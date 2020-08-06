Staying in and getting out

MINNESOTA FRINGE VIRTUAL FESTIVAL

In light of the Minnesota Fringe Festival not being able to take place in person this year, the organization is taking things virtual, with over a week of digital entertainment coming to your screen. The festival has two parts. First, there’s the Nightly Fringe, featuring live 30-minute shows broadcast from artists’ homes — showcasing the Bollywood sensibility of South Asian Arts and Theater House, the dry humor of Sam Landman and the swinging tunes of singer Leslie Vincent. There’s also the Digital Hub, which requires a $5 Fringe button. That includes both pre-recorded shows and also live performances, like Maximum Verbosity’s “On the Concept of Irony (with No Reference to Socrates).” Hey, everything is a little different right now, but this is a chance to get a taste of the Fringe in a slightly different format, while also supporting the organization so it can come back next year better than ever.

When: Through Aug. 9

Platform: Various, see website

Cost: Free and $5 for Fringe button

Info: minnesotafringe.org