Pride at Mia and more

Southwest Minneapolis, it’s been a wild ride. After months of social distancing, the stay-at-home orders began to lift just as the tragedy of George Floyd’s horrific killing at the hands of police took place. Protests and unrest followed, as did clean-up efforts and mutual aid projects, not to mention patio seating at local restaurants. Things here in the Twin Cities are not as intense as they were at the end of May and the first week of June. The stay-at-home guidelines have been relaxed, the weather is nice, but we still can’t quite do all of the things we once could. The safest bet for arts and entertainment continues to be what you can experience at home. Here are our picks this week for you to check out in between your walks around the neighborhood.

Virtual Third Thursday: Pride Pride is here, and the Minneapolis Institute of Art is ready to celebrate. For this month’s Virtual Third Thursday event, Mia honors the legacy of Stonewall activist Marsha P. Johnson, an integral figure in the Stonewall uprising, as well as other Black trans activists in history and today. The Zoom event includes the premiere of the Tretter Trans Oral History Project’s podcast “Transcripts,” which features Andrea Jenkins, the activist and City Council vice president; Diamond Stylz, the executive director of Black Transwomen, Inc; LaSaia Wade, the founder of Brave Space Alliance; and Myrl Beam, a fellow for the Tretter project and a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University. The podcast is a chance to take a deep look at Black trans activism from history and how that work continues in the struggle today. When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25 Info: tinyurl.com/mia-transcripts Tour the Museum of Russian Art Even after the Museum of Russian Art reopens on June 29, you can still take a virtual tour. On TMORA’s website, you can click on both high- resolution photographs and a 360-degree tour of art that was on view in 2016 and 2017. The tour includes an exhibition of late-19th-century/early- 20th-century jewelry, countryside paintings by Valerian Formozov, a collection of etchings and lithographs and a holiday exhibition. Info: tmora.org Kids at the Virtual Castle: Sigrid and the Dragon Harp, bowed lyre, and Swedish bagpipe player and singer Anna Rynefors takes you and your family on a Viking journey during this Zoom performance through the American Swedish Institute. Immerse yourself in tales of dragons and bravery as Rynefors shares the legend of Sigrid. In 2005, Rynefors became the first female riksspelman (a Swedish classification of folk music mastery) on the Swedish bagpipe. Enjoy her brilliant musicianship through storytelling and imagination. When: 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 26 Info: tinyurl.com/sigrid-dragon Somali Independence Day Celebration This year’s Somali Independence Day Celebration takes place online, with virtual performances by local Somali artists. There will be speakers, artists, spoken word performers and much more. In times like these, even when it’s impossible for large in-person gatherings to take place, virtual spaces are ways to bring communities together and celebrate history, culture and artmaking. When: Noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 Info: facebook.com/Somaliweekmn Books & Bars: ‘Circe’ by Madeline Miller It’s Books & Bars where the bar in question is at your own home. The Books & Bars book discussion series teams up with Friends of the St. Paul Public Library to take on one of the “it” books of the summer, “Circe” by Madeline Miller. Circe, the daughter of Helios, is a troublemaking practitioner of witchcraft stuck between the worlds of gods and humans. She was often portrayed as an antagonist in Homer’s stories, but Miller gives Circe a new look and some fresh empathy. Grab your beverage of choice as moderator Jeff Kamin leads a lively discussion about this fresh fictional take on Greek mythology. When: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 Info: booksandbars.com (pre-registration required)