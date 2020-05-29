Stay In Guide: Prince Digital Drag Brunch, When Home Won’t Let You Stay exhibit and more

How is everybody holding up? Yeah, same. Entertainment is such a weird deal right now, as we try to act like everything is normal while watching plays and live music from our computers. All the rules have changed, artists are trying to figure it out and everybody is just kind of making things up as they go. There have been some flops, some moments of cathartic release, silliness and joy all at once. And yes, we hope that one day things will go back to “normal,” but in the meantime the Southwest Journal has culled the virtual options to offer you an array of artsy things to see and hear from local artists and institutions.
Prince Digital Drag Brunch
One of the hottest trends in this brave new world we are living in is the Zoom brunch, a kind of bring- your-own-mimosa activity in which you engage over your phone or computer. And brunch master Flip Phone has got you covered with a Drag Brunch featuring local performers who are bringing their talents to your personal home screen. “Prince. The Legend” will get you in the mood for Pride, which is taking a little bit of a different form this year.
When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, June 7
Cost: Donations to @FlipPhone and individual performers via Venmo
How to watch: tinyurl.com/prince-drag-brunch, twitch.tv/FlipPhoneEvents
Drag Story Hour
Old Man Zimmer, Doña Pepa and DJ Sid Sity, otherwise known as performers Emily Zimmer, Pedro Pablo Lander and Siddeeqah Shabazz, will bring a smile to your face during the next Free First Saturday, which you can find on the Walker Art Center website.
When: Saturday, June 6 Cost: Free
Info: walkerart.org
When Home Won’t Let You Stay
Experience the traveling exhibition, “When Home Won’t Let You Stay,” from your home via the Minneapolis Institute of Arts’ Vimeo page. First premiered at the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, the exhibition opened at Mia on Feb. 23, but its run was cut short by the pandemic. The show grapples with questions of forced migration and colonization, finding the links between the two. Now, you can take a look at the works in curated videos about several pieces, including Reena Saini Kallat’s map tapestry, called “Woven Chronicle,” and Do Ho Suh’s translucent architecture installation, “Hub-1, Entrance, 260-7, Sungbook-Dong, Sungboo-Ku, Seoul, Korea,” in addition to works by Ai Weiwei, Postcommodity and the Twin Cities’ own CarryOn Homes. If you weren’t able to make it to the museum before the pandemic, this is a safe and distant way to get a close view of a number of the show’s highlights.
Greta Ruth
Experimental folk singer/songwriter Greta Ruth, who lives in the Northrop neighborhood, shares
her ethereal voice and finger-style guitar with her recently released single “Night Gets Cold.” The accompanying quarantine-created music video by Zach Waldon, made entirely during the stay-at-home order, is as surreal as you might expect.
Where: YouTube and Bandcamp
How to watch: tinyurl.com/greta-youtube, tinyurl.com/greta-bandcamp
Huge Theater
LynLake’s HUGE Theater is getting into the virtual comedy scene with a bunch of different comedy and theater options online. Join in as Twin Cities comics find out how to survive through laughter during these strange and difficult times. Shows to check out include Toaster! An Online Improv Show hosted by Jill Bernard (pictured), as well as other options.
When: Toaster is 6 p.m. Sundays; check Facebook for other show schedules
Cost: Free
Where: YouTube
How to watch: tinyurl.com/huge-improv