Funding the fight for racial justice

Pillsbury United Communities

After the killing of George Floyd, Pillsbury United Communities came out with a strong statement of solidarity with those who demanded justice for George Floyd, both through charges and ongoing policy changes.

PUC does the work of racial equity through its group of nonprofit programs around the Twin Cities. At Pillsbury House + Theatre, located a few blocks from where George Floyd was killed, Pillsbury House works at the intersection of art and community, using theater and artistic practices to open up dialogues around social justice. Meanwhile Pillsbury’s radio station, KRSM, and North Side newspaper, North News, both amplify voices of color.

Where to donate: pillsburyunited.org/donate