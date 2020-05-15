Stay In Guide: Brave New Workshop, Leslie Vincent and more

Southwest Minneapolis, you are doing a great job! Yes, it is really tough to stay home. We all miss our friends. We miss going to concerts, we miss hugs, we miss going to plays, we miss all of it. Just keep reminding yourself that you are helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus by staying home if you’re able. In the meantime, here are a few items to keep you engaged and entertained.

Carolyn Brunelle and Thomas Paquette at Groveland Gallery

While you can’t visit Groveland Gallery in person, your laptop or mobile device provides a portal to Minneapolis artist Carolyn Brunelle’s vivid paintings displayed in an online exhibition called “Transformations.” Brunelle’s career spans 30 years, and she’s exhibited her work in private and corporate settings. In her new body of work, Brunelle cloaks birds, dancers and other figures into lively abstract forms, using a technique of using layers and textures with paint. Also at Groveland, view the work of artist Thomas Paquette, who is originally from Minneapolis and now lives in Pennsylvania. Paquette’s moody landscapes capture the feeling of the outdoors and the emotions one has being in nature.

When: Through Sunday, May 31

How to view: Groveland Gallery website

Info: grovelandgallery.com

We the People

Catch up on local issues with former Minneapolis Public Schools board member Catherine Shreves, host of “We the People,” a podcast series produced by the League of Women Voters. The series began as a public access TV show and has now been converted into podcasts, with video editions as well. In the series, Shreves gets into the nitty gritty about policy with local leaders like Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff, Karen Moe, from the city’s Neighborhood and Community Relations department, and John Gordon, from the Minnesota ACLU.

When: Ongoing

How to view: League of Women Voters Minneapolis website

Info: lwvmpls.org/we-the-people-program

Leslie Vincent: New album and weekly ukulele show

Leslie Vincent made her way to Minneapolis back in 2013, when she was hired by the National Theatre for Children. Living in the Whittier neighborhood at the time, she fell in love with the city, and decided to stay. Both an actor and a singer, Vincent has recently released a jazz album, called These Foolish Things, featuring her sparkling voice paired with a zippy band as accompaniment. It’s available on Soundcloud, where you can purchase your own copy. Vincent performs live once a week, a mix of original tunes and covers, with her trusty ukulele. She also takes requests.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

How to view: Facebook for Ukulele show, Soundcloud for the album

Info: tinyurl.com/ukulele-show, tinyurl.com/vincent-album

The Brave New Workshop Goes Viral

The world is upside down right now, and sometimes you just need to laugh. Thankfully, Brave New Workshop is bringing the laughs to you with its digital series, streamed from the performers’ own homes. Let the funny folks from Brave New Workshop relieve stress and give you a bit of entertainment.

When: 8 p.m. Saturdays

How to view: Facebook, YouTube or BNW’s website

Info: bravenewworkshop.com/theatre/viral

Virtual Third Thursday: Self-Care

In a time as stressful as a global pandemic, you really need to take steps for self-care. Luckily, the Funny Asian Women Kollective (FAWK) is here to help. For the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s Virtual Third Thursday, the comedy group will be chatting about how humor, family and solidarity will help you get through this surreal time. FAWK takes a no-holds-barred approach to laughs, unafraid to take on political and social topics with a huge amount of heart.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21

How to view: Zoom

Info: new.artsmia.org/event/third-thursday-self-care