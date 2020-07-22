Community calendar: Getting out and staying in

GETTING OUT

WALKER ART CENTER

The Walker opens its doors once again, by appointment. Among the things to see is a new exhibition called “Don’t Let This Be Easy,” which highlights female artists over the past 50 years. It is presented in collaboration with the Feminist Art Coalition, a national platform that partners with arts institutions to infuse new feminist frameworks. How can an exhibition be a form of self-critique by an institution? See work by Andrea Carlson, Christina Quarles, Kaari Upson and others to find out.

When: July 30, 2020, to July 4, 2021

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: $15

Info: walkerart.org

HAIR + NAILS GALLERY

You have the choice of outdoor and/or indoor experiences at Hair + Nails Gallery. Since mid-June the gallery has been showing revolutionary Black queer moving image work curated by New York-based artist Cameron Downey out in the yard. That installation continues, while local artists Joe Sinness and Daniel Luedtke, of the band Gay Beast, show their radical erotic work inside the gallery space.

When: Opening reception, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 25; Gallery open 2-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (and by appointment) through Aug. 22.

Where: 2222 1/2 E. 35th St.

Cost: Free

Info: hairandnailsart.com