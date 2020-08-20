Getting out and staying in: Missing the Fair

Normally the end of August and the beginning of September is when we all head to the State Fair. Sadly, that ain’t happening this year, and the drive-through food parade sold out immediately. While we grieve, here are a few other options for getting out or staying in while being connected as the summer comes to its close.
GETTING OUT
SOCIAL DISTANCE SIDEWALK CONCERTS
Bring a mask and a chair and get prepared to sit with social distance as you enjoy local musicians in an event put together by the Everett & Charlie gallery in Linden Hills. Find a spot in the patio at Harriet Brasserie (with a reservation) or head over to Everett & Charlie to enjoy the experience. You might as well take advantage of the warm summer days to get some art and culture because let’s be real here — this is going to be a long winter without indoor performance experiences.
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through September
Where: Everett & Charlie, 2720 W. 43rd St.
Cost: Free
Info: everettandcharlie.com
SHINE A LIGHT
Designers from the Jungle Theater and Catalyst Arts will be adding some luminous art to Lake & Lyndale for this event aimed at lifting spirits. Among the designers are folks who had been contracted to work in the Jungle’s 2019/20 season. They include Sarah Bahr, Chelsea M. Warren, Mina Kinukawa, Michael Murnane, Karin Olson and Bayou from Catalyst Arts. During the day, take a peek at the large lobby windows installations. Then at night, you’ll be able to see the projected designs on the north side of the building. Of course, be mindful of social distancing.
When: Projections on view 9-11 p.m. Aug. 20-31
Where: The Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: jungletheater.org
STAYING IN
VIRTUAL SOUND FOR SILENTS
The Walker Art Center is taking its annual hillside film and music festival to your screen with Virtual Sound for Silents. Get a taste of experimental films paired with new scores created by local sound artists like Beatrix*Jar, Lady Midnight, Dameun Maurice Strange and more.
When: Aug. 20-Sept. 8
Where: Walker website
Cost: Free
Info: tinyurl.com/sound-4-silents
BLACK FUTURES WITH OUR BLACK SISTERS
For the latest Black Table Arts virtual event, Keno Evol brings in Black male artists to talk about Black feminist futures in the context of Black Lives Matter. Evol is joined by the multi-talented Joe Davis and Antonio Duke for the discussion.