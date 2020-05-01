Stay In Guide: Pandemic Posters By Labor Camp, Seven Deadly Sins and More

In the spirit of social distancing, our regular Get Out Guide feature is turning into a Stay In Guide. We’re offering some great ideas for fun, entertainment and community, while staying safe at home.

Pandemic Posters By Labor Camp

Fulton artist Piotr Szyhalski, known as Labor Camp, has been busy during this pandemic making political posters about COVID-19. These incisive works draw on the aesthetics of propaganda to look at the negotiations of power, money and greed during times of crisis. Szyhalski, an assistant professor at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, initially found seven sheets of paper in his basement, which inspired him to begin drawing these intriguing works. He found additional pieces of paper in his basement and got help acquiring extra ink from a friend. “It was like a scene from a movie,” he says. “The fellow left a bottle of ink in one of the Little Libraries and told me where to go for pickup — like a clandestine spy operation!” Szyhalski has continued creating and posting a poster each day since March 24. It’s a great way to get a daily dose of truth-telling.

Where: Instagram and Facebook

Cost: Free

Info: instagram.com/laborcamp

Date Night with Red Wagon Pizza

and Arena Dances

Red Wagon Pizza in Armatage is partnering with Arena Dances for an evening of contemporary dance accompanied by pizza. The event includes a 14-inch pie for two, a full-sized Caesar salad and a link and password to a streaming presentation of Arena Dances’ 2018 performance of “Picturing That Day.” It’s a chance to support a local business and an arts nonprofit during a time when both have been financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When: Thursday, April 30

Cost: $35

Info: arenadances.org/date-night

Seven Deadly Sins Soiree

The Twin Cities Horror Festival had to cancel its 2020 season this year, but they’ve rallied together to put together some frightful entertainment as a fundraiser. The Seven Deadly Sins Soiree, hosted by funny performers Lauren Anderson, Mike Fotis and Ryan Lear, will feature local artists performing around themes of lust, envy, greed, wrath, sloth and pride, plus more surprise sinful delights.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 1

Where: Streaming on Facebook

Cost: Donations, tinyurl.com/deadly-soiree

Info: tchorrorfestival.com, facebook.com/TwinCitiesHorrorFestival

Yay

As part of SooVAC’s online programing, the LynLake area gallery will be featuring artist Alejandro (Junyao) Zhang, who was recently featured in SooVAC’s Untitled 16 exhibition. In YAY, Zhang will reveal a series of performances that navigate issues of identity, connection and public and private space. In addition to Zhang’s performances, SooVAC is running an ongoing art market featuring local artists with works for sale.

When: Wednesday, May 6

Cost: Free

Info: soovac.org and instagram/soovac

Ahnali Tran at Creating Change Gallery

There’s a new gallery in town, called the Creating Change Gallery, launched by the John and Denise Graves Foundation. Led by Kyrra Rankine from the Graves Foundation, along with artist and educator Ryan Stopera, the gallery is meant to support emerging artists in Minneapolis. The first artist being presented at the gallery is Ahnali Tran, whose work investigates ways to heal intergenerational trauma. The virtual opening of Tran’s exhibition will be livestreamed with music as well as a Q&A session.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 8

Where: Instagram

Cost: Free

Info: jdgravesfoundation.org and instagram.com/creatingchangegallery

Free First Saturday at Home

For the first time, the Walker Art Center brings its Free First Saturday to your computer or mobile device, with performances and workshops themed around connecting to family and friends through artmaking.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2

Cost: Free

Info: walkerart.org

#WeaveTogether

Marnita’s Table, an organization based in Uptown aimed at reducing disparities and facilitating cross-cultural conversations, has gone online to get people to come together during this time of crisis. One host is the Backpocket Podcast, which will co-present “Too Soon? Comedy in Crisis.” Other hosts cover cooking, parenting and more.

When: Through Friday, May 8

Where: Email aamina@marnitastable.org for the Zoom link

Cost: Free

Info: marnitastable.org