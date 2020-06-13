Focus

Portrait of an uprising

Updated: June 11, 2020 - 1:30 pm
Lewis Jallahcole
Lewis Jallahcole gives an impromptu sermon at 38th & Chicago, where George Floyd was choked to death by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25
Jose Dominguez paints a storefront in the Wedge
Protesters on 38th Street the day after Floyd was killed
Antione Jenkins and Josh Browne
Antione Jenkins and Josh Browne paint a tanker truck barreling into a crowd of protesters four days after they ran from the truck on I-35W

 

A close-up of Josh Browne painting
A close-up of Josh Browne painting the side of the Hennepin Avenue Spyhouse

 

A mural painted by students
A mural painted by students from Hopkins’ PiM Arts High School outside Calhoun Square

 

Protesters on the median of I-35W
Protesters on the median of I-35W watch the truck’s approach on May 31