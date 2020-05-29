Stay In Guide: Prince Digital Drag Brunch, When Home Won’t Let You Stay exhibit and more

Prince Digital Drag Brunch

One of the hottest trends in this brave new world we are living in is the Zoom brunch, a kind of bring- your-own-mimosa activity in which you engage over your phone or computer. And brunch master Flip Phone has got you covered with a Drag Brunch featuring local performers who are bringing their talents to your personal home screen. “Prince. The Legend” will get you in the mood for Pride, which is taking a little bit of a different form this year.

When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, June 7

Cost: Donations to @FlipPhone and individual performers via Venmo

How to watch: tinyurl.com/prince-drag-brunch, twitch.tv/FlipPhoneEvents