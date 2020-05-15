Stay In Guide: Brave New Workshop, Leslie Vincent and more

Southwest Minneapolis, you are doing a great job! Yes, it is really tough to stay home. We all miss our friends. We miss going to concerts, we miss hugs, we miss going to plays, we miss all of it. Just keep reminding yourself that you are helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus by staying home if you’re able. In the meantime, here are a few items to keep you engaged and entertained.
Carolyn Brunelle and Thomas Paquette at Groveland Gallery
While you can’t visit Groveland Gallery in person, your laptop or mobile device provides a portal to Minneapolis artist Carolyn Brunelle’s vivid paintings displayed in an online exhibition called “Transformations.” Brunelle’s career spans 30 years, and she’s exhibited her work in private and corporate settings. In her new body of work, Brunelle cloaks birds, dancers and other figures into lively abstract forms, using a technique of using layers and textures with paint. Also at Groveland, view the work of artist Thomas Paquette, who is originally from Minneapolis and now lives in Pennsylvania. Paquette’s moody landscapes capture the feeling of the outdoors and the emotions one has being in nature.
When: Through Sunday, May 31
How to view: Groveland Gallery website
Info: grovelandgallery.com
We the People
Catch up on local issues with former Minneapolis Public Schools board member Catherine Shreves, host of “We the People,” a podcast series produced by the League of Women Voters. The series began as a public access TV show and has now been converted into podcasts, with video editions as well. In the series, Shreves gets into the nitty gritty about policy with local leaders like Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff, Karen Moe, from the city’s Neighborhood and Community Relations department, and John Gordon, from the Minnesota ACLU.
When: Ongoing
How to view: League of Women Voters Minneapolis website
Info: lwvmpls.org/we-the-people-program
Leslie Vincent: New album and weekly ukulele show
Leslie Vincent made her way to Minneapolis back in 2013, when she was hired by the National Theatre for Children. Living in the Whittier neighborhood at the time, she fell in love with the city, and decided to stay. Both an actor and a singer, Vincent has recently released a jazz album, called These Foolish Things, featuring her sparkling voice paired with a zippy band as accompaniment. It’s available on Soundcloud, where you can purchase your own copy. Vincent performs live once a week, a mix of original tunes and covers, with her trusty ukulele. She also takes requests.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
How to view: Facebook for Ukulele show, Soundcloud for the album
Info: tinyurl.com/ukulele-show, tinyurl.com/vincent-album
The Brave New Workshop Goes Viral
The world is upside down right now, and sometimes you just need to laugh. Thankfully, Brave New Workshop is bringing the laughs to you with its digital series, streamed from the performers’ own homes. Let the funny folks from Brave New Workshop relieve stress and give you a bit of entertainment.
When: 8 p.m. Saturdays
How to view: Facebook, YouTube or BNW’s website
Info: bravenewworkshop.com/theatre/viral
Virtual Third Thursday: Self-Care
In a time as stressful as a global pandemic, you really need to take steps for self-care. Luckily, the Funny Asian Women Kollective (FAWK) is here to help. For the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s Virtual Third Thursday, the comedy group will be chatting about how humor, family and solidarity will help you get through this surreal time. FAWK takes a no-holds-barred approach to laughs, unafraid to take on political and social topics with a huge amount of heart.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21
How to view: Zoom