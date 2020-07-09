Community calendar: staying in vs. getting out

We may have a long way to go yet before the coronavirus pandemic passes, but we are seeing some opening up of events, especially ones in outdoor spaces and galleries, where you might feel comfortable stopping for a short time to check out the art while practicing social distancing. If you don’t yet feel comfortable attending an event, never fear: There are still plenty of virtual options available by Twin Cities artists and scene makers. Ultimately, we are all trying to figure this out: How do we stay safe and keep our loved ones safe, while still finding ways to connect and share through art and community? What does that look like? See below for a few ideas.

STAYING IN