Community calendar: Getting out and staying in

It’s been a rough four months for art lovers, with museums and galleries shut down because of the pandemic. Now, here we are in July and, slowly, art spaces are starting to open up — cautiously, and with lots of social distancing. Here’s a guide for folks who have been hungry for a bit of aesthetic stimulation. For folks who are still staying at home, we also have a couple of online streaming options you may find enticing.
GETTING OUT
WALKER ART CENTER
The Walker opens its doors once again, by appointment. Among the things to see is a new exhibition called “Don’t Let This Be Easy,” which highlights female artists over the past 50 years. It is presented in collaboration with the Feminist Art Coalition, a national platform that partners with arts institutions to infuse new feminist frameworks. How can an exhibition be a form of self-critique by an institution? See work by Andrea Carlson, Christina Quarles, Kaari Upson and others to find out.
When: July 30, 2020, to July 4, 2021
Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place
Cost: $15
Info: walkerart.org
HAIR + NAILS GALLERY
You have the choice of outdoor and/or indoor experiences at Hair + Nails Gallery. Since mid-June the gallery has been showing revolutionary Black queer moving image work curated by New York-based artist Cameron Downey out in the yard. That installation continues, while local artists Joe Sinness and Daniel Luedtke, of the band Gay Beast, show their radical erotic work inside the gallery space.
When: Opening reception, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 25; Gallery open 2-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (and by appointment) through Aug. 22.
Where: 2222 1/2 E. 35th St.
Cost: Free
Info: hairandnailsart.com
MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART
Mia is opening up with limited hours, special hours for older people and tickets required. You’ll need to sign up for a time and wear a mask. The coat check is closed.
When: 10 a.m-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, timed tickets required
Where: 2400 3rd Ave. S.
Cost: Free
Info: artsmia.org
WEINSTEIN HAMMONS GALLERY
The gallery has two exhibitions on view, by appointment. The first is Paulo Ventura’s “Pandemic Diaries,” a dreamlike exploration of the Italian artist’s experience in quarantine. The gallery has shown Ventura’s work previously, showcasing his offbeat sense of humor and sense of beauty in bleakness. Also on view is the portfolio of Gordon Parks’ photography, “I Am You,” created in 2017, which highlights Parks’ work in relation to the American Civil Rights Movement.
When: By appointment
Where: 908 W. 46th St.
Cost: Free
Info: weinsteinhammons.com
GALLERY 360
Currently on view at the gallery is “Indigo Skies” by Katie Clymer, who uses India Ink to create ethereal landscapes. Also see work by Douglas Clement, Amy Ballinger and Brendan Kramp.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: 3011 W. 50th St.
Cost: Free
Info: gallery360mpls.com
STAYING IN
ARENA DANCES: DINE-N-DANCE
While museums and galleries are opening up, it may be a while before we get to see much live dance. Luckily, streaming performance is a thing. With Dine-n-Dance, Arena Dances pairs delectable bites and concert dance with their innovative virtual hangout. The evening includes three American dishes delivered to your door from the restaurant Smith & Porter while you stream Arena Dances’ 2016 performance of “Anthem” via Zoom. A Q&A with choreographer Mathew Janczewski follows the performance.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23
Cost: $35
Info: facebook.com/arenadances
CHASE BARNEY AT SOOVAC
Barney’s exhibition, “Too Much of a Good Thing is Wonderful,” features sculpture ceramic work highlighting Barney’s own sense of identity through nostalgia and glamour. Barney will offer a virtual tour of the exhibition and speak with his mentor, artist Pao Her, for the online event.
When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, July 26