we’ve taught these Wildlings, to have each other’s backs no matter what.”

The mood in the room shifted from nervous to surprised, perhaps because feeling like someone has your back is not a common middle school experience. That, according to Kaplan, is why she started The Wildling, a nonprofit organization that facilitates storytelling workshops for middle schoolers.

During the pandemic, the group has moved its curriculum to Google Classroom, but the mission is the same. To Kaplan, who started the The Wildling out of her Linden Hills home in 2018, it is a lifeline she wishes she had as a middle schooler.