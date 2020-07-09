Community calendar: staying in vs. getting out

We may have a long way to go yet before the coronavirus pandemic passes, but we are seeing some opening up of events, especially ones in outdoor spaces and galleries, where you might feel comfortable stopping for a short time to check out the art while practicing social distancing. If you don’t yet feel comfortable attending an event, never fear: There are still plenty of virtual options available by Twin Cities artists and scene makers. Ultimately, we are all trying to figure this out: How do we stay safe and keep our loved ones safe, while still finding ways to connect and share through art and community? What does that look like? See below for a few ideas.
STAYING IN
FROGLEG
Get ready for an eclectic mix of rock, bluegrass, Caribbean jazz and more when Frogleg takes over HookStream, the Hook & Ladder’s livestream series. Though we can’t do indoor music events yet, the livestream method is one way to get a taste of the great music groups here in the Twin Cities. Advance registration required.
When: 9-11 p.m. Saturday, July 11
Cost: $10
BLOOMING SEASON: ISOLATION, YEARNING & LOVE
It may still be quite a while before we get to attend indoor music concerts again, so until then, it’s a relief that places like the Cedar Cultural Center are doing the work to bring engaging content to audiences
over the internet. In “Rebecca Nichloson: Blooming Season: Isolation, Yearning & Love,” Nichloson brings her earthy vocals to the Cedar’s livestream series. Nichloson debuted her piece “Multicolored Musings: Jewels of Love, Loss & Triumph” back in February. A charismatic and hypnotizing performer, she wraps her listener in a spell. With her new work, she explores the notion of creating during a time of social, political and physical change.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16
Cost: Free
SUMMER BOOK READ
Take a deep dive into Austin Channing Brown’s “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness.” With the horrifying police killing of George Floyd sparking a national conversation on race, now is an apt time to grapple with the ideas Channing Brown discusses in this important book. It’s hosted by Gathered at Five, a program of Westminster Church.
When: 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15
Cost: Free, $20 with book
Info: westminstermpls.org/event/summer-book-read-with-gathered-at-five/all/
STORY CLUB MINNEAPOLIS
Amy Salloway and her band of storytellers won’t be hitting the stage at the Bryant-Lake Bowl, their usual spot, but will instead reach you through Zoom. It’s the same delicious storytelling content, delivered from a safe distance. Salloway has a great ear for good storytellers, who bring the sad, funny, painfully embarrassing and poignant together.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16
Info: tinyurl.com/story-club-mpls
GETTING OUT
JODI REEB: PAINTING AS SCULPTURE
Artist Jodi Reeb creates sculptural paintings made up of circles, seeds and biomorphic forms. Unable to teach painting workshops because of the pandemic, she spent time in the studio, coming up with these works, her most three-dimensional paintings yet. Hand sanitizer will be available as you stop by to visit the gallery.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday- Friday; Opening reception, 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 10
Where: Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N.
Cost: Free
Info: trafficzoneart.com
MUSIC AT FRANCONIA
For an out-of-town adventure, Franconia Sculpture Park awaits. This summer, the outdoor arts center has been experimenting with socially distanced events, including film screenings and now a music concert. Arrive early, in order to have time to walk around the vast park filled with contemporary sculptures, then find a socially distant spot for music listening throughout the afternoon. Matt Hannah, King Wilkie’s Dream and Pleasure Horse make up a folk lineup.
When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 11
Where: Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer
Cost: $5 for parking
Info: franconia.org
ARTEPILS
Because of state guidelines regarding COVID-19, Utepils Brewing is breaking up its Artepils event into two days, featuring artists, musicians and beer. This entirely outdoor ticketed event features different bands playing on Friday and Saturday, with artist booths spread out around the space.
When: 2-11 p.m. Friday, July 17; noon-11 p.m. Saturday, July 18
Where: Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N.
Cost: $20
Info: tinyurl.com/artepils