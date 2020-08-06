Staying in and getting out

There are so many ways that artists and culture bearers are adapting in this changing world we live in — whether it’s shifting programming to online, adjusting in-person events to be socially distanced or pushing the conversation toward systemic racism.
STAYING IN
TELL ME YOUR NAMES AND I WILL TESTIFY
Writer Carolyn Holbrook’s new collection reckons with the celebrated author’s life circumstances, through trauma, joy, pain and joy. Holbrook’s granddaughters will read sections of the book, and then Holbrook will participate in a Q&A session with Pamela Fletcher Bush and Artika Tyner.
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12
Platform: Zoom
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/carolyn-holbrook
MINNESOTA FRINGE VIRTUAL FESTIVAL
In light of the Minnesota Fringe Festival not being able to take place in person this year, the organization is taking things virtual, with over a week of digital entertainment coming to your screen. The festival has two parts. First, there’s the Nightly Fringe, featuring live 30-minute shows broadcast from artists’ homes — showcasing the Bollywood sensibility of South Asian Arts and Theater House, the dry humor of Sam Landman and the swinging tunes of singer Leslie Vincent. There’s also the Digital Hub, which requires a $5 Fringe button. That includes both pre-recorded shows and also live performances, like Maximum Verbosity’s “On the Concept of Irony (with No Reference to Socrates).” Hey, everything is a little different right now, but this is a chance to get a taste of the Fringe in a slightly different format, while also supporting the organization so it can come back next year better than ever.
When: Through Aug. 9
Platform: Various, see website
Cost: Free and $5 for Fringe button
Info: minnesotafringe.org
BLACK WOMEN’S VOICES PANEL DISCUSSION
The day after George Floyd was killed, Stephanie Glaros, founder and executive director of Humans of Minneapolis, an online platform that features photographs and stories of people in Minneapolis, knew she needed to push toward racial justice. After reaching out to local advocate Felicia Hamilton Clark, a new program was born. Called Black Women’s Voices, it’s a chance to take a deep dive into the pressing issues of the day, led by a panel of Black women.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12
Platform: Facebook
Cost: Free
Info: facebook.com/humansofmpls
RHYTHMICALLY SPEAKING, THE COHORT: FROM HOME!
Rhythmically Speaking generally hosts their annual production featuring jazz and social dance forms at the Southern Theater each year. Because of the pandemic, that production has been postponed to May 2021, but you can see a sneak peek virtually through Zoom. The live online event features snippets of the works that will be shown next spring, in addition to live improvisations by Rhythmically Speaking dancers.
When: 7-9:30 Friday, Aug. 14
Platform: Zoom
Cost: $20-$24
Info: rhythmicallyspeakingdance.org
GETTING OUT
NEW WORLD NIGHT MARKET
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7
Cost: Free
Where: Courtyard next to Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave.
Info: tinyurl.com/new-world-art
BAKKEN MUSEUM
The Bakken Museum, on the west side of Bde Maka Ska, has, like many of our local museums, re-opened to the public, with COVID-era precautions in place. Visit the space to see its new renovations, which include a new entrance and lobby. The new space looks fantastic, seamlessly connecting the historic building with the natural landscape.
When: By appointment, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Where: 3537 Zenith Ave. S.
Cost: $5
Info: thebakken.org