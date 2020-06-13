Focus Portrait of an uprising Southwest Journal / editor@mnpubs.com June 13, 2020 Updated: June 11, 2020 - 1:30 pm Lewis Jallahcole gives an impromptu sermon at 38th & Chicago, where George Floyd was choked to death by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25 Jose Dominguez paints a storefront in the Wedge Protesters on 38th Street the day after Floyd was killed Antione Jenkins and Josh Browne paint a tanker truck barreling into a crowd of protesters four days after they ran from the truck on I-35W A close-up of Josh Browne painting the side of the Hennepin Avenue Spyhouse A mural painted by students from Hopkins’ PiM Arts High School outside Calhoun Square Protesters on the median of I-35W watch the truck’s approach on May 31 Tweets by @SWjournal