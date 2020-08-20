Getting out and staying in: Missing the Fair

SOCIAL DISTANCE SIDEWALK CONCERTS

Bring a mask and a chair and get prepared to sit with social distance as you enjoy local musicians in an event put together by the Everett & Charlie gallery in Linden Hills. Find a spot in the patio at Harriet Brasserie (with a reservation) or head over to Everett & Charlie to enjoy the experience. You might as well take advantage of the warm summer days to get some art and culture because let’s be real here — this is going to be a long winter without indoor performance experiences.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through September

Where: Everett & Charlie, 2720 W. 43rd St.

Cost: Free

Info: everettandcharlie.com

SHINE A LIGHT